Nets vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 51, Milwaukee Bucks 49 (Q2 01:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Lots of (deserved) talk about Jevon Carter’s hot shooting since landing in Milwaukee (24/43 3FG in reg season last year, 10/18 this preseason), but apparently George Hill is feeling obliged to try to keep up — he’s now 5/6 from deep this preseason. – 8:36 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Khris Middleton says he added ball handling today for the first time since wrist surgery in the offseason in an interview on the ESPN broadcast. – 8:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Ben Simmons screens and short rolls with the right-handed lob. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. pic.twitter.com/ecuj9oZxf3 – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green open the second quarter for the #Bucks – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead 33-25 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .682 and hold the #Bucks to .385. Nic Claxton has nine points, Ben Simmons six points, six assists and solid defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 8:08 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
the steal & the slam for @Day’Ron Sharpe! pic.twitter.com/tjCAxLs1et – 8:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons just rattled off his best sequence as a Net. He played the entire first quarter — scored 6 points, had 6 assists and 3 rebounds — and he was active on both ends of the floor. – 8:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Former Grizzlies legend Yuta Watanabe out here raining fire and all anyone wants to talk about is Ben Simmons. – 8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks trail the #Nets 33-25 after one quarter of the final preseason game at Fiserv Forum. – 8:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nets lead the #Bucks 21-20 with 3:03 to go in the first quarter.
Durant and Irving have four points each, Simmons had four assists.
Brooklyn just 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line.
Jrue Holiday has 11 points to lead all scorers. Antetokounmpo has four. – 8:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Things you love to see:
@Kevin Durant ➡️ @Ben Simmons ➡️ @Nic Claxton pic.twitter.com/JD0iwz53cH – 7:57 PM
Things you love to see:
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Sandro Mamukelashvili drawing a foul on KD? Now I’ve seen everything. – 7:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Giannis is going to win MVP this season pic.twitter.com/42A5wcadGQ – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo checks out after about eight minutes. He scored 4 points on 2 of 6 shooting.
#Bucks lead the #Nets 18-17. – 7:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Giannis almost threw down an alley-oop that wouldve broken the satellite signal, all because Kyrie remembered he couldnt take foul and had to let the fast break develop. Even if it didnt result in points, just wanted to say thank you for fixing this and letting them unleash hell. – 7:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Really interesting opening minutes for the Nets in Milwaukee: Clax looks great, Ben is playing well and the ball is moving. Nets tied 13-13 with the Bucks at 6:41 mark. – 7:51 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nets’ offense (esp. Simmons DHOs & p&r) looks a lot cleaner against a non-switching defense. – 7:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brooklyn and Milwaukee playing their real starters against each other. Okay, LFG! – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Ben Simmons sets a hard screen on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but is then whistled for a transition foul.
#Bucks and #Nets are tied 11-11 w/ 7:30 to go in the first quarter. – 7:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrueski starting off with the trick shot. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5IvrQ89cB5 – 7:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Packed house in Milwaukee for this Bucks/Nets preseason matchup. pic.twitter.com/MIdavk5wv7 – 7:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Technically, one second of game time elapsed for Brook Lopez to be called for the foul. – 7:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m like the opposite, Giannis said he wants to disappear I might have to chase Shaq’s commercial record”
@Stephen Curry might catch up to @Shaquille O’Neal when it comes to commercial appearances 🤣
@Frank Isola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/1MncJlGGOO – 7:40 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
I’m looking back at the career paths of some recent NBA developmental success stories as part of a bigger offensive roles project we’ve been doing and spotted some neat patterns! Khris Middleton’s path went from playmaking wing ↗️ secondary ball handler ↗️ scoring ball handler. pic.twitter.com/PpjA4SdhkR – 7:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
In the wake of the video of his jumper in the park going viral — even Ben Simmons had to chuckle when asked how he blocks out all the noise that seems to find him.
A couple of his famous teammates have offered some advice as well. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
At least for parts of this one at Fiserv Forum, this one could be a fun watch.
Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Bobby Portis Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez start for the #Bucks while Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale& Nic Claxton start for the #Nets. – 7:08 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Tonight’s starters vs. @Milwaukee Bucks:
🔹 @Ben Simmons
🔹 @Kyrie Irving
🔹 @Kevin Durant
🔹 @Royce O’Neale
🔹 @Nic Claxton – 7:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets vs the #Bucks. – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight vs. Milwaukee: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
One final dress rehearsal.
📍 – Philadelphia, PA
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
⏰ – 7PM EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/U9ZJJr46Vy – 7:01 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
I’ve been really enjoying @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Friday: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/g2ld9xaau3 – 6:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Meet MarJon. ✅
Sing him Happy Birthday. ✅
What an incredible experience for some lucky fans!! pic.twitter.com/Bbifaesgau – 6:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Just spoke with Brandon Ingram. He told me he’s feeling good and he’s made progressions in the last few days that could get him on the floor Friday.
Said he thinks it’s important that the starting five get one game in before Brooklyn. Thinks that game will be a good tune up. – 6:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in for the #Nets pic.twitter.com/PjxYsF9EPU – 6:27 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple pregame notes from Nash: Joe Harris (foot) is feeling better and progressing in the right direction. Nash is optimistic that he’ll be ready for the opener. As far as tonight goes, Nash said there’s a chance that KD, Kyrie, Simmons play a little more than 25 min. – 6:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at PHI
PJ Washington is out.
LaMelo Ball is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth – 6:06 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday will play tonight.
Grayson Allen (illness) and Pat Connaughton are both out tonight. Connaughton has a calf injury, but Budenholzer says he thinks it’s a minor injury and they’re being extra cautious – 5:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Wesley Matthews (ankle), Pat Connaughton (calf) and Grayson Allen (illness) are out tonight vs. #Nets – 5:48 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
We have a Giannis sighting pregame. Bucks host the Nets tonight for their preseason finale pic.twitter.com/UZRB2g6JXh – 5:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Injuries to LaMelo Ball, Brooklyn Nets mean 3-0 for the Pelicans?
🏀 Why getting off to a good start is absolutely vital
🏀 BI, CJ playing tonight?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/QTyiiLZUvQ – 3:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Microphone check, one, two, mic checka.
@FreddieGibbs. Mic’d up. pic.twitter.com/CXhHsrqSl1 – 3:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Scottie Wilbekin says he realized he’ll leave Maccabi when the club fired coach Giannis Sfairopoulos
“I didn’t think it was fair and, to be honest, it really pissed me off.”
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 3:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
An opportunity to step up. 💪
📝 @sam_perley pic.twitter.com/fwwqwbCIVJ – 1:35 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
One more week to go… ⏳
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/3fyyGvbmDq – 1:31 PM
