Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

October 12, 2022- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Brooklyn Nets have not won any games while the Milwaukee Buckshave not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks that playing in the EuroBasket has helped him to become a better player in the NBA 💪 pic.twitter.com/XQNmvR6WI33:59 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home