No contract extension coming for Grant Williams?

No contract extension coming for Grant Williams?

Main Rumors

No contract extension coming for Grant Williams?

October 12, 2022- by

By |

There does not seem to be an extension coming for forward Grant Williams, sources said. And it’s believed the Suns have interest in Derrick White. However, Boston just sent a first-round pick plus a future pick swap to San Antonio for his services in February. The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either, sources said.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
An extension for Grant Williams considered likely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/an-…10:17 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: How Grant Williams is using the threat of the 3 to add a dangerous element to his game
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/10/how…5:11 PM

More on this storyline

Michael Scotto: Following the recent extension for Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr, I spoke with four NBA executives, and they told HoopsHype they projected Grant Williams to be worth between $12-13 million annually in any extension talks. One executive told me, “For an extension now, he’s probably in the $12-14 million territory. I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high end, and it means they’d think he’s going to be a starter.” -via HoopsHype / October 6, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home