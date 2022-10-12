No contract extension coming for Grant Williams?

There does not seem to be an extension coming for forward Grant Williams, sources said. And it’s believed the Suns have interest in Derrick White. However, Boston just sent a first-round pick plus a future pick swap to San Antonio for his services in February. The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either, sources said.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
An extension for Grant Williams considered likely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/an-… – 10:17 AM
An extension for Grant Williams considered likely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/an-… – 10:17 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: How Grant Williams is using the threat of the 3 to add a dangerous element to his game
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/10/how… – 5:11 PM
New on BSJ: How Grant Williams is using the threat of the 3 to add a dangerous element to his game
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/10/how… – 5:11 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Following the recent extension for Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr, I spoke with four NBA executives, and they told HoopsHype they projected Grant Williams to be worth between $12-13 million annually in any extension talks. One executive told me, “For an extension now, he’s probably in the $12-14 million territory. I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high end, and it means they’d think he’s going to be a starter.” -via HoopsHype / October 6, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: Been in the Cs locker room for 5 mins and seems like Blake Griffin has been here 5 years. Engaging everyone and roasting Grant lol. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / October 6, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Grant Williams says he loves everything about being a member of the Celtics, and wants to be here, but that any discussions about his potential contract extension are left in the hands of his agents. Says he doesn’t let any of that impact his focus, which is on winning a title. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / September 26, 2022
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Derrick White, Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.