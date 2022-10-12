Nuggets vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (1-2) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) at Toyota Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022
Denver Nuggets 63, Los Angeles Clippers 52 (Q2 02:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Katy Winge @katywinge
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Singer @msinger
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Katy Winge @katywinge
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Katy Winge @katywinge
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Katy Winge @katywinge
Katy Winge @katywinge
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
