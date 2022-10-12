Pelicans vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-0) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 56, Miami Heat 61 (Q2 03:01)
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
An eventful five-minute stint for Nikola Jovic with the starters:
– Five points and three rebounds
– Made a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer
– Helped the Heat go up by 10
– Got bullied by Zion on a drive
– Picked up three fouls in those five minutes – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It was a miss, but love that spacing:
Herro-Jovic PnR on the wing
Bam on above the break three
Swing and leaves Bam with a running start to the basket
More – 8:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam just put Zion in jail on one end
Then might’ve took Jimmy’s dunk on the other – 8:27 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I think NBA preseason is completely worthless.
BUT
Zion looking prettay, prettay good. – 8:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion has really upped his aggression here in the 2nd with this lineup featuring him at the 5. The Heat are having a hard time keeping him out of the paint. – 8:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
that’s a grown man move.
Metro New Orleans Watch Live:
https://t.co/fiFHnjAGEG pic.twitter.com/p8wzAhS3rR – 8:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
At the moment, it appears Zion Williamson is better than Nikola Jovic. – 8:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
+1 for Z 💪
Metro New Orleans Watch Live:
https://t.co/fiFHnjAGEG pic.twitter.com/1FnkwyOdXj – 8:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans going with Zion at the 5 right now – and switching everything defensively. – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus fits in any lineup
Now playing a bit more weakside off the catch and making the defense pay
Hmmmmm – 8:15 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
v entertaining first quarter
(Gabe buzzer beater on the way) pic.twitter.com/HWgDc41LCS – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 37, Pelicans 31. New Heat starting lineup opened the game on a 29-16 run. – 8:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters very good. Heat second five, not so much. Heat 37, Pelicans 31 after one in preseason finale. Adebayo, Herro with 9 apiece, Butler 8. Vincent with the 3 at quarter buzzer. – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo said he expects to play 10, and Duncan Robinson just checked in as the 10th man.
Out of the rotation right now: Jovic, Highsmith, Cain. (Yurtseven out tonight) – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson entering as the 10th man.
So Vincent, Dedmon, Strus, Oladipo and Robinson make up the five-man bench rotation tonight. Spoelstra said he planned to go 10 deep in the first half. – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and Max Strus are the Heat’s first three off the bench tonight. – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent in as first three Heat subs. – 8:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TRIGGAAAAA.
already 4/5 from three 😤
Metro New Orleans Watch Live:
https://t.co/fiFHnjAGEG pic.twitter.com/PdVbjg8xuk – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Carlos Arroyo, Heat guard turned movie star, among those at FTX Arena. – 8:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After knocking down 7 3-pointers in his last outing, Trey Murphy is up to 13 points in the 1st quarter on 4-5 shooting from deep. – 8:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s almost jarring to see bam, jimmy, lowry, and herro share the floor. they basically didn’t play together last season. – 8:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
With no Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas or Larry Nance available, the Pelicans are going with Zylan Cheatham as the backup 5 tonight to Willy Hernangomez. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It’s almost like this new Heat starting lineup has been playing together for the last two weeks behind closed doors in practice. – 7:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler catching TDs, Tyler Herro hitting 3s, Caleb Martin drawing charges… Heat season is back! – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
2 big time receiver grabs from Jimmy Butler so far
Looking at his hands now – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
18 of 20 from Herro + Bam through first 6 minutes
This is the way – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
everything about this sequence is beautiful pic.twitter.com/5E0Tw1lGJj – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I just don’t see a better action on this team than the Herro-Bam pick and roll
I’m serious, there are so many options – 7:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Tyler Herro has already knocked down three wide-open 3-pointers in the 1st. Pels going thru some struggles with their perimeter D. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A good time to remind you that Tyler Herro shot 42.2 percent on catch-and-shoot threes last season. – 7:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy didn’t even hesitate after the loose ball found him 30 feet away from the rim.
Nothing but net.
Prediction: He’s going to get an invite to the NBA 3-point shooting competition during the 2022-23 All-Star break. – 7:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
HERB JAM 💥
Metro New Orleans Watch Live:
https://t.co/fiFHnjAGEG pic.twitter.com/NbjVM4vcrR – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This lineup needed catch and shoot Tyler Herro to make an appearance this season at similar levels
Good start – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin blowing past his defender off the dribble and forcing the defense to rotate over is interesting. – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro drains first two threes. That is significant if he is going to be a “spacer” on first unit. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a great start from Caleb Martin
Block on Zion’s drive into a blow-by and dish to Bam – 7:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey for trey
Metro New Orleans Watch Live:
https://t.co/fiFHnjAGEG pic.twitter.com/d5e8jcFNG1 – 7:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Feels like Trey Murphy getting a chance to shoot the illegal D free throw aided him in knocking down that long 3-pointer.
Trey – 4, Heat – 0 – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As the Heat’s new “power forward,” Caleb Martin has opened the game on Zion Williamson. And Martin just blocked Zion at the rim. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin blocks Zion Williamson’s first shot. So therefore an inspired choice as starting power forward. – 7:43 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It’s hard to actually space the court for Zion Williamson. Deep three’s like that from Trey will definitely do it – 7:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We live. Let’s hoop.
Metro New Orleans Watch Live: ⤵️
https://t.co/fiFHnjBeue pic.twitter.com/7tAP55nzBd – 7:36 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
NBA Preseason GAME THREAD: Miami HEAT (3-1) @ New Orleans Pelicans (3-0) hothothoops.com/2022/10/12/234… – 7:33 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Visual proof that CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) was a full go at #Vikings practice today. He’s on pace to play Sunday in Miami, his first action since Week 1 vs. Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/kaCa3fz3XF – 7:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Dolphins’ TV plan down the stretch. And NBC’s Dungy, Collinsworth bullish on the Fins, as a rare Sunday night game looms for Miami in 11 days. And answers to the Bally Sports Plus riddle: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Regular-season preview? Heat tonight starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 7:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gettin’ loose
#WBD | @Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/FtiERrLY83 – 7:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opening its preseason dress rehearsal with its projected opening night starting lineup: Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo. – 7:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks are set take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their third of four preseason games tonight. Following tonight’s contest, Atlanta will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Starting lineup tonight for Heat:
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why does Heat rookie Nikola Jovic enjoy playing as a facilitator? “If I can help other players play good and I can find them with good passes to score, we’re going to win. And I enjoy it because if you make a good pass, everybody is happy.”
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:59 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Just spoke with Brandon Ingram. He told me he’s feeling good and he’s made progressions in the last few days that could get him on the floor Friday.
Said he thinks it’s important that the starting five get one game in before Brooklyn. Thinks that game will be a good tune up. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pelicans starters vs. Heat tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Willy Hernangomez – 6:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Willy Hernangomez
No BI or Jonas Valanciunas tonight – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
first five from Miami
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/XuQgcZz5j7 – 6:44 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Sitting in for @EReidMiamiHeat tonight for the @Miami Heat‘s final preseason game. Will be alongside @JohnCrottyHEAT with @WillManso on @BallyHEAT beginning at 730p EDT. Hope you will join us #HEATNation #HEATCulture – 6:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says CJ McCollum will warm up and see how it goes.
Larry Nance, Dyson Daniels won’t play.
Pels will also rest Jonas Valanciunas tonight.
Willie has mentioned minutes JV played in EuroBasket and how he (and Willy) didn’t need as much of a ramp up as everyone else. – 6:03 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
On the naming rights front, being told #Spurs and AT&T extend naming rights deal one season but asset remains on the market.
Speculation among sponsorship analyst suggest #Spurs could land close to what #Heat landed for naming rights deal ($135M for 19 yrs)
#NBA #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/EGObdMgmr7 – 6:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#NOPvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Udonis Haslem (right Achilles tendonitis) & Omer Yurtseven (left ankle soreness) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Pelicans.
Tyler Herro (knee) is available. – 5:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Omer Yurtseven is classified as “day to day” and adds that he just needs some more time to rest his sore ankle. – 5:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Omer Yurtseven, Marcus Garrett, and Udonis Haslem out for Heat tonight
Everybody else will be a go
Something to judge now – 5:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
A rehabbing Jaxson Hayes getting some work in pregame here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/8NNg1IMQcm – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Out tonight for Heat (everyone else available):
Marcus Garrett (wrist fracture)
Udonis Haslem (right Achilles)
Omer Yurtseven (left ankle soreness) – 5:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat holding out Marcus Garrett (wrist), Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) tonight vs. Pelicans.
But the rest of the roster is available to play. Dress rehearsal game! – 5:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
bringing the heat to South Beach 🌴 pic.twitter.com/CKBkr7ctm9 – 5:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans Podcast is here as @NTGraff shares his preseason observations and surprises!
🔊 @SeatGeek
neworlns.co/PelsPod1012 – 5:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion’s (new) chef says on Instagram that Zion lost more than 30 pounds over the summer pic.twitter.com/9WMIfXfZzk – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —ASK IRA: Is starting Tyler Herro in the Heat’s best interests? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Jimmy Butler’s best Heat newcomer? He says it’s new-and-improved Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Nikola Jovic has been asked to play big by the Heat, so rookie is stepping up to the challenge. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Surprised at the fact that it had gone on for so long. Disappointed, but think about it, I’m a Black man in America. Seeing this is like it’s a Tuesday.,” @CJ McCollum in his @andscape diary about #Suns owner Robert Sarver’s racism, sexism & misogyny. bit.ly/3CRQNnd #NBA – 3:33 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Injuries to LaMelo Ball, Brooklyn Nets mean 3-0 for the Pelicans?
🏀 Why getting off to a good start is absolutely vital
🏀 BI, CJ playing tonight?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/QTyiiLZUvQ – 3:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 Season Outlook with @Will Guillory
Join us:
https://t.co/0OLM0cUWJ9 pic.twitter.com/Et08N2hwhM – 3:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s best Heat newcomer? He says it’s new-and-improved Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson also draws Butler praise; Jamal Cain comes clean on timing; and the Darius Days of our lives. – 2:43 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant should be the last thing on Tyler Herro’s mind #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:25 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
7️⃣ days until our regular season journey begins, #HEATNation y’all excited?
@Miami Heat // @FTX_Official pic.twitter.com/pzTikrUpc1 – 2:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 Season Outlook with @Will Guillory
Join us:
https://t.co/0OLM0cDlkz pic.twitter.com/72oq9Pb4zM – 1:36 PM
