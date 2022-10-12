Seth Curry still not cleared for five-on-five work but hopeful he'll be ready for season opener

Nick Friedell: Seth Curry is with the Nets on this trip. He’s going through some drills with the group but still hasn’t been cleared for 5-on-5 work yet as he continues his ankle rehab. He’s hopeful to be ready for the opener, but wants to see how his ankle responds this week.
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry is with the Nets on this trip. He’s going through some drills with the group but still hasn’t been cleared for 5-on-5 work yet as he continues his ankle rehab. He’s hopeful to be ready for the opener, but wants to see how his ankle responds this week. – 12:28 PM
Seth Curry is with the Nets on this trip. He’s going through some drills with the group but still hasn’t been cleared for 5-on-5 work yet as he continues his ankle rehab. He’s hopeful to be ready for the opener, but wants to see how his ankle responds this week. – 12:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. Injuries have defined the Nets in recent years. Opening night is roughly a week away and the status of Joe Harris and Seth Curry among others remain uncertain. On the current injury report: theathletic.com/3681198/2022/1… – 5:50 PM
Today’s story is up. Injuries have defined the Nets in recent years. Opening night is roughly a week away and the status of Joe Harris and Seth Curry among others remain uncertain. On the current injury report: theathletic.com/3681198/2022/1… – 5:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash gave several injury updates today at practice.
Joe Harris, Seth Curry, T.J. Warren, and Edmond Sumner dealing with ailments ahead of opening night one week from today. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 3:36 PM
Steve Nash gave several injury updates today at practice.
Joe Harris, Seth Curry, T.J. Warren, and Edmond Sumner dealing with ailments ahead of opening night one week from today. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 3:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Edmond Sumner has a minor hip strain. Steve Nash on whether Seth Curry (ankle) will be ready for the #Nets‘ Oct. 19 season opener vs. the #Pelicans: “Possibly. We’ll see. It might be too much for me to commit to that right now. But we’ll see how it goes.” #NBA – 1:43 PM
Edmond Sumner has a minor hip strain. Steve Nash on whether Seth Curry (ankle) will be ready for the #Nets‘ Oct. 19 season opener vs. the #Pelicans: “Possibly. We’ll see. It might be too much for me to commit to that right now. But we’ll see how it goes.” #NBA – 1:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash did add the hope is that Seth Curry (ankle) will be ready for the season opener. #nets – 12:55 PM
Steve Nash did add the hope is that Seth Curry (ankle) will be ready for the season opener. #nets – 12:55 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Seth Curry will not play this week. Hope had been he would be ready for final preseason game Friday. Hope is Curry (ankle) will be ready for start of season. pic.twitter.com/jlTJyzAO9D – 12:55 PM
Seth Curry will not play this week. Hope had been he would be ready for final preseason game Friday. Hope is Curry (ankle) will be ready for start of season. pic.twitter.com/jlTJyzAO9D – 12:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner has a hip strain, Seth Curry isn’t playing in any of the final two preseason games, Joe Harris is very unlikely to play against Milwaukee, and TJ Warren is still set to be reevaluated in November. Royce O’Neale acquisition is critical early. #Nets – 12:52 PM
Edmond Sumner has a hip strain, Seth Curry isn’t playing in any of the final two preseason games, Joe Harris is very unlikely to play against Milwaukee, and TJ Warren is still set to be reevaluated in November. Royce O’Neale acquisition is critical early. #Nets – 12:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and Seth Curry shoot-off pic.twitter.com/PL5ZZ4E5rd – 12:52 PM
Kevin Durant and Seth Curry shoot-off pic.twitter.com/PL5ZZ4E5rd – 12:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Joe Harris still has foot soreness. Won’t play tomorrow in Milwaukee. Seth Curry is progressing but won’t play this week. The hope was he could play in Friday’s preseason finale. Nash said it’s too early to commit to Curry not being ready for the season-opener. – 12:50 PM
Steve Nash said Joe Harris still has foot soreness. Won’t play tomorrow in Milwaukee. Seth Curry is progressing but won’t play this week. The hope was he could play in Friday’s preseason finale. Nash said it’s too early to commit to Curry not being ready for the season-opener. – 12:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Joe Harris still has soreness in his foot. He will not play tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. Seth Curry will not play in the final two preseason games as he continues ankle rehab. Nash is uncertain whether Curry will play in the regular season opener. – 12:42 PM
Nash says Joe Harris still has soreness in his foot. He will not play tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. Seth Curry will not play in the final two preseason games as he continues ankle rehab. Nash is uncertain whether Curry will play in the regular season opener. – 12:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry is not expected to play either remaining preseason game. #nets – 12:41 PM
Seth Curry is not expected to play either remaining preseason game. #nets – 12:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry running baselines at Nets’ practice Tuesday as he makes his way back from ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/0y7RXwQeNR – 12:35 PM
Seth Curry running baselines at Nets’ practice Tuesday as he makes his way back from ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/0y7RXwQeNR – 12:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was a fun set from Doc with Tucker at the 5: Harden runs off the Iverson Cut for the empty side pick-and-roll (The Seth Curry Play) but Tucker pops right to his office in the corner. – 7:23 PM
That was a fun set from Doc with Tucker at the 5: Harden runs off the Iverson Cut for the empty side pick-and-roll (The Seth Curry Play) but Tucker pops right to his office in the corner. – 7:23 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Amending my earlier tweet, where I said Steve Nash is hopeful Seth Curry will play in season opener. That is not what he said: “Possibly, we’ll see. It might be too much for me to commit to that right now. But we’ll see how it goes.” #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / October 11, 2022
“Getting closer every day. Doing a little bit more and more every day. I’m trying to be smart about it. Pass all the tests I need to pass and get ready to go, and stay mentally engaged at the same time to be ready for the season,” Curry said. “[I’m doing] full individual workouts … a bit of everything except playing five-on-five. That’s pretty much where I’m at.” -via New York Post / October 2, 2022
Curry had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle in May after playing through pain last season. He’s estimated that he’s 85-90 percent, while Nash is hoping Curry can cameo in the Oct. 14 preseason finale in Minnesota. “That’d be ideal. Can’t guarantee it. Whenever he’s ready, he’ll be ready. To be determined,” Nash said. “We’ve got to monitor his progress every day and see how it progresses.” -via New York Post / October 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.