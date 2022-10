Seth Curry still not cleared for five-on-five work but hopeful he'll be ready for season opener

“Getting closer every day. Doing a little bit more and more every day. I’m trying to be smart about it. Pass all the tests I need to pass and get ready to go, and stay mentally engaged at the same time to be ready for the season,” Curry said. “[I’m doing] full individual workouts … a bit of everything except playing five-on-five. That’s pretty much where I’m at.” -via New York Post / October 2, 2022