Suns deemed Cameron Johnson 'off limits' in Kevin Durant trade talks?

Instead, Phoenix has aimed to supplant Crowder in its starting group with Cameron Johnson. During the team’s trade pursuit of Kevin Durant this summer, sources said, Suns officials remained steadfast that Johnson was off limits.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors ever faced. I guess Durant getting hurt in the Finals and Klay getting hurt twice rank second and third. 🙄 – 10:28 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jae Crowder is really about to have more juice than Kevin Durant when it comes to successfully demanding a trade. – 8:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant quote sums up vibes around Nets perfectly nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/11/kev… – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Both Kevin Durant and Steve Nash acknowledged the need to be patient as Ben Simmons makes his return.
But both were firm in their message regarding the mentality Simmons needs to bring to the court. Latest from Nets practice today. clutchpoints.com/who-gives-a-s-… – 8:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Let’s store away KD’s quote on the #Nets training camp vibes: “The vibes have been straight but who knows what the vibes will be if we hit a skid or if we’re not playing well or if somebody gets injured. That’s what makes a team is how we stick together through those times.” #NBA – 1:39 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole finished a smooth bucket against the Lakers in the preseason, Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/kev… – 1:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and Seth Curry shoot-off pic.twitter.com/PL5ZZ4E5rd – 12:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD when asked if he has a preferred number of minutes per night this season:
“48 per game.” – 12:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD on the vibes in Brooklyn this training camp:
“The vibes have been straight. But who knows what the vibes will be if we hit a skid or if we’re not playing well or if somebody gets injured. I think that’s what makes a team is how we stick together through those times.“ – 12:34 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Who’s the Bulls’ Alpha? It’s a team sport, but all the best ones have one, and we know who they are: Curry, Giannis, Luka, KD, Jokic, Embiid, Jimmy, LeBron. Can a team ultimately succeed without The One?
on.nba.com/3ysX9Xq – 12:13 PM
“Just trust in him, pass him the ball when he’s open, tell him to be aggressive,” Durant said. “I mean, I don’t do too much. Like I said, I’m not here to be babysitting anybody. Ben knows that if he’s got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a sh*t if you make it or miss it? We just like you being aggressive, and he tells me the same thing.” -via Clutch Points / October 11, 2022
“So we’re always feeding each other that type of energy and encouragement,” he continued. “From me to him to Kai (Irving) to Cam (Thomas) to Patty (Mills), we’re always talking to each other about ‘look, we need to be more aggressive to look to score the ball.’ I mean, that’s the name of the game, putting the ball in the hoop. So when Ben is aggressive to get downhill and looks for everybody and then puts the ball in the rim, that’s going to be a plus for our team. But I don’t have to tell him this every day. He knows what it is.” -via Clutch Points / October 11, 2022
Brian Lewis: KD on how to keep Ben Simmons confident: “Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive…(But) Im not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive go be aggressive. Who gives a sh1t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 11, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson on how often the Suns’ Game 7 blowout loss pops into his head: “All the time. Every day. And in a way, I kind of want it to…they came into our house and punched us in the face and knocked us out.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: “We’re working on it, and my hope is that we can come to an [agreement].” – Cam Johnson on contract extension talks with the Suns -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
Kellan Olson: Cam Johnson said there is no bad blood between him and Jae Crowder. Emphasized how good of a teammate Crowder is and how he could come to him with anything. Has learned with more time in the NBA that everyone’s situation is different. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 26, 2022
