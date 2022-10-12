Tyler Herro still thinks his numbers back up being on the same level as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant

Jeremy Tache: “People can talk all they want. I think my numbers back it up.” Last year, Tyler Herro told me he was in the “same conversation” as Luka, Trae, and Ja I asked him about those comments, the reaction, and how he feels now Herro’s full response 👇
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Update from Mark Cuban at Mavs’ practice today…
Mavs are “working really hard” to finalize a Luka Doncic reunion vs. Real Madrid next preseason: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:59 PM
Update from Mark Cuban at Mavs’ practice today…
Mavs are “working really hard” to finalize a Luka Doncic reunion vs. Real Madrid next preseason: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s best Heat newcomer? He says it’s new-and-improved Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson also draws Butler praise; Jamal Cain comes clean on timing; and the Darius Days of our lives. – 2:43 PM
Jimmy Butler’s best Heat newcomer? He says it’s new-and-improved Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson also draws Butler praise; Jamal Cain comes clean on timing; and the Darius Days of our lives. – 2:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mark Cuban in Luka 1s. Wonder how he got the hook-up.. pic.twitter.com/HEUM2oJtYs – 2:41 PM
Mark Cuban in Luka 1s. Wonder how he got the hook-up.. pic.twitter.com/HEUM2oJtYs – 2:41 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant should be the last thing on Tyler Herro’s mind #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:25 PM
Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant should be the last thing on Tyler Herro’s mind #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is starting Tyler Herro in the Heat’s best interests? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:00 PM
ASK IRA: Is starting Tyler Herro in the Heat’s best interests? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Herro offers behind-the-scenes look at his months of negotiations with Heat. And Bam on the Bam/Jovic combo down the road: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM
From PM: Herro offers behind-the-scenes look at his months of negotiations with Heat. And Bam on the Bam/Jovic combo down the road: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is starting Tyler Herro in the Heat’s best interests? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:04 AM
Is starting Tyler Herro in the Heat’s best interests? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:04 AM
Luka Doncic @luka7doncic
Thank you @GatorsMBK and @GatorsWBK for selecting the Luka 1 this season! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/t0ELxdty2a – 10:55 PM
Thank you @GatorsMBK and @GatorsWBK for selecting the Luka 1 this season! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/t0ELxdty2a – 10:55 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Will this season FINALLY be the one where Luka Doncic captures the NBA Most Valuable Player award? All signs sure point that way.
https://t.co/myVKOEwreo pic.twitter.com/fr1VQjPWhW – 9:34 PM
Will this season FINALLY be the one where Luka Doncic captures the NBA Most Valuable Player award? All signs sure point that way.
https://t.co/myVKOEwreo pic.twitter.com/fr1VQjPWhW – 9:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Franz Wagner hits a dagger 3 off the dribble and then picks Ja Morant’s dribble to (likely) seal the game. Yeah that was impressive. – 9:26 PM
Franz Wagner hits a dagger 3 off the dribble and then picks Ja Morant’s dribble to (likely) seal the game. Yeah that was impressive. – 9:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner drains a 3 and then strips Ja Morant on the following possession. That will likely do it for the Magic. – 9:25 PM
Franz Wagner drains a 3 and then strips Ja Morant on the following possession. That will likely do it for the Magic. – 9:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol just swatted away a Ja Morant alley-oop attempt and then scored on the other end. – 8:45 PM
Bol Bol just swatted away a Ja Morant alley-oop attempt and then scored on the other end. – 8:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
A behind-the-scenes look at the Herro negotiations, Miami’s offers before he signed, and what it revealed about Heat summer trade rumors. PLUS Spo and Bam on Jovic possibilities; Butler-Cain game today: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:18 PM
A behind-the-scenes look at the Herro negotiations, Miami’s offers before he signed, and what it revealed about Heat summer trade rumors. PLUS Spo and Bam on Jovic possibilities; Butler-Cain game today: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Orlando 54 Memphis 47
Desmond Bane is the only bright spot offensively right now. He has 17 points. Ja Morant is 2-11 shooting and 0-4 on 3s. The bench unit plus Bane and Santi Aldama got the Grizz back in the game after being down 18. – 8:08 PM
Halftime: Orlando 54 Memphis 47
Desmond Bane is the only bright spot offensively right now. He has 17 points. Ja Morant is 2-11 shooting and 0-4 on 3s. The bench unit plus Bane and Santi Aldama got the Grizz back in the game after being down 18. – 8:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The debut episode of Howdy, Partners — a weekly YouTube show that ESPN bosses somehow thought was a good idea to give me — is up.
@Andrew Lopez is my guest as we discuss Zion’s Pelicans, Luka’s Mavs, Ja’s Grizzlies and the rest of the Southwest. youtube.com/watch?v=4OYjWo… – 7:48 PM
The debut episode of Howdy, Partners — a weekly YouTube show that ESPN bosses somehow thought was a good idea to give me — is up.
@Andrew Lopez is my guest as we discuss Zion’s Pelicans, Luka’s Mavs, Ja’s Grizzlies and the rest of the Southwest. youtube.com/watch?v=4OYjWo… – 7:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Ja Morant warming up prior to facing the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/E5sI5S6dSF – 6:33 PM
Ja Morant warming up prior to facing the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/E5sI5S6dSF – 6:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Tyler Herro today gave me a behind-the-scenes look inside his Heat negotiations that ended with his lucrative extension. A mystery solved here. PLUS Jovic at center; Bam on possibilities of a Bam/Jovic pairing; good Butler stuff on Cain, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:02 PM
NEW: Tyler Herro today gave me a behind-the-scenes look inside his Heat negotiations that ended with his lucrative extension. A mystery solved here. PLUS Jovic at center; Bam on possibilities of a Bam/Jovic pairing; good Butler stuff on Cain, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:02 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. The average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days) with the time lost virtually the same when just guards are examined. – 4:29 PM
Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. The average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days) with the time lost virtually the same when just guards are examined. – 4:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Luka Doncic is an amazing young talent. Outlets continuing to rank him ahead of Steph Curry still makes no sense https://t.co/gd2ygohE4w pic.twitter.com/43gSAKNSWA – 4:00 PM
Luka Doncic is an amazing young talent. Outlets continuing to rank him ahead of Steph Curry still makes no sense https://t.co/gd2ygohE4w pic.twitter.com/43gSAKNSWA – 4:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Q&A from Luka Doncic’s first interview since media day…
On his MVP outlook, a ‘tougher’ West playoff picture and Year 2 with Jason Kidd: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
Q&A from Luka Doncic’s first interview since media day…
On his MVP outlook, a ‘tougher’ West playoff picture and Year 2 with Jason Kidd: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s in the business of custom Luka 1s now, it appears. pic.twitter.com/l0zxkITS1W – 2:45 PM
Luka’s in the business of custom Luka 1s now, it appears. pic.twitter.com/l0zxkITS1W – 2:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Luka Doncic-Tim Hardaway Jr.-Dwight Powell-Christian Wood-Dorian Finney-Smith group won 7 of the 19 3-point shooting contests at the end of Mavs’ practice today.
The Theo Pinson-Josh Green-Maxi Kleber-Tyler Dorsey group came second.
As you might guess, there was chirping. pic.twitter.com/7qCdpy09bF – 2:06 PM
The Luka Doncic-Tim Hardaway Jr.-Dwight Powell-Christian Wood-Dorian Finney-Smith group won 7 of the 19 3-point shooting contests at the end of Mavs’ practice today.
The Theo Pinson-Josh Green-Maxi Kleber-Tyler Dorsey group came second.
As you might guess, there was chirping. pic.twitter.com/7qCdpy09bF – 2:06 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Who’s the Bulls’ Alpha? It’s a team sport, but all the best ones have one, and we know who they are: Curry, Giannis, Luka, KD, Jokic, Embiid, Jimmy, LeBron. Can a team ultimately succeed without The One?
on.nba.com/3ysX9Xq – 12:13 PM
Who’s the Bulls’ Alpha? It’s a team sport, but all the best ones have one, and we know who they are: Curry, Giannis, Luka, KD, Jokic, Embiid, Jimmy, LeBron. Can a team ultimately succeed without The One?
on.nba.com/3ysX9Xq – 12:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets on a night Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry were all held out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:17 AM
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets on a night Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry were all held out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s exhibition victory over the Rockets: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin.
2. So rotation remains a great unknown.
3. Including at power forward.
4. Oladipo makes preseason debut.
5. A Strus/Robinson 3-for-all. – 8:22 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s exhibition victory over the Rockets: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin.
2. So rotation remains a great unknown.
3. Including at power forward.
4. Oladipo makes preseason debut.
5. A Strus/Robinson 3-for-all. – 8:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s exhibition victory over the Rockets: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin.
2. So rotation remains a great unknown.
3. Including at power forward.
4. Oladipo makes preseason debut.
5. A Strus-Robinson 3-for-all. – 11:41 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s exhibition victory over the Rockets: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin.
2. So rotation remains a great unknown.
3. Including at power forward.
4. Oladipo makes preseason debut.
5. A Strus-Robinson 3-for-all. – 11:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets on a night Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry were all held out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo’s preseason debut, Jovic/Cain stand out again, the Robinson/Strus question and other stuff – 11:11 PM
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets on a night Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry were all held out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo’s preseason debut, Jovic/Cain stand out again, the Robinson/Strus question and other stuff – 11:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets, as Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry sit miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic and Cain again impressed, Oladipo made his preseason debut and more – 9:58 PM
NEW: Takeaways from the Heat’s preseason win over the Rockets, as Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry sit miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic and Cain again impressed, Oladipo made his preseason debut and more – 9:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat feature second unit in Oladipo debut, with Strus pacing exhibition win over Rockets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Butler, Adebayo, Lowry get the night off, with Herro, Martin sidelined. – 9:55 PM
Heat feature second unit in Oladipo debut, with Strus pacing exhibition win over Rockets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Butler, Adebayo, Lowry get the night off, with Herro, Martin sidelined. – 9:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Should we have worried about whether Trae Young and Dejounte Murray would be able to make things work in the backcourt?
I think their first preseason game showed they may be just fine.
Newest episode of the #Hawks Report goes live in the A.M. pic.twitter.com/XCpH51ZV6G – 8:11 PM
Should we have worried about whether Trae Young and Dejounte Murray would be able to make things work in the backcourt?
I think their first preseason game showed they may be just fine.
Newest episode of the #Hawks Report goes live in the A.M. pic.twitter.com/XCpH51ZV6G – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Rockets 37, Heat 26. Without Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Martin, Yurtseven and Lowry, Heat shooting just 7 of 21 from the field. Victor Oladipo with five points on 2-of-5 shooting. – 8:09 PM
End of first quarter: Rockets 37, Heat 26. Without Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Martin, Yurtseven and Lowry, Heat shooting just 7 of 21 from the field. Victor Oladipo with five points on 2-of-5 shooting. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rockets 37, Remaining Heat 26 after one. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin or Yurtseven tonight. – 8:08 PM
Rockets 37, Remaining Heat 26 after one. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin or Yurtseven tonight. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Along with Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis) also now listed as out for tonight’s preseason game vs. Rockets. – 7:18 PM
Along with Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis) also now listed as out for tonight’s preseason game vs. Rockets. – 7:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is available to make his preseason debut for the Heat tonight and should have the ball in his hands a lot with Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry out. – 5:53 PM
Victor Oladipo is available to make his preseason debut for the Heat tonight and should have the ball in his hands a lot with Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry out. – 5:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
No Butler, no Lowry, no Adebayo, no Herro, no Haslem, no Martin, no Yurtseven for the Heat against the Rockets. More minutes for Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson, Haywood Highsmith. The Heat are deep! #HEATCulture – 5:52 PM
No Butler, no Lowry, no Adebayo, no Herro, no Haslem, no Martin, no Yurtseven for the Heat against the Rockets. More minutes for Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson, Haywood Highsmith. The Heat are deep! #HEATCulture – 5:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Out for Heat tonight:
Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven, and Caleb Martin – 5:45 PM
Out for Heat tonight:
Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven, and Caleb Martin – 5:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler getting the night off today vs. Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis), Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle soreness) also out. – 5:45 PM
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler getting the night off today vs. Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis), Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle soreness) also out. – 5:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics are waiving Luka Samanic, sources tell @The Athletic. Samanic is expected to join the Maine Celtics in the G League. – 5:36 PM
The Celtics are waiving Luka Samanic, sources tell @The Athletic. Samanic is expected to join the Maine Celtics in the G League. – 5:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant can be “unstoppable.”
The point guard is confident in the strides he made this offseason.
“I’ve put in the work. I have the confidence in it, and I believe I can shoot the ball very well.” dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 4:16 PM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant can be “unstoppable.”
The point guard is confident in the strides he made this offseason.
“I’ve put in the work. I have the confidence in it, and I believe I can shoot the ball very well.” dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 4:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said he watched the Redeem Team documentary and he enjoyed it.
He said he wouldn’t expect anything different from Kobe Bryant.
“It showed everybody what went on, and how Kobe made a big difference on that team.” – 3:46 PM
Ja Morant said he watched the Redeem Team documentary and he enjoyed it.
He said he wouldn’t expect anything different from Kobe Bryant.
“It showed everybody what went on, and how Kobe made a big difference on that team.” – 3:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
– KAT is back
– Luka Garza closes strong
– The Clippers are really good
And more from Minnesota’s win in Los Angeles theathletic.com/3675015/2022/1… – 3:07 PM
– KAT is back
– Luka Garza closes strong
– The Clippers are really good
And more from Minnesota’s win in Los Angeles theathletic.com/3675015/2022/1… – 3:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I’m back, but the Luka Doncic-JaVale McGee two-man game never left. pic.twitter.com/rBPkuBGVe5 – 1:47 PM
I’m back, but the Luka Doncic-JaVale McGee two-man game never left. pic.twitter.com/rBPkuBGVe5 – 1:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA preview: Ja Morant and Co. look to build off success, take next step in West
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/memph… – 10:54 AM
Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA preview: Ja Morant and Co. look to build off success, take next step in West
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/memph… – 10:54 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
More coming later this week on #NBA futures markets for postseason player awards. Last year, the guy who stood out from the crowd in preseason was Tyler Herro of the #Heat for Sixth Man. Guys I am watching closely: Josh Giddey, Jose Alvarado, coach Mike Brown of #Kings. – 6:28 AM
More coming later this week on #NBA futures markets for postseason player awards. Last year, the guy who stood out from the crowd in preseason was Tyler Herro of the #Heat for Sixth Man. Guys I am watching closely: Josh Giddey, Jose Alvarado, coach Mike Brown of #Kings. – 6:28 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves win, 119-117.
They took it on the chin early, but as KAT worked the rust off, Naz got going and Forbes started bombing, they got back into it.
Luka Garza with the big finish to make it a 3-0 start to the preseason. – 12:50 AM
Wolves win, 119-117.
They took it on the chin early, but as KAT worked the rust off, Naz got going and Forbes started bombing, they got back into it.
Luka Garza with the big finish to make it a 3-0 start to the preseason. – 12:50 AM
More on this storyline
Tyler Herro: Everyone has their own view of — when someone says something, they interpret it their own way, which they have the right to do. But those players are great players, great young players. Like I said last year, I don’t feel any different, and however other people feel that, that doesn’t affect me and how I feel about myself. So, just being able to get on the court and prove it, that’s all that I can do, and people can talk all they want. I think my numbers back it up, and I think I continue to get better. But at the end of the day, there’s a bunch of great young players in the league, and I’m one of them, so I appreciate everyone that puts me in that category. -via Twitter / October 12, 2022
When you’re in isolation, how do you decide if you’re getting into your stepback or putting it on the floor? Doncic: I don’t know. It depends on the game, you know. It’s never the same decision. I really don’t know the answer to that question. It depends on the game. Does it depend on if the stepback is falling or who’s guarding you? What are the factors? Doncic: It’s a lot of factors. You’ve got to look at who’s guarding you, if the shot’s going in or not. There’s a lot to think about and then decide. -via Dallas Morning News / October 11, 2022
How are you feeling fatigue-wise now that you’re about three weeks removed from EuroBasket? Doncic: I’m good. I had about a week off after the EuroBasket, but I’m good. I was sleeping a lot, [rejuvenated], so I’m good to go. Was it tough to stay patient as you eased back into the NBA grind? Doncic: I mean, I did everything. Just not the first day, and I didn’t play in Tulsa, but other than that I did everything. Think you’ll play Friday in the preseason finale in Utah then? Doncic: Yeah. [pause, smiling] Probably. -via Dallas Morning News / October 11, 2022
Lauren L. Williams: Final: Hawks 123-Bucks 113 Dejounte Murray: 25 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts., 2 blocks Young: 22 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts Hunter: 17 pts, 7 rebs Collins/A. Holiday 16 pts. each -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / October 6, 2022
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins on people critiquing Ja Morant’s shooting: “People are going to try to find obvious things to work on. Once Ja becomes a really high level shooter — and that’s the goal for himself and for us to push him — he’s going to be unstoppable. He’s pretty unstoppable now.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / October 10, 2022
Speaking of the Grizzlies, star Ja Morant was picked as both the league’s most athletic player and the fastest player with the ball, while Curry was — shockingly — tapped as its best shooter, the best at moving without the ball and the player you’d most want to take a shot with the game on the line. Jokic was selected as the league’s best passer, Paul as its best leader and Antetokounmpo as its most versatile player. -via ESPN / October 4, 2022
Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all given tonight off for rest vs. Rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee). So, no, not a dress rehearsal. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / October 10, 2022
Brady Hawk: Injury report for the Heat: Out- Jimmy Butler Bam Adebayo Tyler Herro Kyle Lowry Max Strus Caleb Martin Omer Yurtseven Victor Oladipo Dewayne Dedmon -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / October 7, 2022
Main Rumors, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Tyler Herro, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.