Tyler Herro still thinks his numbers back up being on the same level as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant

Tyler Herro: Everyone has their own view of — when someone says something, they interpret it their own way, which they have the right to do. But those players are great players, great young players. Like I said last year, I don’t feel any different, and however other people feel that, that doesn’t affect me and how I feel about myself. So, just being able to get on the court and prove it, that’s all that I can do, and people can talk all they want. I think my numbers back it up, and I think I continue to get better. But at the end of the day, there’s a bunch of great young players in the league, and I’m one of them, so I appreciate everyone that puts me in that category . -via Twitter / October 12, 2022