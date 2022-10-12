Warriors would have suspended Draymond Green if not for ring night in opener?

“I’m told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night and the hanging of the Warriors’ 2022 championship banner,” Woj said. “They simply weren’t gonna measure that as a one-out-of-82-game suspension. That if this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there’d probably be a suspension. If the Warriors weren’t defending champions and were just playing an ordinary opening night, there might very well be a suspension. “But simply, Golden State did not want to punish Draymond Green in a way that he would miss opening night where he’d get his fourth ring with the Warriors, and see his fourth banner during his tenure with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry brought to the rafters.”
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday.
Warriors Failure To Suspend Draymond Green Will Cost Them The NBA Championship: Jalen Rose
PBT Podcast: Draymond returns, what now for Warriors? Plus tanking talk
The long-awaited debut of @John Hollinger on Dunc'd On Prime. Draymond Too Big To Fail; The Best and Worst Defenses This Year; Preseason Disagreements.
The Warriors' Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Dilemma
#WarriorsPlusMinus The return of Draymond Green, the depth of the Warriors and more. With @Tim Kawakami @Anthony Slater
New @RoseGardenReprt podcast: I give some thoughts on Blazers' underwhelming preseason showing and talk to @Madeline Kenney about how Gary Payton II will fit in Portland, Draymond/Poole and more
Draymond Green Not Suspended + Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast
Did the Warriors handle the Draymond Green fight correctly? I'll talk about that and more with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:25 pm PT
I don't think Draymond finishes the season with the Warriors. Plus, how the Cowboys lucked into the *perfect* situation for Dak's return, is Mahomes-Allen to new Brady-Manning + why didn't LA offer OBJ a real deal?

And The Committee's™️ Week 6 Tiers!
And The Committee’s™️ Week 6 Tiers!
All signs continue to point to the NBA leaving all Draymond Green discipline to the Warriors, who elected to fine but not suspend Green for punching teammate Jordan Poole.

The NBA's general policy: Teams should handle practice matters.
The NBA’s general policy: Teams should handle practice matters.
Steve Kerr addressed the decision to fine Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole.
Really enjoyed this pod with @AndyKHLiu and @samesfandiari where they talk Draymond, Bay Area sports media (is it soft?), LeBron, Barry Bonds, and so much else
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors ever faced. I guess Durant getting hurt in the Finals and Klay getting hurt twice rank second and third. 🙄
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday.
Draymond, new Timberwolves/Mavs jerseys, LaMelo out and a season preview.
To paraphrase Steve Kerr re: Draymond Green
– The culture has been damaged
– Biggest crisis that they have had
– Green broke our trust but willing to give him the benefit of the doubt
Do not get caught up that Green was not suspended.
Lowe Post podcast: Cade Cunningham on the rising Pistons, then @Jamal Collier on expectations for Detroit this season and beyond. Finally @Marc J. Spears and @kendra__andrews from the Bay on all things Draymond/Poole:
Draymond Green's extraordinarily brief exile on Good Morning It's Basketball
Steve Kerr Could Play Vital Role In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Reconciliation
If Draymond Green continues his pattern of abusive behavior towards teammates, referees, and opponents, the Warriors and Steve Kerr have no one to blame but themselves. This Jordan Poole incident gave them their best chance to stop enabling Green and they took the easy way out
For the "workplace violence" crowd, Draymond punching Poole in a basketball practice isn't the same as Bob from accounting throwing a haymaker at Phil from sales in the conference room.
If the Warriors aren’t handing out rings and raising a banner on Tuesday, I’d bet Draymond would have been suspended.
Draymond Green returns to the Warriors after getting fined
Wrap up of another eventful day around the Warriors
*Draymond Green is returning
*James Wiseman looks good
Warriors fine — not suspend — Draymond Green for punching Poole
Updated: Draymond Green to rejoin Warriors this week after 'biggest crisis' of Steve Kerr's tenure
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: He broke our trust, but I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt
ESPN story: Draymond Green will return to basketball activities following the fallout from punching Jordan Poole
“We know he’s ready to move forward. We know he’s willing to get back on the floor with Draymond.”
Here's Kerr's thoughtful answer a few days removed from the sharp "No comment" he gave @Monte Poole's question about Draymond building back trust.
Moses Moody on Draymond returning: "Ready to get our OG back."
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry organized conversations amongst the team and facilitated the healing process with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and other players. Curry's leadership continues to shine & assuming the Warriors move past this, he'll be a big reason why. #dubnation
Steve Kerr on his trust in Draymond: "I trust him. He broke our trust with this incident, but I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he's earned that."
Steve Kerr's opening comments on Draymond Green being reintegrated to the team on Thursday with the expectation to play in Friday's preseason finale and start on Ring Night.

"They are all ready to move forward."
“Any criticism we face here is fair…I trust Draymond will stay on that edge and not go over it.”
"I trust Draymond that he will stay on that edge and not go over" … Kerr says he hopes @Golden State Warriors fans will trust that the team knows how to handle Green.
Kerr on Warriors' decision with Draymond: 'Any criticism that we face here is fair.'
Steve Kerr said how Jordan Poole has responded to this situation is a reason they are moving forward this way.
Jordan Poole is "cool, not much fazes him. And I think that's part of why we're going the way we're going," Kerr said. "We know he's fine… he's willing to get back on" the floor with Draymond and get back to work.
Draymond and Jordan Poole had a long conversation before the Warriors' decision was made. That was the biggest factor and what matters most
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will return to the team on Thursday. No suspension.
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green recently met and had a "great discussion that will help [the team] move forward," Kerr said.
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green and Jordan Poole sat down for an important conversation in the last few days that has helped the Warriors push forward with Draymond back
Steve Kerr delivers a statement on the status of Draymond Green
Here is Steve Kerr’s opening remarks on the Warriors fining, not suspending, Draymond Green
Developing: Draymond Green to return to team Thursday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says
Kerr said Steph Curry has been working hard behind the scenes and Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion that will help the team move forward.

"This just feels right," Kerr said of their decision to bring Draymond back
Head Coach Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion in the last few days that will help the team move forward. He says talking with Poole was a big factor in determining next steps. #dubnation
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a conversation.
Here is Steve Kerr's full statement on the Draymond Green punishment. Fine not a suspension. Called it the "biggest crisis" they've faced since he's been with Warriors.
"Jordan and Draymond got together and had a great conversation…" in the last couple of days, Kerr says
Kerr: Draymond and Jordan have had conversations. That was a big factor in the decision.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended for his attack on Jordan Poole. He will rejoin the team Thursday and play in Golden State’s final preseason game Friday. – 12:43 AM
“This is the biggest crisis I’ve ever had since I’ve coached here. This is serious stuff.”
Kerr on Draymond:
Draymond will be fined.
He will not be suspended.
He’ll come back to practice Thursday
“I expect him to play Friday in our last preseason game and on opening night.”
Draymond Green has been fined, not suspended. He will return Thursday and is expected to play for the Warriors on opening night – 12:42 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Draymond Green will return to practice Thursday and likely play on Friday. He was fined. There were countless discussions at various levels. Spent 1 week away from the team. – 12:42 AM
Steve Kerr announces @Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green will be back at practice on Thursday and will play Friday. He’s been fined. – 12:41 AM
Draymond Green will rejoin the Warriors on Thursday, per Steve Kerr. He has been fined. He won’t be suspended. He will play in the preseason finale and on opening night next Tuesday. – 12:41 AM
Draymond Green will return to practice and will not be suspended,
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will come back to practice Thursday. He has been fined and not suspended. Kerr says Green will play in last preseason game Friday and the season opener next Tuesday. – 12:41 AM
JUST IN: Head Coach Steve Kerr announced that Draymond Green will come back to practice on Thursday, he will be fined but will NOT be suspended. Green will play on Friday and in the season opener. #dubnation – 12:41 AM
Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says.
Draymond Green will return to practice on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. He has been fined, not suspended, and is expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets. – 12:41 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined for practice altercation last week, and will return to team activities on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr says. – 12:41 AM
Coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green will return to practice Thursday. He’s been fined, won’t be suspended. He will play Friday and opening night. – 12:40 AM
My guess is that Draymond Green will be reintegrated with the team on either Thursday or Saturday. But I’ve been told that he will not miss opening night. – 9:38 PM
Good column here from @scottostler on Steve Kerr’s (questionable) response to the Draymond Green punch: sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/… – 8:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA: Jeff Van Gundy isn’t surprised the Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green. @TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/cqRFkLFQ00 -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / October 12, 2022
The Golden State Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green after he punched teammate Jordan Poole will cost them the NBA championship due to the internal chaos it has caused, Jalen Rose says. “I’m saying when you choose not to suspend him…their dynamics of that relationship will never be the same,” Rose said Wednesday on “NBA Countdown.” “And so therefore how can we coexist?” He added: “The people that’s riding with Jordan Poole won’t forgive Draymond, and they also are going to be mad at the organization that they didn’t suspend him.” -via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com / October 12, 2022
Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday night that Draymond Green will rejoin Golden State on Thursday and that the All-Star forward has been fined for the practice altercation that took place last week. Green will not be suspended for the incident, which involved him swinging a punch at teammate Jordan Poole. He is expected to play in the preseason finale Friday against the Nuggets and on opening night next Tuesday against the Lakers. -via The Athletic / October 12, 2022
