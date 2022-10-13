Anthony Davis more open to playing center this time around?

Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis on how he feels about potentially starting at the 5: “I trust Coach’s decision. I mean, I’m pretty sure he heard AD wants to play the 4, so he knows where I stand, but at the end of the day, I want to win, so if that’s me playing the 5, that’s what it’s got to be.”
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis on how he feels about potentially starting at the 5: “I trust Coach’s decision. I mean, I’m pretty sure he heard AD wants to play the 4, so he knows where I stand, but at the end of the day, I want to win, so if that’s me playing the 5, that’s what it’s got to be.” – 2:11 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Wolves 118, Lakers 113
The Lakers fall to 1-4 in the preseason. LeBron had 25 points and 11 rebounds. AD had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Lonnie Walker played well before leaving w/ a left ankle sprain. The Lakers shot 10-38 on 3s (26.3%).
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to Minnesota 118-113 to drop their preseason record to 1-4. LeBron 25p on 9-of-12 11r; AD 19p on 7-of-11 13r; Lonnie 12p; Swider 11p; Pat Bev 10p 5a 4tos; Reaves 7p 5a; Russ 5p 4a. Preseason finale Friday in SAC – 12:38 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Minnesota 118, Lakers 113
The most minutes from the main rotation so far brings us back to an old question: Is there enough help around LeBron and AD?
Duo combines for 44 points, 15-23 shooting, 24 rebounds but shooting (10 for 38 on threes), 20 turnovers sink team. – 12:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis tonight:
19 PTS
13 REB
2 STL
2 BLK
Top __ player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1RyBFG4kSQ – 12:18 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 87-80 after 3 Q’s.
LeBron had 25 points (9 of 12 FG’s), 11 boards and 3 assists in 25 minutes. He and AD (19 points, 13 boards, 3 assists in 27 minutes) are likely done for the night. – 12:03 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL struggled in the 2nd Q, and were outscored by 8 despite a clock-beating tip from LeBron that made it 62-54 for the Wolves.
LeBron (16 points), AD (14) and Walker (9) were all very efficient at 15 for 22 (68%), but the rest of the team shot just 3 for 21 (14%). – 11:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James with the tip just before half-time buzzer, bringing Lakers to within 62-54 of TWolves. James lead Lakers with 16 points, 7 rebounds, AD has 14 points, 7 rebounds. Lakers are 2-for-18 from 3-point range. – 11:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wolves 62, Lakers 54
That was as disjointed of a quarter as the Lakers have had this preseason (w/ their regulars). LeBron has 16 pts and 7 rebs. AD has 14 pts and 7 rebs. The tiny bench unit was crushed. Naz Reid has dominated with 19 pts and 11 rebs (3 offensive). – 11:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid: 12 pts, 7 boards. more than holding his own against AD – 11:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers and TWolves are tied 30-30 end of first quarter. Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James leads the Lakers with 9 points each. AD has 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists. – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 30, Timberwolves 30
AD’s buzzer-beater jumper ties the game after one. LeBron and Lonnie Walker have 9 points each. Wolves already have four offensive rebounds. A rough first quarter for Russ, who stepped out of bounds in front of the Lakers’ bench twice. – 10:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has a big ol’ hole ripped in his shorts. pic.twitter.com/c2RaBFCEih – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Gobert and Towns are amongst several Wolves that won’t play tonight against the Lakers, so, we won’t see that contrast in styles between LAL’s smaller/faster group with AD at the 5 and Minnesota’s huge lineup. – 8:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will start LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Lonnie Walker tonight vs. MIN and Darvin Ham says he will use a regular season type rotation through the first three quarters. – 8:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight:
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares his starters vs T-Wolves: Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, LeBron and AD – 8:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss whether Anthony Davis is likelier to get hurt playing center, Schröder’s return, potential trade options and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
youtu.be/9JG74OtxG2s?t=4 – 4:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1979, the Clippers’ World B. Free opened his season with 46 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and seven steals.
Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Free and Anthony Davis are the only players to record at least 45p/5r/5a/5s in a season opener. pic.twitter.com/RSN7ssDNXs – 11:01 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss fans’ concerns that Anthony Davis is more susceptible to injury at center, Schroder’s semantics, and the Lakers’ trade options moving forward. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 10:45 AM
A month prior, Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had been eliminated in the first round for the second straight season, leaving the guard uncertain about his future with the franchise. James had suffered an early playoff exit himself, and was looking to recruit a star guard to Los Angeles. Ever the salesman, he extended Lillard an invitation to his sprawling Brentwood estate. “He was just like, ‘Pull up to the house,’” Lillard told me recently. “And I’m like, shit, I’m out here. Tomorrow is the only day I ain’t got nothing planned out. I can pull up for a little bit.” Now Lillard was seated across from James and Anthony Davis, who needed help in their quest for another title. That evening, they indulged in expensive wine and Italian cuisine and discussed their plans for the future. “We just chopped it up just about the possibilities,” Lillard said. -via The Ringer / October 13, 2022
“What’s going on with you?” Lillard said James asked him. “And I was like, ‘I really don’t know what we’re doing,’” Lillard said. “It was just a conversation like that.” “I wasn’t even looking at it like a recruiting process,” he added. “The whole time I was like, ‘I play for the Blazers.’ My only point is, let’s give ourselves a chance. I wasn’t sending no shots or sending no threats. I’m just honest. When I get asked a question, I answer the question. Because these questions had never been asked.” -via The Ringer / October 13, 2022
Kyle Goon: LeBron on both him and AD finishing with double-digit rebounds: “The only way that we can gain trust (from) the coaching staff that we can play smaller and faster is that we rebound. … That is our job. Our job is to clean glass if we play small at times.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 13, 2022
