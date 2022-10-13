Charles Barkley signing a new deal with WarnerMedia?

Charles Barkley signing a new deal with WarnerMedia?

Charles Barkley signing a new deal with WarnerMedia?

Charles Barkley is nearing a new deal with WarnerMedia after flirting with LIV Golf. WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer of U.S. networks Kathleen Finch spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Sir Charles’ contract talks, and expressed that the likely new deal will encompass more than NBA coverage.
Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post

NBA on TNT: “Charles Barkley is calling Kevin Durant’s career outside of Golden State an ‘abject failure’ … Do you agree?” Shaquille O’Neal: “Yeah. … If you’re the guy and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed.” -via Twitter / September 4, 2022

