Damian Lillard to LeBron James last year: I really don't know what we were doing

“What’s going on with you?” Lillard said James asked him. “And I was like, ‘I really don’t know what we’re doing,’” Lillard said. “It was just a conversation like that.” “I wasn’t even looking at it like a recruiting process,” he added. “The whole time I was like, ‘I play for the Blazers.’ My only point is, let’s give ourselves a chance. I wasn’t sending no shots or sending no threats. I’m just honest. When I get asked a question, I answer the question. Because these questions had never been asked.”
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
LeBron tops the list of highest-paid NBA players, according to calculations by @kbadenhausen via @Sportico
He’ll earn ~$119 million this year combining salary and endorsements
Read more: https://t.co/E71Vd55t6B pic.twitter.com/k3ZIlcoaJD – 8:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James was caught in a cross fire between Westbrook and McDaniels 😂
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/3Dfeu2i0i0 – 3:25 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bron and Pat Bev’s reaction is priceless 😅 pic.twitter.com/36hUjhxh1k – 12:41 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Wolves 118, Lakers 113
The Lakers fall to 1-4 in the preseason. LeBron had 25 points and 11 rebounds. AD had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Lonnie Walker played well before leaving w/ a left ankle sprain. The Lakers shot 10-38 on 3s (26.3%).
Up next: at Sacramento on Friday. – 12:39 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to Minnesota 118-113 to drop their preseason record to 1-4. LeBron 25p on 9-of-12 11r; AD 19p on 7-of-11 13r; Lonnie 12p; Swider 11p; Pat Bev 10p 5a 4tos; Reaves 7p 5a; Russ 5p 4a. Preseason finale Friday in SAC – 12:38 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Minnesota 118, Lakers 113
The most minutes from the main rotation so far brings us back to an old question: Is there enough help around LeBron and AD?
Duo combines for 44 points, 15-23 shooting, 24 rebounds but shooting (10 for 38 on threes), 20 turnovers sink team. – 12:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
25 PTS
11 REB
9-12 FG
Looks ready for year 20. pic.twitter.com/DnITBtzyEY – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 87-80 after 3 Q’s.
LeBron had 25 points (9 of 12 FG’s), 11 boards and 3 assists in 25 minutes. He and AD (19 points, 13 boards, 3 assists in 27 minutes) are likely done for the night. – 12:03 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL struggled in the 2nd Q, and were outscored by 8 despite a clock-beating tip from LeBron that made it 62-54 for the Wolves.
LeBron (16 points), AD (14) and Walker (9) were all very efficient at 15 for 22 (68%), but the rest of the team shot just 3 for 21 (14%). – 11:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James with the tip just before half-time buzzer, bringing Lakers to within 62-54 of TWolves. James lead Lakers with 16 points, 7 rebounds, AD has 14 points, 7 rebounds. Lakers are 2-for-18 from 3-point range. – 11:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wolves 62, Lakers 54
That was as disjointed of a quarter as the Lakers have had this preseason (w/ their regulars). LeBron has 16 pts and 7 rebs. AD has 14 pts and 7 rebs. The tiny bench unit was crushed. Naz Reid has dominated with 19 pts and 11 rebs (3 offensive). – 11:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers and TWolves are tied 30-30 end of first quarter. Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James leads the Lakers with 9 points each. AD has 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists. – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 30, Timberwolves 30
AD’s buzzer-beater jumper ties the game after one. LeBron and Lonnie Walker have 9 points each. Wolves already have four offensive rebounds. A rough first quarter for Russ, who stepped out of bounds in front of the Lakers’ bench twice. – 10:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James revving up the engine in this pre-season game. As Lonnie Walker IV said at shootaround this morning, “I didn’t see any 37-year-old LeBron yet. I’m kind of waiting. But he’s still looking like he’s 20.” – 10:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
This Lakers starting group has yet to play together this preseason, but newcomer Lonnie Walker IV has stood out in a 15-15 draw thus far.
Walker IV is 3 for 4 towards 7 points, with 2 boards and an assist that got LeBron a layup. – 10:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lonnie Walker IV opens this game just as LeBron did, with a pair of FG’s, both of his coming on pull-up 2-point jumpers.
LAL up 9-3. – 10:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron opens LAL’s 5th preseason game with a top-of-the-key 3-pointer against the Wolves. Moments later, he converted a pretty drive through traffic with a reverse layup to put LAL up 5-0. – 10:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will start LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Lonnie Walker tonight vs. MIN and Darvin Ham says he will use a regular season type rotation through the first three quarters. – 8:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares his starters vs T-Wolves: Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, LeBron and AD – 8:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“All I know is to roll with your own. Roll with your people.”
@Logan Murdock on Dame choosing the path that suits him best, staying in Portland: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/12… – 4:12 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James thought he would never play for Team USA after his debut and the fiasco in the 2004 Olympics 👀 pic.twitter.com/U5mk3MtUjq – 12:04 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Really enjoyed this pod with @AndyKHLiu and @samesfandiari where they talk Draymond, Bay Area sports media (is it soft?), LeBron, Barry Bonds, and so much else ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ligh… – 11:10 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors second/third units crushing the Blazers 103-71 (no Lillard) through three quarters.
*James Wiseman: 18 pts, 7 rebs in 18 mins
*Moses Moody: 20 points, three 3s
*JaMychal Green: 20 points, four 3s
*Donte DiVincenzo: 10 assists, started at PG – 12:02 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report—
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Damian Lillard (rest), and Justise Winslow (non-Covid Illness) are OUT vs. Warriors – 9:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on 10 of the most interesting players this NBA season. Got into Damian Lillard, Jaden Ivey, Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson, and a whole bunch else. Great discussions. open.spotify.com/episode/29jJ0q… – 11:50 AM
But after the Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 postseason, even though Lillard averaged over 34 points and 10 assists a game, he became disillusioned with the direction of the franchise. “It just had reached the point where I was like, ‘Is what I want the same as what the organization wants?’” Lillard told me recently. “Do we actually want to win, or is it a situation where, ‘We’re going to be good enough, we know Dame is going to put his best foot forward and it’s going to be entertaining, we’re going to be competitive, we’re going to have a chance in the playoffs.’” -via The Ringer / October 13, 2022
A month prior, Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had been eliminated in the first round for the second straight season, leaving the guard uncertain about his future with the franchise. James had suffered an early playoff exit himself, and was looking to recruit a star guard to Los Angeles. Ever the salesman, he extended Lillard an invitation to his sprawling Brentwood estate. “He was just like, ‘Pull up to the house,’” Lillard told me recently. “And I’m like, shit, I’m out here. Tomorrow is the only day I ain’t got nothing planned out. I can pull up for a little bit.” Now Lillard was seated across from James and Anthony Davis, who needed help in their quest for another title. That evening, they indulged in expensive wine and Italian cuisine and discussed their plans for the future. “We just chopped it up just about the possibilities,” Lillard said. -via The Ringer / October 13, 2022
“The way I look at it is I grew up in that type of environment: You got to be for your family, you got to be for your people,” he told me. “That’s just what my family stood for. My dad, my mom, my brother, my cousins, and my grandparents, uncles, aunties: I’ve seen plenty of my family members have arguments and disagreements. There might have been a fight or whatever, but we were like this. Still, this to this day. So all I know is to roll with your own. Roll with your people.” -via The Ringer / October 13, 2022
Kyle Goon: LeBron on both him and AD finishing with double-digit rebounds: “The only way that we can gain trust (from) the coaching staff that we can play smaller and faster is that we rebound. … That is our job. Our job is to clean glass if we play small at times.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 13, 2022
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight: Russell Westbrook Patrick Beverley Lonnie Walker IV LeBron James Anthony Davis -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 12, 2022
