Draymond Green, Klay Thompson will return in preseason finale

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole will return to the bench.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both play – and start – tomorrow’s final preseason game. This means Jordan Poole will move to the bench.
Kerr expects Thompson to play around 15-18 minutes. – 4:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play tomorrow in the Warriors’ preseason finale. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney next to them in the starting lineup. Jordan Poole off the bench. – 4:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole will return to the bench. – 4:37 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD is confident that Draymond’s punch isn’t going to derail the Warriors — but he also understands that it’s “not the same situation,” that he and Draymond dealt with back in 2018. He’s hoping his old team can find a way to move forward. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Why the Warriors owe everything to Jordan Poole for the way he’s handling this Draymond Green-inspired “crisis,” at @TheAthletic
He’s the only reason their title defense isn’t in tatters right now.
theathletic.com/3686742/2022/1… – 11:54 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
There are three tiers of NBA stars 🏀⭐️ in terms of endorsement earnings 💵💵💵:
• LeBron at ~$75M
• Steph/KD/Giannis at ~$45M
• Russ/Klay/Dame/Harden at ~$20M
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jeff Van Gundy isn’t surprised the Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 8:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Draymond returns, what now for Warriors? Plus tanking talk nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/pbt… – 7:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s Live! The long-awaited debut of @John Hollinger on Dunc’d On Prime. Draymond Too Big To Fail; The Best and Worst Defenses This Year; Preseason Disagreements. With a ton of signups, we’re extending the one-time only sale until the start of the season duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:17 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Dilemma shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:13 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
#WarriorsPlusMinus The return of Draymond Green, the depth of the Warriors and more. With @Tim Kawakami @Anthony Slater
Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc
Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors ever faced. I guess Durant getting hurt in the Finals and Klay getting hurt twice rank second and third. 🙄 – 10:28 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Warriors, without Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Green, are up 60-41 on the Blazers and shooting 57.9% from the field. In the second quarter. – 10:58 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors: Andre Iguodala out for start of season, Klay Thompson could play Friday mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Some notes from Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors targeting Friday for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut
• Starters will rest on Tuesday night
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
30 seconds of straight makes by Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/4yxbZYSrXb – 9:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will not play tonight.
He did scrimmage earlier today, and Steve Kerr says he’s hopeful Thompson will play in their final preseason game Friday. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson scrimmaged earlier today. The Warriors are hopeful he will make his preseason debut on Friday and be ready for the season opener vs Lakers next week. – 8:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay will not play tonight. He did scrimmage a bit today with a goal of playing on Friday. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson did get some scrimmaging in today.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. Nuggets – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
No Klay Thompson tonight. Warriors hopeful he’ll play tomorrow. He got some scrimmage in today, Kerr said. – 8:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I let it drive me.”
Klay Thompson tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how not making the NBA’s Top 75 motivates him
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr was asked about Klay’s progress and what he’s seen from him in practice and workouts:
