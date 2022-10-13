Grant Williams rejecting Celtics' extension offer?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla has publicly expressed not wanting to change the #Celtics’ formula, but he knows the offense can improve
Grant Williams pointed toward screening, and it’s clear that’s been an emphasis in camp. Everyone is screening for everyone in Boston now clnsmedia.com/celtics-aim-to… – 3:41 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Victor Wembanyama, Grant Williams, and the Celtics need for flexibility in what can be a chaotic season
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/12/vic… – 5:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
An extension for Grant Williams considered likely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/an-… – 10:17 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: How Grant Williams is using the threat of the 3 to add a dangerous element to his game
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/10/how… – 5:11 PM
More on this storyline
With Horford’s final big-money year coming off the books, there’s a little bit of flexibility to add future money. The team is over the cap and would be limited in ways to otherwise add impact talent. That’s why we think there’s a good chance a Williams extension gets done before next Monday’s deadline. In three preseason games, Williams has showed an expanded toolbox and will be vital to this team surviving the early part of the season while dealing with frontcourt injuries. -via NBC Sports / October 13, 2022
Boston Celtics: Congratulations to our 2022 Community Champion Award presented by NEBH winner, @Grant Williams 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mW6tlKx7Hq -via Twitter @celtics / October 12, 2022
There does not seem to be an extension coming for forward Grant Williams, sources said. And it’s believed the Suns have interest in Derrick White. However, Boston just sent a first-round pick plus a future pick swap to San Antonio for his services in February. The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 12, 2022
