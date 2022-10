Grant Williams rejecting Celtics' extension offer?

With Horford’s final big-money year coming off the books, there’s a little bit of flexibility to add future money. The team is over the cap and would be limited in ways to otherwise add impact talent. That’s why we think there’s a good chance a Williams extension gets done before next Monday’s deadline. In three preseason games, Williams has showed an expanded toolbox and will be vital to this team surviving the early part of the season while dealing with frontcourt injuries. -via NBC Sports / October 13, 2022