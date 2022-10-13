Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) play against the Detroit Pistons (3-3) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 13, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 25, Detroit Pistons 15 (Q1 02:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
After a 3 by Cory Joseph, the Pistons now trail 23-13 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Steven Adams just threw a behind-the-back pass from the top of the key lol. On target, with Duren all over him. – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Grizzlies are letting Stew shoot. It’s not going well tonight like it has the rest of the preseason. Credit to him, he’s still shooting without hesitation even though he’s missed a few. – 7:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Here’s the bright side for the Pistons: It can’t get much worse. They’re 3-17 overall and 1-12 from 3 so far. Down 23-8 – 7:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Whether it was Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs or Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, it feels like Ja Morant makes it a point to break in the young ones – 7:27 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ja Morant, smiling after nearly every score, has 10 points through nearly 8 minutes of the first quarter. – 7:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kevin Knox is in for Bogdanovic in his first taste of preseason action. – 7:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A little surprised how hard Memphis is going in preseason. Played their main guys in 4 of 5 games, they’re all gone be at or over 100 preseason minutes. – 7:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade is doing a really good job of boxing out tonight. He’s finding a body with purpose. Stewart has done good things, too. – 7:23 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant blocking Jaden Ivey like he’s little brother, then casually dunking is the preseason content I came for tonight. – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Grizzlies 12, Pistons 6 at the 7:03 mark. Detroit shooting 2-10 overall and 1-7 from 3 – 7:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Grizzlies are up 12-6 early. Pistons have missed wide-open 3s from good shooters, Beef Stew had one rim around. – 7:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies looking a lot better tonight. Detroit looks uncomfortable and can’t make anything right now. – 7:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons trail the Grizzlies 12-6 with 7:03 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Stewart has gotten two good looks from 3, but hasn’t knocked one down yet. Bane hits one on the other end. – 7:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Which was better, the pass or the dunk?🤔 @SaddiqBey x @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/GHsTyCbnal – 7:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“Welcome to the NBA”-
Jaden Ivey gets a triple blocked by Ja Morant, Morant leaks out for a dunk – 7:17 PM
“Welcome to the NBA”-
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are really doing a good job of gang rebounding so far. Stew is putting a body on Adams (or someone else is) and guards are coming in. – 7:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
A rookie never forgets his vet.
@Mike Conley recalls learning from @Iambiggie503 during their time in Memphis + his step stool labeled 𝗠𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗬 𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘
#PracticeInterviews | @ZionsBank
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is out because of right hip soreness, per the injury report – 7:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 6:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Some pregame action from Ja Morant. He had 23 points against the Magic on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/OXMOW95ucp – 6:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starting 5️⃣ for the preseason finale.
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Cade Cunningham
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @Detroit Pistons
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Dillon Brooks
〽️ @Santi Aldama
〽️ @Steven Adams
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart – 6:31 PM
Tonight’s starters:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Saddiq Bey
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Regular starters for the Grizzlies tonight. Another “dress rehearsal” game before the regular season. – 6:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jason Wilson, who has an ESPN doc coming on Oct. 16 (5pm) — which was co-executive produced by Pistons owner Tom Gores — will be at the game tonight.
“The Cave of Adullam” focuses on the transformational training academy Wilson runs for young men in Detroit through martial arts – 5:59 PM
Jason Wilson, who has an ESPN doc coming on Oct. 16 (5pm) — which was co-executive produced by Pistons owner Tom Gores — will be at the game tonight.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on how Ivey compares to Ja Morant:
“I think his game and his mannerisms is a lot like Ja. That experience is something he can look at…A good example of how you want to play.” – 5:49 PM
Casey on how Ivey compares to Ja Morant:
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley III are all out tonight.
Kevin Knox and Bojan Bogdanovic are available. – 5:42 PM
Isaiah Livers, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley III are all out tonight.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kevin Knox and Bojan Bogdanovic are available tonight.
Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Livers and Alec Burks are out. – 5:39 PM
Kevin Knox and Bojan Bogdanovic are available tonight.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons who are OUT for the final preseason game: Alec Burks, Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley.
Knox and Bogdanovic are available. – 5:38 PM
Pistons who are OUT for the final preseason game: Alec Burks, Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane warming up. He had 33 points against the Magic on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FG2i2MKtB – 5:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf strain) and Hamidou Diallo (quad) are getting some shots up during pregame warmups. – 5:28 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
It’s been a rough century for Tennessee fans in Memphis. But things are looking up. I talked to a Memphian who expresses her devotion with a UT fake leg. Yep, an orange prosthesis. The ultimate rocky prop. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 5:05 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Browns recall cautionary tale of Daniel Carlson as kicker Cade York struggles beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 4:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Celebrate #NationalFetchDay with the #Pistons and Chuckit! Stop by the Pistons Performance Center on Oct. 15th for free gear, good friends, and great dogs! While there, fetch yourself a forever friend from @friendsofdacc. #MakeFetchHappen
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
#BeyondGrit SZN 5 Ep 4: 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 〽️ 🎥
Dive deeper as we prepare for the upcoming journey ahead. Coach Jenkins, @Ja Morant + @Desmond Bane are all mic’d up.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Killian Hayes will have opportunities in 3-guard lineup with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey: bit.ly/3VrMDtc – 2:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Using Points Gained offensive rankings with defensive rank predictions – Projected Western Conference Playoff and Play-in
1, Minnesota
2. Phoenix
3. Denver
4, Golden State
5. New Orleans
6. Lakers
Play-in
7. Clippers
8. Memphis
9. Dallas
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Minimum cuts/conversions necessary by each NBA team:
ATL 0
BOS 3
BKN 3
CHA 6
CHI 2
CLE 4
DAL 1
DEN 2
DET 3
GSW 4
HOU 4
IND 3
LAC 4
LAL 4
MEM 3
MIA 4
MIL 3
MIN 3
NOP 4
NYK 3
OKC 3
ORL 3
PHI 2
PHX 3
POR 0
SAC 1
SAS 2
TOR 3
UTA 3
WAS 3
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley commended Caleb Houstan for his rebounding and cutting versus the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/PWAoqNTHcK – 1:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are one of five teams targeted by Bleacher Report/Mitchell and Ness’s “NBA Remix” series this year, which molds merch between NBA looks and local hip hop artists.
Grizz x Three 6 Mafia
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois answers you questions about the team’s young core.
🔗: on.nba.com/3SVfynY – 1:02 PM
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois answers you questions about the team’s young core.
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed EJ Onu and Romeo Weems. In addition, the Grizzlies waived Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/Z722TNCL5N – 1:00 PM
