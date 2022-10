Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Grizzlies are one of five teams targeted by Bleacher Report/Mitchell and Ness’s “NBA Remix” series this year, which molds merch between NBA looks and local hip hop artists.Grizz x Three 6 MafiaStory: https://t.co/xLV2Xfglud…

Pistons who are OUT for the final preseason game: Alec Burks, Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley.Knox and Bogdanovic are available. – 5:38 PM

Casey on how Ivey compares to Ja Morant:“I think his game and his mannerisms is a lot like Ja. That experience is something he can look at…A good example of how you want to play.” – 5:49 PM

Jason Wilson, who has an ESPN doc coming on Oct. 16 (5pm) — which was co-executive produced by Pistons owner Tom Gores — will be at the game tonight.“The Cave of Adullam” focuses on the transformational training academy Wilson runs for young men in Detroit through martial arts – 5:59 PM

Some pregame action from Ja Morant. He had 23 points against the Magic on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/OXMOW95ucp

Killian Hayes is out because of right hip soreness, per the injury report – 7:08 PM

A rookie never forgets his vet. @Mike Conley recalls learning from @Iambiggie503 during their time in Memphis + his step stool labeled 𝗠𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗬 𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘#PracticeInterviews | @ZionsBank𝙵𝚄𝙻𝙻 𝚅𝙸𝙳𝙴𝙾: https://t.co/rybXx8qepL

Pistons are really doing a good job of gang rebounding so far. Stew is putting a body on Adams (or someone else is) and guards are coming in. – 7:17 PM

Stewart has gotten two good looks from 3, but hasn’t knocked one down yet. Bane hits one on the other end. – 7:17 PM

Grizzlies looking a lot better tonight. Detroit looks uncomfortable and can’t make anything right now. – 7:19 PM

Grizzlies are up 12-6 early. Pistons have missed wide-open 3s from good shooters, Beef Stew had one rim around. – 7:19 PM

Ja Morant blocking Jaden Ivey like he’s little brother, then casually dunking is the preseason content I came for tonight. – 7:21 PM

Cade is doing a really good job of boxing out tonight. He’s finding a body with purpose. Stewart has done good things, too. – 7:23 PM

A little surprised how hard Memphis is going in preseason. Played their main guys in 4 of 5 games, they’re all gone be at or over 100 preseason minutes. – 7:24 PM

Kevin Knox is in for Bogdanovic in his first taste of preseason action. – 7:25 PM

Ja Morant, smiling after nearly every score, has 10 points through nearly 8 minutes of the first quarter. – 7:26 PM

Whether it was Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs or Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, it feels like Ja Morant makes it a point to break in the young ones – 7:27 PM

Here’s the bright side for the Pistons: It can’t get much worse. They’re 3-17 overall and 1-12 from 3 so far. Down 23-8 – 7:27 PM

Grizzlies are letting Stew shoot. It’s not going well tonight like it has the rest of the preseason. Credit to him, he’s still shooting without hesitation even though he’s missed a few. – 7:27 PM

Steven Adams just threw a behind-the-back pass from the top of the key lol. On target, with Duren all over him. – 7:29 PM

After a 3 by Cory Joseph, the Pistons now trail 23-13 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM

