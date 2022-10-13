Josh Hart: We're not trying to get Victor... whatever his name is

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart asks that Rip City remains patient while the Trail Blazers work things out. pic.twitter.com/OUpYFHZpP5 – 5:28 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart: “We’re 0-0. I don’t think we’re panicking. We’re not trying to get Victor … whatever his name is.” – 4:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Chauncey giving @Damian Lillard the night off. @Keon Johnson will start in his place along with @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:32 PM
Casey Holdahl: Chauncey Billups confirms @Aaron J. Fentress’ report that @Josh Hart will start at small forward tonight and once the regular season starts -via Twitter @CHold / October 9, 2022
Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Report: Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (rest), Jerami Grant (rest), Jusuf Nurkic (rest), Josh Hart (rest), Justise Winslow (rest) and Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) are OUT. Trendon Watford (right hip flexor) is AVAILABLE. -via Twitter @JamieHudson_ / October 6, 2022
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups confirms Josh Hart will start at SF tonight -via Twitter @highkin / October 3, 2022
