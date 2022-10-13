Josh Hart: We're not trying to get Victor... whatever his name is

Josh Hart: We're not trying to get Victor... whatever his name is

Main Rumors

Josh Hart: We're not trying to get Victor... whatever his name is

October 13, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart asks that Rip City remains patient while the Trail Blazers work things out. pic.twitter.com/OUpYFHZpP55:28 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart: “We’re 0-0. I don’t think we’re panicking. We’re not trying to get Victor … whatever his name is.” – 4:35 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart has a new look. pic.twitter.com/2JOMTWy4RX4:33 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Chauncey giving @Damian Lillard the night off. @Keon Johnson will start in his place along with @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:32 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
This fantasy match about to be close @Wale8:49 PM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home