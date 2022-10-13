Kevin Durant on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole: 'I've never seen that until the other day on camera'

Kevin Durant said that, during a decade and a half in the NBA, he can’t remember seeing another player getting punched like Poole was. “It’s rare,” Durant said. “It’s rare. I’ve been in the league 16 years, and I’ve never seen that until the other day on camera. You hear about it with MJ and you hear about it with Bobby Portis, but there’s nothing that’s happening every year. It’s very rare that something like that happens. “It’s none of our business. But it happened to be part of our daily conversation because we’ve seen the videos. We’ve all got our opinions, but to be honest, mine’s don’t matter. It is what it is.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
KD is confident that Draymond’s punch isn’t going to derail the Warriors — but he also understands that it’s “not the same situation,” that he and Draymond dealt with back in 2018. He’s hoping his old team can find a way to move forward. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:33 PM
Why the Warriors owe everything to Jordan Poole for the way he’s handling this Draymond Green-inspired “crisis,” at @TheAthletic
He’s the only reason their title defense isn’t in tatters right now.
theathletic.com/3686742/2022/1… – 11:54 AM
The Nets ran Chicago (Pindown into DHO) as one of the main actions initiating the offense last night and it looked beautiful.
KD looked great working off that set. pic.twitter.com/FJC0Ux4u8l – 10:22 AM
There are three tiers of NBA stars 🏀⭐️ in terms of endorsement earnings 💵💵💵:
• LeBron at ~$75M
• Steph/KD/Giannis at ~$45M
• Russ/Klay/Dame/Harden at ~$20M
Full top 15 highest-paid NBA players list: https://t.co/E71Vd55t6B pic.twitter.com/CZM36SfIis – 9:00 AM
🚨🚨🚨 New Episode!! 🚨🚨🚨
First show at Hollinger & Duncan’s new home in the Dunc’d on network: Talking Draymond, top-5 defenses, preseason win-loss picks, and more!
We’re keeping the introductory sign-up rate going for just a couple days longer
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:52 AM
Nets should work this DHO from Ben to KD/Kyrie all the time if defenders are going to sag off.
That’s automatic. pic.twitter.com/NDKGlQ16zH – 10:25 PM
Brooklyn reserves giving back a lot of this lead against Giannis and a couple Bucks starters — but no matter how final score ends up, this was a good night for the Nets. KD/Kyrie/Simmons all played well. Claxton gave them a nice lift. The chemistry they’ve been seeking was there. – 9:54 PM
Kevin Durant hits a three in his 30th minute of action to give the #Nets a 100-82 lead with 8:09 to go in this preseason finale. – 9:40 PM
Kevin Durant likes ‘vibe’ around #Nets but it comes with a caveat nypost.com/2022/10/12/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:32 PM
Ben Simmons has looked superb tonight in Milwaukee. Defence, facilitating, looking to score when going down hill and not shying away from contact. Flanked by KD and Kyrie, he’s going to be a handful and no, he doesn’t need to shoot the three to be incredibly impactful in BKN. – 9:10 PM
Jeff Van Gundy isn’t surprised the Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green.
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/cqRFkLFQ00 – 8:31 PM
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 8:03 PM
#Nets lead the #Bucks 21-20 with 3:03 to go in the first quarter.
Durant and Irving have four points each, Simmons had four assists.
Brooklyn just 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line.
Jrue Holiday has 11 points to lead all scorers. Antetokounmpo has four. – 8:00 PM
Sandro Mamukelashvili drawing a foul on KD? Now I’ve seen everything. – 7:57 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Warriors Failure To Suspend Draymond Green Will Cost Them The NBA Championship: Jalen Rose via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@Jalen Rose – 7:47 PM
At least for parts of this one at Fiserv Forum, this one could be a fun watch.
Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Bobby Portis Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez start for the #Bucks while Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale& Nic Claxton start for the #Nets. – 7:08 PM
PBT Podcast: Draymond returns, what now for Warriors? Plus tanking talk nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/pbt… – 7:04 PM
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets vs the #Bucks. – 7:04 PM
Nets starters tonight vs. Milwaukee: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:04 PM
It’s Live! The long-awaited debut of @John Hollinger on Dunc’d On Prime. Draymond Too Big To Fail; The Best and Worst Defenses This Year; Preseason Disagreements. With a ton of signups, we’re extending the one-time only sale until the start of the season duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:17 PM
A couple pregame notes from Nash: Joe Harris (foot) is feeling better and progressing in the right direction. Nash is optimistic that he’ll be ready for the opener. As far as tonight goes, Nash said there’s a chance that KD, Kyrie, Simmons play a little more than 25 min. – 6:10 PM
The Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Dilemma shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:13 PM
#WarriorsPlusMinus The return of Draymond Green, the depth of the Warriors and more. With @Tim Kawakami @Anthony Slater
Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc
Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq
TA: https://t.co/EyDjVCFX4I pic.twitter.com/XcYwsp1w4G – 4:59 PM
What’s the best course of action for Jordan Poole following the Draymond punch?
More from #RealOnes: https://t.co/YD8KEVno3i pic.twitter.com/hp9xGbySN2 – 4:09 PM
New @RoseGardenReprt podcast: I give some thoughts on Blazers’ underwhelming preseason showing and talk to @Madeline Kenney about how Gary Payton II will fit in Portland, Draymond/Poole and more https://t.co/ep8bINBRyo
Apple: https://t.co/MSMTJitCsL
Spotify: https://t.co/9HZR0TUPbX pic.twitter.com/VEmgVBwsC0 – 4:08 PM
Draymond Green Not Suspended + Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @AthleticGreens & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
Did the Warriors handle the Draymond Green fight correctly? I’ll talk about that and more with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:25 pm PT – 3:08 PM
I don’t think Draymond finishes the season with the Warriors. Plus, how the Cowboys lucked into the *perfect* situation for Dak’s return, is Mahomes-Allen to new Brady-Manning + why didn’t LA offer OBJ a real deal?
And The Committee’s™️ Week 6 Tiers!
@FTFonFS1 right now on FS1 – 2:57 PM
All signs continue to point to the NBA leaving all Draymond Green discipline to the Warriors, who elected to fine but not suspend Green for punching teammate Jordan Poole.
The NBA’s general policy: Teams should handle practice matters.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:28 PM
Steve Kerr addressed the decision to fine Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/ODHidwL48B – 1:40 PM
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 10:00 AM
Lowe Post podcast: Cade Cunningham on the rising Pistons, then @Jamal Collier on expectations for Detroit this season and beyond. Finally @Marc J. Spears and @kendra__andrews from the Bay on all things Draymond/Poole:
Apple: apple.co/3RSAMBy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RMEjBu – 9:35 AM
Steve Kerr Could Play Vital Role In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Reconciliation ibtimes.com/steve-kerr-cou… – 8:17 AM
If Draymond Green continues his pattern of abusive behavior towards teammates, referees, and opponents, the Warriors and Steve Kerr have no one to blame but themselves. This Jordan Poole incident gave them their best chance to stop enabling Green and they took the easy way out – 7:47 AM
For the “workplace violence” crowd, Draymond punching Poole in a basketball practice isn’t the same as Bob from accounting throwing a haymaker at Phil from sales in the conference room. – 7:12 AM
Jordan Poole put on a show against the Lakers in the preseason, scoring 25 points in 23 minutes. Here’s a look at all the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/hig… – 4:01 AM
Warriors fine — not suspend — Draymond Green for punching Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/war… – 2:40 AM
ESPN story: Draymond Green will return to basketball activities following the fallout from punching Jordan Poole espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:47 AM
“We know he’s ready to move forward. We know he’s willing to get back on the floor with Draymond.”
Steve Kerr says conversations with Jordan Poole, his demeanor & his response are big reasons why the Warriors decided not to suspend Draymond Green for the punch. #dubnation – 1:33 AM
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry organized conversations amongst the team and facilitated the healing process with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and other players. Curry’s leadership continues to shine & assuming the Warriors move past this, he’ll be a big reason why. #dubnation – 1:01 AM
Despite 49 combined points from Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, it wasn’t enough against the Lakers on Sunday night in the preseason. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/war… – 1:01 AM
Steve Kerr said how Jordan Poole has responded to this situation is a reason they are moving forward this way.
“We know that he’s fine. We know he’s ready to move forward. We know he’s willing to get back on the court with Draymond.” – 12:49 AM
Jordan Poole is “cool, not much fazes him. And I think that’s part of why we’re going the way we’re going,” Kerr said. “We know he’s fine… he’s willing to get back on” the floor with Draymond and get back to work. – 12:49 AM
Draymond and Jordan Poole had a long conversation before the Warriors’ decision was made. That was the biggest factor and what matters most – 12:49 AM
Steve Kerr on how Jordan Poole has handled this whole situation: “He’s an incredibly mature young guy.” – 12:48 AM
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green recently met and had a “great discussion that will help [the team] move forward,” Kerr said. – 12:47 AM
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green and Jordan Poole sat down for an important conversation in the last few days that has helped the Warriors push forward with Draymond back pic.twitter.com/ZBvYk1zqfJ – 12:46 AM
Kerr said Steph Curry has been working hard behind the scenes and Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion that will help the team move forward.
“This just feels right,” Kerr said of their decision to bring Draymond back – 12:45 AM
Head Coach Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion in the last few days that will help the team move forward. He says talking with Poole was a big factor in determining next steps. #dubnation – 12:45 AM
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a conversation. – 12:45 AM
Kerr says that Jordan Poole was involved in the conversations with both Kerr and the front office about Green’s return.
Poole and Green also met with each other. – 12:44 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended for his attack on Jordan Poole. He will rejoin the team Thursday and play in Golden State’s final preseason game Friday. – 12:43 AM
The Warriors, without Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Green, are up 60-41 on the Blazers and shooting 57.9% from the field. In the second quarter. – 10:58 PM
Jordan Poole, James Wiseman show budding chemistry in preseason mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:37 PM
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will all rest tonight.
Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman will start. – 8:18 PM
Warriors are giving Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney the night off vs Blazers. Steve Kerr likes to give his vets a preseason game of rest. They scrimmaged earlier today. – 8:18 PM
The Jordan Poole rookie extension
The projected 💰and why waiting until next offseason is not beneficial to Golden St.
💯 Fallout for the Warriors after the Draymond-Poole video leaked
💯 Raja on being a young player brushing up against a vet
💯 What this situation means for the Warriors
Lowe Post podcast: Cade Cunningham on the young Pistons chasing the Bad Boys legacy. Then @Jamal Collier + I break down DET’s outlook. Finally @Marc J. Spears + @kendra__andrews bring intel galore on Draymond/Poole/GSW
Apple: apple.co/3RSAMBy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RMEjBu – 2:40 PM
#Warriors Curry, Thompson Poole avg 64.4 ppg regular season, 63.4 playoffs. 2021-22 #NBA champs.
#Celtics Tatum, Brown, Smart 62.6 regular season, 64.1 playoffs.
#Suns Booker, Ayton, Paul 58.7 regular season/playoffs.
Can Booker, Ayton, Paul or Bridges avg. 62-65 this season? pic.twitter.com/8LGQLUATXN – 1:48 PM
After Jordan Poole finished a smooth bucket against the Lakers in the preseason, Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/kev… – 1:00 PM
There is under a week (10/17) for players from the 2019 NBA Draft to sign rookie scale extensions.
Some names to keep an eye on this week:
J. Poole GSW
C. Johnson PHX
G. Williams BOS
D. Hunter ATL
B. Clarke MEM
K. Porter Jr. HOU
M. Thybulle PHI
PJ Washington CHA
R. Hachimura WAS – 11:45 AM
Jordan Poole put on a show against the Lakers in the preseason, scoring 25 points in 23 minutes. Here’s a look at all the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/hig… – 1:00 AM
Despite 49 combined points from Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, it wasn’t enough against the Lakers on Sunday night in the preseason. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/war… – 10:01 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks x 2!
📋 Stream-of-Consciousness Record Picks for Every NBA Team
🍎 https://t.co/DxSiKCa4uM
✳️ https://t.co/3bTzhc4o7f
📺 https://t.co/EA9j3fvj1c
📋 Draymond, Poole, Dubs
🍎 https://t.co/drsoeeCBSJ
✳️ https://t.co/08ApVlZ8e4
📺 https://t.co/T068sVI1rK pic.twitter.com/ZwpNtGNwTH – 5:34 PM
Watched Jordan Poole workout on Monday after practice for about an hour. He’s extremely meticulous and intentional about every drill, move, and sequence. Really special talent. And when you match it with the work ethic, sky is the limit. pic.twitter.com/VOkVpTVHCN – 5:12 PM
Steve Kerr on the Jordan Poole-James Wiseman combo: “I anticipate that they’ll play quite a bit together this season.” – 4:00 PM
Draymond Green announced he will be taking some time away from the Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/08/dra… – 4:00 PM
Jordan Poole put on a show against the Lakers in the preseason, scoring 25 points in 23 minutes. Here’s a look at all the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/hig… – 2:25 PM
This Draymond Green/Jordan Poole thing is not a normal NBA scuffle, and punches thrown in the workplace are pretty strange anyway. A conversation with @David Thorpe and @travmoran truehoop.com/p/the-nba-wher… – 1:39 PM
Durant and Green ultimately healed their relationship, and the Warriors went about their business, something they’re trying to do again almost four years later in the wake of this latest episode. But as Durant watches the process unfold, he sees a stark difference between then and now. “That’s not the same situation,” Durant told ESPN. “Somebody got punched in the face … It’s no comparison to that. It was just some words that being — I heard people say that that happens a lot in the NBA. I had never seen nothing like that before. But what me and Draymond did a few years back, that s— happens all the time. So it’s easy to get through something like that, but I don’t know what this situation is like.” -via ESPN / October 13, 2022
Although Durant and Poole, who was drafted by the Warriors in 2019, never crossed paths as Golden State teammates, they have built up a bit of a relationship thanks to their shared relationship with multiple members of the Warriors coaching staff. Durant noted, however, that his friendship with Poole is not “to the point where I can text him or call him and talk to him about it.” “It seems cool, everybody’s back to normal,” Durant said. “Draymond is playing next game, Jordan was playing last game. So I guess it’s back to normal. Anything around our sport that doesn’t just involve the game of basketball — once it gets to that type of stuff, I try to stay away from it. It has nothing to do with anybody else but those people in the locker room.” -via ESPN / October 13, 2022
Bobby Portis: It’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it! -via Twitter @BPortistime / October 13, 2022
NBA stars can credit soaring playing salaries, as well as sponsorships, led by the sneaker companies that are typically rooted in the world’s biggest economy but also have a strong global reach. Endorsements represent 35% of the $969 million in expected earnings for the NBA’s top 15 this season. LeBron James scores the top spot with $119.5 million, including an estimated $75 million from sponsors, memorabilia, royalties and media. James’ lifetime agreement with Nike is his most lucrative deal and represents roughly 40% of his off-court earnings. Other major sponsors include AT&T;, Beats, GMC and PepsiCo. He added Crypto.com as a partner in early 2022 but otherwise has cut back on his sponsor commitments; his agreements with Blaze, Rimowa and Walmart expired this year. -via Sportico / October 13, 2022
The Golden State Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green after he punched teammate Jordan Poole will cost them the NBA championship due to the internal chaos it has caused, Jalen Rose says. “I’m saying when you choose not to suspend him…their dynamics of that relationship will never be the same,” Rose said Wednesday on “NBA Countdown.” “And so therefore how can we coexist?” He added: “The people that’s riding with Jordan Poole won’t forgive Draymond, and they also are going to be mad at the organization that they didn’t suspend him.” -via Forbes.com / October 12, 2022
