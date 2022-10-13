Patrick Beverley on his relationship with Russell Westbrook: Everything's great

Kyle Goon: Patrick Beverley said he was not aware of the video of Russ in his third-quarter huddle. He said of his and Russ’ relationship: “Everything’s great. I sit on the plane, he’s right next to me. We get on the road, we hang out together.”
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook brushes off video of him outside Lakers huddles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/rus… – 6:38 PM
Russell Westbrook brushes off video of him outside Lakers huddles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/rus… – 6:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Wobvestigation: The Russell Westbrook/Pat Bev Huddle + Viral Player Introduction Video
📺 https://t.co/7Q7il0sC8d pic.twitter.com/yXCeZrEzYt – 5:09 PM
Wobvestigation: The Russell Westbrook/Pat Bev Huddle + Viral Player Introduction Video
📺 https://t.co/7Q7il0sC8d pic.twitter.com/yXCeZrEzYt – 5:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook explained his view of the videos of him and his Lakers teammates that went viral from Wednesday’s preseason loss today at practice. pic.twitter.com/I0sV212MS1 – 4:47 PM
Russell Westbrook explained his view of the videos of him and his Lakers teammates that went viral from Wednesday’s preseason loss today at practice. pic.twitter.com/I0sV212MS1 – 4:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook on all the huddle speculation: pic.twitter.com/kx4cd50pPB – 4:26 PM
Russell Westbrook on all the huddle speculation: pic.twitter.com/kx4cd50pPB – 4:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
in re: to that Westbrook/Pat Bev vid going viral, here’s the camera angle from Spectrum Sportsnet which shows what Russ was doing when Pat tried to huddle up. pic.twitter.com/GKnrD4KMLw – 1:27 PM
in re: to that Westbrook/Pat Bev vid going viral, here’s the camera angle from Spectrum Sportsnet which shows what Russ was doing when Pat tried to huddle up. pic.twitter.com/GKnrD4KMLw – 1:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Lakers and Hornets are trade partners made in heaven, if after 10-15 games the Hornets have fallen out of contention for the playoffs I know what I would do.
Hayward + Plumlee for Westbrook + x2 unprotected first round picks (2026/2028) – 8:08 AM
The Lakers and Hornets are trade partners made in heaven, if after 10-15 games the Hornets have fallen out of contention for the playoffs I know what I would do.
Hayward + Plumlee for Westbrook + x2 unprotected first round picks (2026/2028) – 8:08 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James was caught in a cross fire between Westbrook and McDaniels 😂
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/3Dfeu2i0i0 – 3:25 AM
LeBron James was caught in a cross fire between Westbrook and McDaniels 😂
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/3Dfeu2i0i0 – 3:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Russell Westbrook wasn’t feeling like being a part of a team huddle 🤔
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/2ikb4qx3Nx – 2:20 AM
Russell Westbrook wasn’t feeling like being a part of a team huddle 🤔
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/2ikb4qx3Nx – 2:20 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bron and Pat Bev’s reaction is priceless 😅 pic.twitter.com/36hUjhxh1k – 12:41 AM
Bron and Pat Bev’s reaction is priceless 😅 pic.twitter.com/36hUjhxh1k – 12:41 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to Minnesota 118-113 to drop their preseason record to 1-4. LeBron 25p on 9-of-12 11r; AD 19p on 7-of-11 13r; Lonnie 12p; Swider 11p; Pat Bev 10p 5a 4tos; Reaves 7p 5a; Russ 5p 4a. Preseason finale Friday in SAC – 12:38 AM
Lakers lose to Minnesota 118-113 to drop their preseason record to 1-4. LeBron 25p on 9-of-12 11r; AD 19p on 7-of-11 13r; Lonnie 12p; Swider 11p; Pat Bev 10p 5a 4tos; Reaves 7p 5a; Russ 5p 4a. Preseason finale Friday in SAC – 12:38 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ energy making a late-night comeback. Pat Beverley certainly had a hand in that. – 12:22 AM
Lakers’ energy making a late-night comeback. Pat Beverley certainly had a hand in that. – 12:22 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have five players on expiring contracts this season: D’Angelo Russell, Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, Bryn Forbes and Austin Rivers
They’re all also having really good preseasons.
Still curious to see if we see any of them get the Pat Bev mid-season contract extension. – 11:49 PM
The Wolves have five players on expiring contracts this season: D’Angelo Russell, Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, Bryn Forbes and Austin Rivers
They’re all also having really good preseasons.
Still curious to see if we see any of them get the Pat Bev mid-season contract extension. – 11:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lonnie Walker IV goes down and limps to Lakers locker room after Patrick Beverley collided with him in the third quarter. – 11:46 PM
Lonnie Walker IV goes down and limps to Lakers locker room after Patrick Beverley collided with him in the third quarter. – 11:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Matt Ryan just checked in alongside Beverley, Nunn, Walker and Davis, his first shot at playing with the regulars after going off for 6 3’s at GSW on Sunday. – 10:58 PM
Matt Ryan just checked in alongside Beverley, Nunn, Walker and Davis, his first shot at playing with the regulars after going off for 6 3’s at GSW on Sunday. – 10:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fan encouraging Russell Westbrook while at the FT line: “Come on Russell! This is your year!!” – 10:41 PM
Lakers fan encouraging Russell Westbrook while at the FT line: “Come on Russell! This is your year!!” – 10:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Edwards drains a 3 over Russell Westbrook, and then talked trash to him afterwards about it. – 10:15 PM
Anthony Edwards drains a 3 over Russell Westbrook, and then talked trash to him afterwards about it. – 10:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In the second preseason game, Austin Reaves started alongside Beverley and Westbrook. Tonight, Lonnie Walker IV gets that chance; Ham said he’s been very pleased with how Walker IV’s looked in practices and in the last two games. – 8:20 PM
In the second preseason game, Austin Reaves started alongside Beverley and Westbrook. Tonight, Lonnie Walker IV gets that chance; Ham said he’s been very pleased with how Walker IV’s looked in practices and in the last two games. – 8:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will start LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Lonnie Walker tonight vs. MIN and Darvin Ham says he will use a regular season type rotation through the first three quarters. – 8:16 PM
The Lakers will start LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Lonnie Walker tonight vs. MIN and Darvin Ham says he will use a regular season type rotation through the first three quarters. – 8:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares his starters vs T-Wolves: Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, LeBron and AD – 8:16 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares his starters vs T-Wolves: Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, LeBron and AD – 8:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight:
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:16 PM
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight:
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:16 PM
More on this storyline
Jacob Rude: It’s the preseason and I don’t read much into anything. But if I were to read too much into something… -via Twitter / October 13, 2022
Mike Trudell: Wolves coach Chris Finch on Patrick Beverley last season: “from Day 1, he basically told a young team they were able to win and make the playoffs … the confidence he gave to guys like Karl … being a really good pro. Every day, he had a habit, a routine … the competitive fire.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 12, 2022
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight: Russell Westbrook Patrick Beverley Lonnie Walker IV LeBron James Anthony Davis -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 12, 2022
Kyle Goon: Russ addresses the clips of last night’s game that have gotten traction online, saying in the third quarter video of the huddle, he was talking to coaches. His pregame ritual is something he’s done throughout his career: -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 13, 2022
Stephen Curry ($93.1 million), Kevin Durant ($91 million), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($86.5 million) and Russell Westbrook ($72.1 million) fill out the top five behind James. Curry has the NBA’s highest salary for the sixth straight season at $48.1 million. Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo is the only player in the top 10 under the age of 32. Los Angeles’ two clubs, Lakers and Clippers, each landed three players among the top 15 earners, although the Houston Rockets are paying 86% of John Wall’s $47.4 million salary this season after a buyout. -via Sportico / October 13, 2022
Nicole Ganglani: Anyone thinks this is awkward as well? Russ doesn’t join the pre-game team huddle and seems to be just by himself. Clip from Michael Morales/Instagram -via Twitter / October 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.