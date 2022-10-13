Source: Facundo Campazzo about to sign with the Mavericks

Jorge Sierra: Facundo Campazzo is expected to fly from Argentina to Dallas on Saturday to sign a one-year contract with the Mavericks after undergoing physical tests, HoopsHype has learned.
Source: Twitter @hoopshype
Source: Twitter @hoopshype
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Time is running out for Facundo Campazzo, whose future will be determined in the next few days.
The Argentinian guard has given the Dallas Mavericks a very tight deadline to present him an offer ⏳
basketnews.com/news-179159-fa… – 1:16 PM
basketnews.com/news-179159-fa… – 1:16 PM
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are in advanced talks with former Denver PG Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal, league sources say. Dallas still has a 15th roster spot uncommitted; Campazzo appears increasingly poised to seize it barring an unforeseen Mavs move before Opening Night rosters lock. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 11, 2022
Marc Stein: Dallas continues to weigh signing PG Facundo Campazzo, league sources say, but no firm decision has been made. Campazzo has said since leaving Denver that staying in the NBA is his hope. @Javier Maestro reports he has EuroLeague interest from Fenerbahce and former team Real Madrid. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 9, 2022
Nine NBA teams were interested in Facundo Campazzo last month and the Dallas Mavericks have been targeting the Argentinian guard for weeks. Also, two teams from the Eastern Conference could make an offer. -via Encestando / October 9, 2022
