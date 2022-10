Stephen A. Smith: This is the last season Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant play together

For his part, Irving believes it’s his role as a leader of the team to both support Simmons when he can, but also allow him the space to deal with things as he sees fit. “I think one of our greatest strengths as a human community is humanizing each other’s lives,” Irving said. “He’s a human being so he’s going to respond his way. And he’s going to deal with things his way and we have to honor and respect that, that’s what people with integrity do. Not everyone lives by those same moral principles so yeah, as a leader, I feel like it’s my responsibility to protect him, but I also must understand he has to go through things on his own. “And when he asks for help, just be there for him. It’s easier said than done. Help is very cheap. It’s free. You can offer it to anybody — so that’s just where I stand with it, brother.” -via ESPN / October 13, 2022