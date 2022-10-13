Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: 'Morale compass of our team'

Kerr said Kevon Looney has become the “morale compass of our team.” Says he was a key player in helping the team move on. “I’ll ride with Loon forever, this is a special man.”
Source: Twitter @madkenney
Source: Twitter @madkenney
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 8:03 PM
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 8:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Kerr addressed the decision to fine Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/ODHidwL48B – 1:40 PM
Steve Kerr addressed the decision to fine Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/ODHidwL48B – 1:40 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors ever faced. I guess Durant getting hurt in the Finals and Klay getting hurt twice rank second and third. 🙄 – 10:28 AM
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors ever faced. I guess Durant getting hurt in the Finals and Klay getting hurt twice rank second and third. 🙄 – 10:28 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 10:00 AM
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 10:00 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
To paraphrase Steve Kerr re: Draymond Green
– The culture has been damaged
– Biggest crisis that they have had
– Green broke our trust but willing to give him the benefit of the doubt
Do not get caught up that Green was not suspended.
Those 3 takeaways are pretty candid – 9:37 AM
To paraphrase Steve Kerr re: Draymond Green
– The culture has been damaged
– Biggest crisis that they have had
– Green broke our trust but willing to give him the benefit of the doubt
Do not get caught up that Green was not suspended.
Those 3 takeaways are pretty candid – 9:37 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Players I was the 1st to form a fan club for:
Jerami Grant
Kevon Looney
The next guy is Devin Vassell(22). Bad team, but he seems ready to shine brightly. More athletic, his jumper is so pure, his 3 ball should be 38+%, ++ defender who plays the right way and is a joyful person. – 9:20 AM
Players I was the 1st to form a fan club for:
Jerami Grant
Kevon Looney
The next guy is Devin Vassell(22). Bad team, but he seems ready to shine brightly. More athletic, his jumper is so pure, his 3 ball should be 38+%, ++ defender who plays the right way and is a joyful person. – 9:20 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Steve Kerr Could Play Vital Role In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Reconciliation ibtimes.com/steve-kerr-cou… – 8:17 AM
Steve Kerr Could Play Vital Role In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Reconciliation ibtimes.com/steve-kerr-cou… – 8:17 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If Draymond Green continues his pattern of abusive behavior towards teammates, referees, and opponents, the Warriors and Steve Kerr have no one to blame but themselves. This Jordan Poole incident gave them their best chance to stop enabling Green and they took the easy way out – 7:47 AM
If Draymond Green continues his pattern of abusive behavior towards teammates, referees, and opponents, the Warriors and Steve Kerr have no one to blame but themselves. This Jordan Poole incident gave them their best chance to stop enabling Green and they took the easy way out – 7:47 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Updated: Draymond Green to rejoin Warriors this week after ‘biggest crisis’ of Steve Kerr’s tenure mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/dra… – 2:30 AM
Updated: Draymond Green to rejoin Warriors this week after ‘biggest crisis’ of Steve Kerr’s tenure mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/dra… – 2:30 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: He broke our trust, but I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt
sportando.basketball/en/steve-kerr-… – 1:54 AM
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: He broke our trust, but I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt
sportando.basketball/en/steve-kerr-… – 1:54 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“We know he’s ready to move forward. We know he’s willing to get back on the floor with Draymond.”
Steve Kerr says conversations with Jordan Poole, his demeanor & his response are big reasons why the Warriors decided not to suspend Draymond Green for the punch. #dubnation – 1:33 AM
“We know he’s ready to move forward. We know he’s willing to get back on the floor with Draymond.”
Steve Kerr says conversations with Jordan Poole, his demeanor & his response are big reasons why the Warriors decided not to suspend Draymond Green for the punch. #dubnation – 1:33 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry organized conversations amongst the team and facilitated the healing process with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and other players. Curry’s leadership continues to shine & assuming the Warriors move past this, he’ll be a big reason why. #dubnation – 1:01 AM
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry organized conversations amongst the team and facilitated the healing process with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and other players. Curry’s leadership continues to shine & assuming the Warriors move past this, he’ll be a big reason why. #dubnation – 1:01 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on his trust in Draymond: “I trust him. He broke our trust with this incident, but I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he’s earned that.” – 12:58 AM
Steve Kerr on his trust in Draymond: “I trust him. He broke our trust with this incident, but I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he’s earned that.” – 12:58 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said Looney has been integral in getting the team to a good place.
“Looney is a special man. A special man. … I’ll ride with Looney all day.” – 12:57 AM
Steve Kerr said Looney has been integral in getting the team to a good place.
“Looney is a special man. A special man. … I’ll ride with Looney all day.” – 12:57 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“He’s become the moral compass of our team… I’ll ride with Loon forever, he’s a special man.” 🥹🥹🥹
-Steve Kerr says Warriors vet Kevon Looney’s voice was a big factor in deciding how to handle this situation and he has a huge influence on the locker room. #dubnation – 12:54 AM
“He’s become the moral compass of our team… I’ll ride with Loon forever, he’s a special man.” 🥹🥹🥹
-Steve Kerr says Warriors vet Kevon Looney’s voice was a big factor in deciding how to handle this situation and he has a huge influence on the locker room. #dubnation – 12:54 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr made it a point to say how influential and important Kevon Looney has been in the past week: “He’s a special human being. Special. … I’ll ride with Loon forever. This is a special man.” – 12:53 AM
Steve Kerr made it a point to say how influential and important Kevon Looney has been in the past week: “He’s a special human being. Special. … I’ll ride with Loon forever. This is a special man.” – 12:53 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr said Kevon Looney has become the “morale compass of our team.” Says he was a key player in helping the team move on.
“I’ll ride with Loon forever, this is a special man.” – 12:53 AM
Kerr said Kevon Looney has become the “morale compass of our team.” Says he was a key player in helping the team move on.
“I’ll ride with Loon forever, this is a special man.” – 12:53 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr’s opening comments on Draymond Green being reintegrated to the team on Thursday with the expectation to play in Friday’s preseason finale and start on Ring Night.
“They are all ready to move forward.” pic.twitter.com/122JXQNeNg – 12:53 AM
Steve Kerr’s opening comments on Draymond Green being reintegrated to the team on Thursday with the expectation to play in Friday’s preseason finale and start on Ring Night.
“They are all ready to move forward.” pic.twitter.com/122JXQNeNg – 12:53 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Any criticism we face here is fair…I trust Draymond will stay on that edge and not go over it.”
-Steve Kerr is asked how the Warriors can be sure Draymond Green won’t cross a line again when he’s done it in the past and isn’t facing formal consequences this time. #dubnation – 12:51 AM
“Any criticism we face here is fair…I trust Draymond will stay on that edge and not go over it.”
-Steve Kerr is asked how the Warriors can be sure Draymond Green won’t cross a line again when he’s done it in the past and isn’t facing formal consequences this time. #dubnation – 12:51 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said how Jordan Poole has responded to this situation is a reason they are moving forward this way.
“We know that he’s fine. We know he’s ready to move forward. We know he’s willing to get back on the court with Draymond.” – 12:49 AM
Steve Kerr said how Jordan Poole has responded to this situation is a reason they are moving forward this way.
“We know that he’s fine. We know he’s ready to move forward. We know he’s willing to get back on the court with Draymond.” – 12:49 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on how Jordan Poole has handled this whole situation: “He’s an incredibly mature young guy.” – 12:48 AM
Steve Kerr on how Jordan Poole has handled this whole situation: “He’s an incredibly mature young guy.” – 12:48 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says the Warriors culture that the franchise prides itself on has taken a huge hit from this incident. Kerr says a lot of reparations need to take place and a lot of trust needs to be rebuilt, he says the crisis isn’t totally over with lots more work to do. #dubnation – 12:47 AM
Steve Kerr says the Warriors culture that the franchise prides itself on has taken a huge hit from this incident. Kerr says a lot of reparations need to take place and a lot of trust needs to be rebuilt, he says the crisis isn’t totally over with lots more work to do. #dubnation – 12:47 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will return to the team on Thursday. No suspension. pic.twitter.com/haXXAIAbGO – 12:47 AM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will return to the team on Thursday. No suspension. pic.twitter.com/haXXAIAbGO – 12:47 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green and Jordan Poole sat down for an important conversation in the last few days that has helped the Warriors push forward with Draymond back pic.twitter.com/ZBvYk1zqfJ – 12:46 AM
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green and Jordan Poole sat down for an important conversation in the last few days that has helped the Warriors push forward with Draymond back pic.twitter.com/ZBvYk1zqfJ – 12:46 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Steve Kerr delivers a statement on the status of Draymond Green
https://t.co/C1ScNRr5CC pic.twitter.com/90s3c3r2mX – 12:46 AM
Steve Kerr delivers a statement on the status of Draymond Green
https://t.co/C1ScNRr5CC pic.twitter.com/90s3c3r2mX – 12:46 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Developing: Draymond Green to return to team Thursday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/dra… – 12:45 AM
Developing: Draymond Green to return to team Thursday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/dra… – 12:45 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Head Coach Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion in the last few days that will help the team move forward. He says talking with Poole was a big factor in determining next steps. #dubnation – 12:45 AM
Head Coach Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion in the last few days that will help the team move forward. He says talking with Poole was a big factor in determining next steps. #dubnation – 12:45 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a conversation. – 12:45 AM
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a conversation. – 12:45 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said this is the biggest crisis they’ve ever dealt with. But no suspension.
“Every situation is totally different. … We hope that we’ve developed enough equity … that people can trust us … we really feel like this is the best way to move forward. – 12:43 AM
Steve Kerr said this is the biggest crisis they’ve ever dealt with. But no suspension.
“Every situation is totally different. … We hope that we’ve developed enough equity … that people can trust us … we really feel like this is the best way to move forward. – 12:43 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended for his attack on Jordan Poole. He will rejoin the team Thursday and play in Golden State’s final preseason game Friday. – 12:43 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended for his attack on Jordan Poole. He will rejoin the team Thursday and play in Golden State’s final preseason game Friday. – 12:43 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“This is the biggest crisis I’ve ever had since I’ve coached here. This is serious stuff.”
-Head Coach Steve Kerr says a lot of thought & conversations went into the decision to fine & not suspend Draymond Green. Says this is the best way for the team to move forward. #dubnation – 12:43 AM
“This is the biggest crisis I’ve ever had since I’ve coached here. This is serious stuff.”
-Head Coach Steve Kerr says a lot of thought & conversations went into the decision to fine & not suspend Draymond Green. Says this is the best way for the team to move forward. #dubnation – 12:43 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Draymond Green will return to practice Thursday and likely play on Friday. He was fined. There were countless discussions at various levels. Spent 1 week away from the team. – 12:42 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Draymond Green will return to practice Thursday and likely play on Friday. He was fined. There were countless discussions at various levels. Spent 1 week away from the team. – 12:42 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said this is the “biggest crisis” he’s experienced with this team. – 12:41 AM
Steve Kerr said this is the “biggest crisis” he’s experienced with this team. – 12:41 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Steve Kerr announces @Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green will be back at practice on Thursday and will play Friday. He’s been fined. – 12:41 AM
Steve Kerr announces @Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green will be back at practice on Thursday and will play Friday. He’s been fined. – 12:41 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green will rejoin the Warriors on Thursday, per Steve Kerr. He has been fined. He won’t be suspended. He will play in the preseason finale and on opening night next Tuesday. – 12:41 AM
Draymond Green will rejoin the Warriors on Thursday, per Steve Kerr. He has been fined. He won’t be suspended. He will play in the preseason finale and on opening night next Tuesday. – 12:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Draymond Green will return to practice and will not be suspended,
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:41 AM
Draymond Green will return to practice and will not be suspended,
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:41 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will come back to practice Thursday. He has been fined and not suspended. Kerr says Green will play in last preseason game Friday and the season opener next Tuesday. – 12:41 AM
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will come back to practice Thursday. He has been fined and not suspended. Kerr says Green will play in last preseason game Friday and the season opener next Tuesday. – 12:41 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
JUST IN: Head Coach Steve Kerr announced that Draymond Green will come back to practice on Thursday, he will be fined but will NOT be suspended. Green will play on Friday and in the season opener. #dubnation – 12:41 AM
JUST IN: Head Coach Steve Kerr announced that Draymond Green will come back to practice on Thursday, he will be fined but will NOT be suspended. Green will play on Friday and in the season opener. #dubnation – 12:41 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says.
He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night. – 12:41 AM
Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says.
He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night. – 12:41 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green will return to practice on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. He has been fined, not suspended, and is expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets. – 12:41 AM
Draymond Green will return to practice on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. He has been fined, not suspended, and is expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets. – 12:41 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined for practice altercation last week, and will return to team activities on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr says. – 12:41 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined for practice altercation last week, and will return to team activities on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr says. – 12:41 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green will return to practice Thursday. He’s been fined, won’t be suspended. He will play Friday and opening night. – 12:40 AM
Coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green will return to practice Thursday. He’s been fined, won’t be suspended. He will play Friday and opening night. – 12:40 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steve Kerr is preseason mad after Jusuf Nurkic escaped a flagrant foul review for an elbow, after Wiseman was assessed one for elbowing Nurkic earlier in the quarter. – 11:07 PM
Steve Kerr is preseason mad after Jusuf Nurkic escaped a flagrant foul review for an elbow, after Wiseman was assessed one for elbowing Nurkic earlier in the quarter. – 11:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Some notes from Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors targeting Friday for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut
• Starters will rest on Tuesday night
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
https://t.co/aVVlmr98Dk pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT – 10:01 PM
Some notes from Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors targeting Friday for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut
• Starters will rest on Tuesday night
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
https://t.co/aVVlmr98Dk pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT – 10:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on GPII’s return to Chase Center: “It will be nice to see him out there tonight, wish he was on our side, but this is the NBA and this is how it works. We are thrilled for him.” – 9:41 PM
Steve Kerr on GPII’s return to Chase Center: “It will be nice to see him out there tonight, wish he was on our side, but this is the NBA and this is how it works. We are thrilled for him.” – 9:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green remains away from the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr declined to give an updated timeline on Draymond’s return, but said he’d discuss it postgame. – 8:21 PM
Draymond Green remains away from the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr declined to give an updated timeline on Draymond’s return, but said he’d discuss it postgame. – 8:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala has not scrimmaged and will not be active on opening night vs Lakers on Oct 18, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 8:19 PM
Andre Iguodala has not scrimmaged and will not be active on opening night vs Lakers on Oct 18, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 8:19 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Steve Kerr on @Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala; “He’s not going to ve ready for opening night.”
Said he hasn’t been scrimmaging. – 8:19 PM
Steve Kerr on @Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala; “He’s not going to ve ready for opening night.”
Said he hasn’t been scrimmaging. – 8:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play by opening night. – 8:19 PM
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play by opening night. – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala will not be ready for opening night, Steve Kerr says. Iguodala still hasn’t scrimmaged – 8:18 PM
Andre Iguodala will not be ready for opening night, Steve Kerr says. Iguodala still hasn’t scrimmaged – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will all rest tonight.
Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman will start. – 8:18 PM
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will all rest tonight.
Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman will start. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are giving Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney the night off vs Blazers. Steve Kerr likes to give his vets a preseason game of rest. They scrimmaged earlier today. – 8:18 PM
Warriors are giving Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney the night off vs Blazers. Steve Kerr likes to give his vets a preseason game of rest. They scrimmaged earlier today. – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will not play tonight.
He did scrimmage earlier today, and Steve Kerr says he’s hopeful Thompson will play in their final preseason game Friday. – 8:16 PM
Klay Thompson will not play tonight.
He did scrimmage earlier today, and Steve Kerr says he’s hopeful Thompson will play in their final preseason game Friday. – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he’ll talk about Draymond Green’s return timeline after the game. – 8:16 PM
Steve Kerr said he’ll talk about Draymond Green’s return timeline after the game. – 8:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. Nuggets – 8:16 PM
No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. Nuggets – 8:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are hoping Klay Thompson will play on Friday, Steve Kerr says. – 8:15 PM
Warriors are hoping Klay Thompson will play on Friday, Steve Kerr says. – 8:15 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr addressed criticism that he’s more worried about the TMZ leak than the Draymond Green punch itself:
“I am concerned about both. They’re both a problem. The incident is a problem, the leak is a problem. I don’t rank these things.” – 12:05 PM
The @Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr addressed criticism that he’s more worried about the TMZ leak than the Draymond Green punch itself:
“I am concerned about both. They’re both a problem. The incident is a problem, the leak is a problem. I don’t rank these things.” – 12:05 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I asked Steve Kerr what he’s thought about Pat Spencer through this point in training camp: pic.twitter.com/hwLlSfbMCl – 7:35 PM
I asked Steve Kerr what he’s thought about Pat Spencer through this point in training camp: pic.twitter.com/hwLlSfbMCl – 7:35 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr was asked about Klay’s progress and what he’s seen from him in practice and workouts:
“Been good. Every day has gone well and it is just a matter of continuing to build up his body to the point where the performance team says he’s ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/irnYM4h62N – 6:48 PM
Steve Kerr was asked about Klay’s progress and what he’s seen from him in practice and workouts:
“Been good. Every day has gone well and it is just a matter of continuing to build up his body to the point where the performance team says he’s ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/irnYM4h62N – 6:48 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr on what he needs to see from JK in order for him to be a mainstay in the rotation all season. pic.twitter.com/2jHYA8Kj3B – 6:26 PM
Steve Kerr on what he needs to see from JK in order for him to be a mainstay in the rotation all season. pic.twitter.com/2jHYA8Kj3B – 6:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga:“He’s starting to get a sense of what kind of player he needs to be to get on the floor for us.” – 4:16 PM
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga:“He’s starting to get a sense of what kind of player he needs to be to get on the floor for us.” – 4:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I just wanted to make it for a year, honestly.”
Steve Kerr shares what his goal was before his basketball career began.
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBP82RJ
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/TVfQSno0nG – 4:10 PM
“I just wanted to make it for a year, honestly.”
Steve Kerr shares what his goal was before his basketball career began.
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBP82RJ
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/TVfQSno0nG – 4:10 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr says James Wiseman is further along than where he thought he’d be at this point. Attributes it to his summer and playing a lot. – 4:01 PM
Steve Kerr says James Wiseman is further along than where he thought he’d be at this point. Attributes it to his summer and playing a lot. – 4:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on the Jordan Poole-James Wiseman combo: “I anticipate that they’ll play quite a bit together this season.” – 4:00 PM
Steve Kerr on the Jordan Poole-James Wiseman combo: “I anticipate that they’ll play quite a bit together this season.” – 4:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr opens his news conference with expressions of condolence to the family of Joe Roberts, the former Warriors assistant from the 1970s who passed away over the weekend. – 3:53 PM
Steve Kerr opens his news conference with expressions of condolence to the family of Joe Roberts, the former Warriors assistant from the 1970s who passed away over the weekend. – 3:53 PM
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney on Draymond Green: “He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it.” pic.twitter.com/2NWeDmkdxl -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 10, 2022
Anthony Slater: The Warriors’ starters will get an extra stint in the second half tonight vs Lakers. Steve Kerr said he wants Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Looney around 22 minutes. Kuminga starting in the Draymond spot. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 9, 2022
It’s unclear when Green will rejoin the team as he lets the situation between him and Poole “breathe.” Green hopes to play in the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers Oct. 18 but acknowledged it’s not his decision to make. In the meantime, Kuminga will benefit from the opening in the starting lineup and playing alongside Stephen Curry, Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. “It’s more things you see, just the way they’re moving, the way the ball is moving,” Kuminga said of playing with that group. “Obviously they have more experience so they make your life easier.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / October 9, 2022
