Thunder vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

“The opportunity to get him out there and see him play in an NBA game is a huge miss”Mark Daigneault shares the #Thunder’s plan for @Chet Holmgren this season.

Let’s say OKC fought for the play-in the last couple years, finished just outside and got the #14 pick.Instead of Josh Giddey, they’d have Moses Moody.Instead of Chet Holmgren, they’d have Ochai Agbaji.…and that’s why none of these talking heads are GM of the Thunder. – 2:57 PM

The Thunder closes out its six game preseason run in San Antonio tonight. The team will look to maintain its flow on defense and offense, while also making strides in other areas of the floor. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/YLq0PTkLAE

Apologies if this is already out there and I missed it: The San Antonio Spurs have signed Stephen Zimmerman.Zimmerman was originally drafted by Orlando in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. – 4:50 PM

50 seconds for the 50th Anniversary!GTK @Josh Richardson as he fires off his Favorites in :50 🦁⚽️🎧 pic.twitter.com/d7wa263cX5

In his pregame session, Pop was wondering aloud if the Spurs had any players on the roster who went four years to college.I helpfully pointed out they have one who didn’t even go four years to high school (Primo). – 6:21 PM

Keldon Johnson is going to do a lot of his damage out of dribble handoffs.It’s a simple action that creates open threes and layups, but it also allows Keldon to explore his playmaking ability.Volume up 🔊 pic.twitter.com/b6VI1feQDt

❝I just like our attention to detail and our mentality coming into games.❞@NickAGallo talks with second-year guard, @Tre Mann prior to tonight’s tipoff in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/tqkGQXvYrB

The age gap between Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (73) & Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault (37) would be the oldest player on the Thunder roster by a wide margin (36 years old) – 7:20 PM

Thursday Night Lights back at Historic Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. Games have been played here since 1940. Edison vs Highlands. Golden Bears vs Owls. Streaming Live at 6:50pm at https://t.co/pRXs7yOpTh and KSAT Big Game Coverage App pic.twitter.com/s1XTa8HfC2

❝Keep improving…in terms of effort and competitiveness and togetherness❞Thunder Head Coach, Mark Daigneault spoke to the media before the team’s final preseason game. pic.twitter.com/yG23Y2YVFF

First play of the game is deja vu from last game:Josh Giddey splashes a 3.Small small sample size… but the preseason shooting from Giddey is encouraging. – 8:12 PM

Josh Giddey is so far ahead of schedule on his jumper. I’m glad it’s falling but even just the process of him shooting it regardless of results. He looks more comfortable, his shot looks better, decision making is there. Just awesome. – 8:12 PM

There have been about four airballed 3-pointers already in this game, which is about what one would expect for a Spurs-OKC preseason tilt. – 8:16 PM

First two buckets of the night for the guys in blue ⚡️ @Josh Giddey | @JdubPSCEO pic.twitter.com/UYZVRp8kCC

This preview of the all-important Spurs-Thunder regular-season series is off to a pretty ugly start. Keldon starting to get going, though. – 8:18 PM

Josh Primo subs in first for Tre Jones. With the caveat that everything about the preseason is fluid, Primo seems set for a Sixth Man role to start the year. – 8:20 PM

Early Romeo Langford minutes. The Spurs have to cut two more players prior to the regular season, so tryouts are still ongoing. – 8:27 PM

Preseason 1Q: Spurs by 2 over ThunderPrimo with 8 pts off the benchVassell and Keldon with a combined 12 pts pic.twitter.com/hhPpQbS9mE

Tre Jones has seven rebounds in 10 minutes of floor time, which is something. – 8:46 PM

Really interested to see Poku in lineups with Giddey and SGA this season – 8:49 PM

Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng and Poku were maybe OKC’s three most scrutinized players at Summer League.Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng and Poku have all thoroughly impressed this preseason. – 8:57 PM

Jalen Williams got some girth on him that’s not typical for the average NBA rookie wing – 8:58 PM

This is the most I’ve ever seen Josh Primo attack the rim, and he’s breaking people off in the process. – 9:04 PM

