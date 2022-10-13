Thunder vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-1) play against the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 13, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 53, San Antonio Spurs 57 (Q2 02:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
This is the most I’ve ever seen Josh Primo attack the rim, and he’s breaking people off in the process. – 9:04 PM
This is the most I’ve ever seen Josh Primo attack the rim, and he’s breaking people off in the process. – 9:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 point first half for Josh Primo
8 paint pts attacking OKC defense
2 pts from FT line – 9:02 PM
10 point first half for Josh Primo
8 paint pts attacking OKC defense
2 pts from FT line – 9:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Too smooth with the step back 😌
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/hJve8TwL7n – 8:59 PM
Too smooth with the step back 😌
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/hJve8TwL7n – 8:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams got some girth on him that’s not typical for the average NBA rookie wing – 8:58 PM
Jalen Williams got some girth on him that’s not typical for the average NBA rookie wing – 8:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng and Poku were maybe OKC’s three most scrutinized players at Summer League.
Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng and Poku have all thoroughly impressed this preseason. – 8:57 PM
Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng and Poku were maybe OKC’s three most scrutinized players at Summer League.
Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng and Poku have all thoroughly impressed this preseason. – 8:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3-level scoring from Devin Vassell with 10 points
Paint: 4 pts
3PT: 3 pts
Mid-Range: 2 pts
FT line: 1 pt – 8:57 PM
3-level scoring from Devin Vassell with 10 points
Paint: 4 pts
3PT: 3 pts
Mid-Range: 2 pts
FT line: 1 pt – 8:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Full extension to the rim for the rook!
@Ousmane Dieng | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/AEI0h920os – 8:55 PM
Full extension to the rim for the rook!
@Ousmane Dieng | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/AEI0h920os – 8:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Move without the ball…get rewarded 💪
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/I5eDHvUoiP – 8:51 PM
Move without the ball…get rewarded 💪
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/I5eDHvUoiP – 8:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tre Jones has seven rebounds in 10 minutes of floor time, which is something. – 8:46 PM
Tre Jones has seven rebounds in 10 minutes of floor time, which is something. – 8:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
this ball movement…10/10 recommend ⚡️
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2IuNOCNlLR – 8:43 PM
this ball movement…10/10 recommend ⚡️
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2IuNOCNlLR – 8:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Preseason 1Q: Spurs by 2 over Thunder
Primo with 8 pts off the bench
Vassell and Keldon with a combined 12 pts pic.twitter.com/hhPpQbS9mE – 8:40 PM
Preseason 1Q: Spurs by 2 over Thunder
Primo with 8 pts off the bench
Vassell and Keldon with a combined 12 pts pic.twitter.com/hhPpQbS9mE – 8:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
6 points for Primo off the bench
Two layups attacking the rim
Pair of free throws
Spurs by 7 – 8:31 PM
6 points for Primo off the bench
Two layups attacking the rim
Pair of free throws
Spurs by 7 – 8:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey will find you off the screen 🫡
@Josh Giddey | @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/i0GOLtzIbl – 8:31 PM
Giddey will find you off the screen 🫡
@Josh Giddey | @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/i0GOLtzIbl – 8:31 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Early Romeo Langford minutes. The Spurs have to cut two more players prior to the regular season, so tryouts are still ongoing. – 8:27 PM
Early Romeo Langford minutes. The Spurs have to cut two more players prior to the regular season, so tryouts are still ongoing. – 8:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Josh Primo subs in first for Tre Jones. With the caveat that everything about the preseason is fluid, Primo seems set for a Sixth Man role to start the year. – 8:20 PM
Josh Primo subs in first for Tre Jones. With the caveat that everything about the preseason is fluid, Primo seems set for a Sixth Man role to start the year. – 8:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
This preview of the all-important Spurs-Thunder regular-season series is off to a pretty ugly start. Keldon starting to get going, though. – 8:18 PM
This preview of the all-important Spurs-Thunder regular-season series is off to a pretty ugly start. Keldon starting to get going, though. – 8:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First two buckets of the night for the guys in blue ⚡️
@Josh Giddey | @JdubPSCEO pic.twitter.com/UYZVRp8kCC – 8:18 PM
First two buckets of the night for the guys in blue ⚡️
@Josh Giddey | @JdubPSCEO pic.twitter.com/UYZVRp8kCC – 8:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
There have been about four airballed 3-pointers already in this game, which is about what one would expect for a Spurs-OKC preseason tilt. – 8:16 PM
There have been about four airballed 3-pointers already in this game, which is about what one would expect for a Spurs-OKC preseason tilt. – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is so far ahead of schedule on his jumper. I’m glad it’s falling but even just the process of him shooting it regardless of results. He looks more comfortable, his shot looks better, decision making is there. Just awesome. – 8:12 PM
Josh Giddey is so far ahead of schedule on his jumper. I’m glad it’s falling but even just the process of him shooting it regardless of results. He looks more comfortable, his shot looks better, decision making is there. Just awesome. – 8:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
First play of the game is deja vu from last game:
Josh Giddey splashes a 3.
Small small sample size… but the preseason shooting from Giddey is encouraging. – 8:12 PM
First play of the game is deja vu from last game:
Josh Giddey splashes a 3.
Small small sample size… but the preseason shooting from Giddey is encouraging. – 8:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Spurs
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Another fun lineup for the Thunder. – 8:01 PM
OKC starters vs Spurs
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Another fun lineup for the Thunder. – 8:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting 5️⃣
📺 Follow game action on @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/FV9hicZST6 – 8:00 PM
Starting 5️⃣
📺 Follow game action on @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/FV9hicZST6 – 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Keep improving…in terms of effort and competitiveness and togetherness❞
Thunder Head Coach, Mark Daigneault spoke to the media before the team’s final preseason game. pic.twitter.com/yG23Y2YVFF – 7:37 PM
❝Keep improving…in terms of effort and competitiveness and togetherness❞
Thunder Head Coach, Mark Daigneault spoke to the media before the team’s final preseason game. pic.twitter.com/yG23Y2YVFF – 7:37 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Thursday Night Lights back at Historic Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. Games have been played here since 1940. Edison vs Highlands. Golden Bears vs Owls. Streaming Live at 6:50pm at https://t.co/pRXs7yOpTh and KSAT Big Game Coverage App pic.twitter.com/s1XTa8HfC2 – 7:35 PM
Thursday Night Lights back at Historic Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. Games have been played here since 1940. Edison vs Highlands. Golden Bears vs Owls. Streaming Live at 6:50pm at https://t.co/pRXs7yOpTh and KSAT Big Game Coverage App pic.twitter.com/s1XTa8HfC2 – 7:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The age gap between Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (73) & Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault (37) would be the oldest player on the Thunder roster by a wide margin (36 years old) – 7:20 PM
The age gap between Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (73) & Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault (37) would be the oldest player on the Thunder roster by a wide margin (36 years old) – 7:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝I just like our attention to detail and our mentality coming into games.❞
@NickAGallo talks with second-year guard, @Tre Mann prior to tonight’s tipoff in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/tqkGQXvYrB – 7:13 PM
❝I just like our attention to detail and our mentality coming into games.❞
@NickAGallo talks with second-year guard, @Tre Mann prior to tonight’s tipoff in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/tqkGQXvYrB – 7:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
final preszn game tonight ✌️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/0D7sVNMmw6 – 6:58 PM
final preszn game tonight ✌️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/0D7sVNMmw6 – 6:58 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Keldon Johnson is going to do a lot of his damage out of dribble handoffs.
It’s a simple action that creates open threes and layups, but it also allows Keldon to explore his playmaking ability.
Volume up 🔊 pic.twitter.com/b6VI1feQDt – 6:45 PM
Keldon Johnson is going to do a lot of his damage out of dribble handoffs.
It’s a simple action that creates open threes and layups, but it also allows Keldon to explore his playmaking ability.
Volume up 🔊 pic.twitter.com/b6VI1feQDt – 6:45 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Texas A&M-San Antonio signs $6.7 million deal with Ready-to-Work, giving students an in to job expansion program. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/tex… – 6:36 PM
Texas A&M-San Antonio signs $6.7 million deal with Ready-to-Work, giving students an in to job expansion program. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/tex… – 6:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
In his pregame session, Pop was wondering aloud if the Spurs had any players on the roster who went four years to college.
I helpfully pointed out they have one who didn’t even go four years to high school (Primo). – 6:21 PM
In his pregame session, Pop was wondering aloud if the Spurs had any players on the roster who went four years to college.
I helpfully pointed out they have one who didn’t even go four years to high school (Primo). – 6:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What to watch for in tonight’s final #Thunder preseason game. #ThunderUp:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/10/13/okl… – 5:49 PM
What to watch for in tonight’s final #Thunder preseason game. #ThunderUp:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/10/13/okl… – 5:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
50 seconds for the 50th Anniversary!
GTK @Josh Richardson as he fires off his Favorites in :50 🦁⚽️🎧 pic.twitter.com/d7wa263cX5 – 5:15 PM
50 seconds for the 50th Anniversary!
GTK @Josh Richardson as he fires off his Favorites in :50 🦁⚽️🎧 pic.twitter.com/d7wa263cX5 – 5:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Apologies if this is already out there and I missed it: The San Antonio Spurs have signed Stephen Zimmerman.
Zimmerman was originally drafted by Orlando in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. – 4:50 PM
Apologies if this is already out there and I missed it: The San Antonio Spurs have signed Stephen Zimmerman.
Zimmerman was originally drafted by Orlando in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. – 4:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Opening Night is @CoachAvery6 days away!
🎟: https://t.co/qbNVBDgEd2 pic.twitter.com/faPMcenHKF – 3:29 PM
Opening Night is @CoachAvery6 days away!
🎟: https://t.co/qbNVBDgEd2 pic.twitter.com/faPMcenHKF – 3:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder closes out its six game preseason run in San Antonio tonight. The team will look to maintain its flow on defense and offense, while also making strides in other areas of the floor. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/YLq0PTkLAE – 3:00 PM
The Thunder closes out its six game preseason run in San Antonio tonight. The team will look to maintain its flow on defense and offense, while also making strides in other areas of the floor. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/YLq0PTkLAE – 3:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Let’s say OKC fought for the play-in the last couple years, finished just outside and got the #14 pick.
Instead of Josh Giddey, they’d have Moses Moody.
Instead of Chet Holmgren, they’d have Ochai Agbaji.
…and that’s why none of these talking heads are GM of the Thunder. – 2:57 PM
Let’s say OKC fought for the play-in the last couple years, finished just outside and got the #14 pick.
Instead of Josh Giddey, they’d have Moses Moody.
Instead of Chet Holmgren, they’d have Ochai Agbaji.
…and that’s why none of these talking heads are GM of the Thunder. – 2:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Minimum cuts/conversions necessary by each NBA team:
ATL 0
BOS 3
BKN 3
CHA 6
CHI 2
CLE 4
DAL 1
DEN 2
DET 3
GSW 4
HOU 4
IND 3
LAC 4
LAL 4
MEM 3
MIA 4
MIL 3
MIN 3
NOP 4
NYK 3
OKC 3
ORL 3
PHI 2
PHX 3
POR 0
SAC 1
SAS 2
TOR 3
UTA 3
WAS 3
0 = already in regular season roster compliance – 2:03 PM
Minimum cuts/conversions necessary by each NBA team:
ATL 0
BOS 3
BKN 3
CHA 6
CHI 2
CLE 4
DAL 1
DEN 2
DET 3
GSW 4
HOU 4
IND 3
LAC 4
LAL 4
MEM 3
MIA 4
MIL 3
MIN 3
NOP 4
NYK 3
OKC 3
ORL 3
PHI 2
PHX 3
POR 0
SAC 1
SAS 2
TOR 3
UTA 3
WAS 3
0 = already in regular season roster compliance – 2:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The opportunity to get him out there and see him play in an NBA game is a huge miss”
Mark Daigneault shares the #Thunder’s plan for @Chet Holmgren this season.
@Vincent Goodwill | @Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/M0inyClQMJ – 2:01 PM
“The opportunity to get him out there and see him play in an NBA game is a huge miss”
Mark Daigneault shares the #Thunder’s plan for @Chet Holmgren this season.
@Vincent Goodwill | @Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/M0inyClQMJ – 2:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.