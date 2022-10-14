76ers guarantee Paul Reed's contract for the upcoming season

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Philadelphia 76ers have fully guaranteed F/C Paul Reed’s contract for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Philadelphia 76ers have fully guaranteed F/C Paul Reed’s contract for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN. – 5:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers described the backup center position as fluid. Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell will get their opportunities, PJ Tucker will be in the mix for backup 5, as well. – 9:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says the backup center mins “will be fluid” in the regular season with Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed #Sixers – 9:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Rivers says that who he uses at the backup center spot will be fluid. Both Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell have split time as Embiid’s primary backup, with PJ Tucker getting some time there as well. – 9:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
As he’d said this weekend, Doc Rivers reiterates Montrezl Harrell/Paul Reed will be fluid, that he feels both can play the 4 in certain lineups. – 9:31 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he will use a combination of Reed, Harrell and P.J. Tucker to back up Embiid throughout the season. But so far, Reed has been getting the reps at that position while also playing power forward. “I was a little shocked,” he said of being the backup center. “But at the same time, I still want to stay humble, you know? I don’t want to get too bigheaded, you know? “I want to keep doing what I’m supposed to be doing so I can keep earning more trust and keep getting more minutes.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 4, 2022
Austin Krell: Paul Reed: “It’s impossible to guard him [Maxey], unless your name is Paul Reed.” -via Twitter @NBAKrell / September 28, 2022
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: No one has outworked Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed and Matisse Thybulle this summer. Rivers cites Maxey’s offseason work with Sam Cassell and Spencer Rivers, which you can read about here: nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… -via Twitter @NoahLevick / September 26, 2022
