Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid: 'We never really spoke'

You spent so much time in Philadelphia; do you think there’s ever a point where that relationship will smooth itself out? Ben Simmons: Who knows? I can’t predict the future. I would have never told myself this would have gone this way at the start of my career. Who knows if in four or five years I end up going back? I don’t know. It could be a whole different situation, but for now I don’t want to make my mind up and say it’s not possible for anything to change. While we’re on this topic — have you talked to Joel Embiid yet? Ben Simmons: I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke.
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: 'I can't wait to go there' nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/ben… – 4:32 PM
As he gets ready for his first season in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons spoke with @Nick Friedell about his doubters, his mental health and more: – 2:38 PM
Ben Simmons says he doesn't talk to Joel Embiid: We never really spoke – 2:27 PM
Ben Simmons says he never really had a relationship with Joel Embiid: 'I don't talk to Jo'
– 1:46 PM
Ben Simmons says he never really had a relationship with Joel Embiid: ‘I don’t talk to Jo’
Ben Simmons looks and sounds like he's in a good place. As his comeback season gets rolling, he sat down to discuss a variety of different topics including: KD/Kyrie, his relationship with Embiid — and how much he's looking forward to his Philly return. – 11:17 AM
Ben Simmons looks and sounds like he’s in a good place. As his comeback season gets rolling, he sat down to discuss a variety of different topics including: KD/Kyrie, his relationship with Embiid — and how much he’s looking forward to his Philly return. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:17 AM
From yesterday, the Nets mailbag on Ben Simmons, season expectations, thesis statements and more: – 10:39 AM
Ben Simmons to @Nick Friedell on his relationship with Joel Embiid:
“I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke…I don’t think there was really a relationship there.”
Good Q+A here: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:21 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
One’s Gotta Go! season preview
– Warriors, Clippers, Suns or Nuggets out of the West
– Bucks, Celtics, 76ers, Nets out of the East
– Luka, Embiid or Giannis for MVP
and more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:48 AM
This time next Thursday we’ll have LeBron vs Kawhi and Giannis vs Embiid.
You know.
Instead of Carson Wentz. pic.twitter.com/SRdpGd9S29 – 9:30 PM
Wrote about this in my game column last night, but didn’t get a chance to do the film on it til now.
Another Sixers Spain PnR. Back screen for Embiid comes from Maxey. Harden reverses the ball back to Maxey at the top for an entry to Embiid at the elbow. pic.twitter.com/0t8MkHfliz – 7:16 PM
Ben Simmons gets aggressive, the Kokoskov effect, and much more.
Some observations and positive developments from Brooklyn’s dominant win over Milwaukee.
My latest for @Clutch Points. clutchpoints.com/nets-film-stud… – 3:51 PM
Joel Embiid is ready to continue to grow with James Harden on the offensive end #Sixers – 3:28 PM
Joel Embiid is ready to continue to grow with James Harden on the offensive end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/13/joe… via @SixersWire – 3:28 PM
Joel Embiid and the #Sixers give their thoughts on what is expected to be a fluid backup center spot this season – 11:56 AM
Joel Embiid and the #Sixers give their thoughts on what is expected to be a fluid backup center spot this season sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 11:56 AM
The Nets mailbag is up. From early thoughts on Ben Simmons to practice in the park all the way down to thesis statements: – 11:14 AM
Joel Embiid announces a $1 million pledge to Philadelphia Organizations #Sixers – 9:16 AM
Joel Embiid announces a $1 million pledge to Philadelphia Organizations #Sixers pic.twitter.com/OqFipkOYE0 – 9:16 AM
The preseason is over which means the focus now turns to the season opener against the Celtics on the road. Joel Embiid admits the team still has work to do before the season begins. #Sixers – 8:47 AM
The preseason is over which means the focus now turns to the season opener against the Celtics on the road. Joel Embiid admits the team still has work to do before the season begins. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/13/joe… via @SixersWire – 8:47 AM
Ben Simmons in preseason:
5.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.3 APG
1.3 SPG
Leading the Nets in RPG and SPG. pic.twitter.com/YBLLsxacT5 – 8:30 AM
Asked about playing PF vs C, Davis said his focus is on winning basketball games, and that he trusts that Darvin Ham will put him in the best spot.
Added: in today’s game, most of the fives that have the ball – he mentioned Jokic and Embiid – are on the perimeter a lot anyways. – 1:32 AM
Ben Simmons looked like himself tonight. The Bucks looked kinda jetlagged from Abu Dhabi. Those two things are related, but I'm still trying to figure out how related. – 11:24 PM
Ben Simmons looked like himself tonight. The Bucks looked kinda jetlagged from Abu Dhabi. Those two things are related, but I’m still trying to figure out how related. – 11:24 PM
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker collided in the 2nd quarter in tonight's preseason win. The big fella reacted to the hit he took in the face after the win over the Hornets. #Sixers – 10:29 PM
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker collided in the 2nd quarter in tonight’s preseason win. The big fella reacted to the hit he took in the face after the win over the Hornets. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/six… via @SixersWire – 10:29 PM
Ben Simmons tonight:
7 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
2 STL
In 28 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cQKEKQaKU1 – 10:02 PM
Rivers says their intent going into this year is to stagger pairs from their group of four (Embiid, Harris, Harden, Maxey) in the starting lineup. Says they have an idea of where they'll start with those lineups but where they end up is something that will have to be learned – 9:38 PM
Rivers says their intent going into this year is to stagger pairs from their group of four (Embiid, Harris, Harden, Maxey) in the starting lineup. Says they have an idea of where they’ll start with those lineups but where they end up is something that will have to be learned – 9:38 PM
Doc Rivers says this will be more of a stagger group between Embiid, Harden, Maxey and Harris, with the goal to keep two of them on the court as much as possible. Doesn't anticipate this being a situation where he tries to have the starters minutes tied to each other. – 9:35 PM
Doc Rivers says this will be more of a stagger group between Embiid, Harden, Maxey and Harris, with the goal to keep two of them on the court as much as possible. Doesn’t anticipate this being a situation where he tries to have the starters minutes tied to each other. – 9:35 PM
Rivers says that who he uses at the backup center spot will be fluid. Both Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell have split time as Embiid's primary backup, with PJ Tucker getting some time there as well. – 9:31 PM
Rivers says that who he uses at the backup center spot will be fluid. Both Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell have split time as Embiid’s primary backup, with PJ Tucker getting some time there as well. – 9:31 PM
Doc Rivers says both Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker seem to be fine after their second quarter collision. Both played after that, although Tucker initially went back to the locker room to have his left leg looked at before coming back at the start of the 3rd. – 9:30 PM
Doc Rivers says both Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker seem to be fine after their second quarter collision. Both played after that, although Tucker initially went back to the locker room to have his left leg looked at before coming back at the start of the 3rd. – 9:30 PM
Doc Rivers’ main takeaway on preseason finale: “We are healthy.”
Rivers says Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker are fine after their second-quarter collision. – 9:30 PM
Ben Simmons has looked superb tonight in Milwaukee. Defence, facilitating, looking to score when going down hill and not shying away from contact. Flanked by KD and Kyrie, he's going to be a handful and no, he doesn't need to shoot the three to be incredibly impactful in BKN. – 9:10 PM
Ben Simmons has looked superb tonight in Milwaukee. Defence, facilitating, looking to score when going down hill and not shying away from contact. Flanked by KD and Kyrie, he’s going to be a handful and no, he doesn’t need to shoot the three to be incredibly impactful in BKN. – 9:10 PM
P.J. Tucker, who headed to the locker room following a collision with Joel Embiid, is back on the court warming up with teammates before the second half. – 8:14 PM
P.J. Tucker, who headed to the locker room following a collision with Joel Embiid, is back on the court warming up with teammates before the second half. – 8:14 PM
Ben Simmons screens and short rolls with the right-handed lob. I've been waiting my whole life for this. – 8:13 PM
Ben Simmons screens and short rolls with the right-handed lob. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. pic.twitter.com/ecuj9oZxf3 – 8:13 PM
#Nets lead 33-25 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .682 and hold the #Bucks to .385. Nic Claxton has nine points, Ben Simmons six points, six assists and solid defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 8:08 PM
#Nets lead 33-25 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .682 and hold the #Bucks to .385. Nic Claxton has nine points, Ben Simmons six points, six assists and solid defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 8:08 PM
Ben Simmons just rattled off his best sequence as a Net. He played the entire first quarter — scored 6 points, had 6 assists and 3 rebounds — and he was active on both ends of the floor. – 8:07 PM
Ben Simmons just rattled off his best sequence as a Net. He played the entire first quarter — scored 6 points, had 6 assists and 3 rebounds — and he was active on both ends of the floor. – 8:07 PM
Former Grizzlies legend Yuta Watanabe out here raining fire and all anyone wants to talk about is Ben Simmons. – 8:07 PM
Former Grizzlies legend Yuta Watanabe out here raining fire and all anyone wants to talk about is Ben Simmons. – 8:07 PM
Sixers down 48-56 at half. Phils and Braves still scoreless. Only real news here is PJ Tucker left the game and went back to locker room after he and Embiid ran into each other late in the second quarter. Tucker, who walked off under his own power, was grabbing at his left leg. – 8:06 PM
Sixers down 48-56 at half. Phils and Braves still scoreless. Only real news here is PJ Tucker left the game and went back to locker room after he and Embiid ran into each other late in the second quarter. Tucker, who walked off under his own power, was grabbing at his left leg. – 8:06 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail, 52-46, at halftime in the preseason finale.
Embiid: 13 PTS / 3 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 2 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 2 STL
Harrell: 8 PTS / 3 REB – 8:06 PM
Hornets 56, Sixers 48 at the half. Most noteworthy item is the status of P.J. Tucker, whose knee accidentally hit Embiid's knee as Embiid fell to the ground. Tuckker got up under his own power but went to the locker room. – 8:05 PM
Hornets 56, Sixers 48 at the half. Most noteworthy item is the status of P.J. Tucker, whose knee accidentally hit Embiid’s knee as Embiid fell to the ground. Tuckker got up under his own power but went to the locker room. – 8:05 PM
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker just collided during the second quarter of Philly's preseason game with Charlotte, with Embiid holding his head and Tucker grabbing at his left leg. Embiid is still in the game, but Tucker left and went back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker just collided during the second quarter of Philly’s preseason game with Charlotte, with Embiid holding his head and Tucker grabbing at his left leg. Embiid is still in the game, but Tucker left and went back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
Scary situation there as it looked like Joel Embiid fell down and his head hit P.J. Tucker's knee. Embiid's OK. Tucker got up pretty quickly but went straight back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
Scary situation there as it looked like Joel Embiid fell down and his head hit P.J. Tucker’s knee. Embiid’s OK. Tucker got up pretty quickly but went straight back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
PJ Tucker walking off slowly after Joel Embiid hit the deck and took him out on the way by. Looked like he might have grazed his knee on the way by. – 8:02 PM
PJ Tucker walking off slowly after Joel Embiid hit the deck and took him out on the way by. Looked like he might have grazed his knee on the way by. – 8:02 PM
Embiid and Tucker collide on a swing pass. Embiid grabbed his head in pain, and Tucker needed to stay down a little bit longer. Both got up and walked off seemingly fine. – 8:01 PM
Embiid and Tucker collide on a swing pass. Embiid grabbed his head in pain, and Tucker needed to stay down a little bit longer. Both got up and walked off seemingly fine. – 8:01 PM
Ben Simmons sets a hard screen on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but is then whistled for a transition foul.
#Bucks and #Nets are tied 11-11 w/ 7:30 to go in the first quarter. – 7:48 PM
Sixers and Hornets are tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid has 11 to lead both teams. Harrell being the first center off the bench is a departure. Maxey missed some shots, which is strange.
Game 2 of Phils vs Braves has started so please don't watch this basketball game. – 7:37 PM
Game 2 of Phils vs Braves has started so please don’t watch this basketball game. – 7:37 PM
Sixers and Hornets are tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid has 11 to lead both teams. Harrell being the first center off the bench is a departure. Maxey missed some shots, which is strange.
Game 2 of Phils vs Braves has started so please don’t watch this basketball game. – 7:37 PM
Sixers and Hornets tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Harden with 8 points on 3-of-7 from floor. Harrell was the first big off the bench and made two quick buckets playing off Harden. – 7:37 PM
Sixers and Hornets tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Harden with 8 points on 3-of-7 from floor. Harrell was the first big off the bench and made two quick buckets playing off Harden. – 7:37 PM
Preseason finale things: Embiid picked up two fouls in two minutes, only to be outdone by Plumlee's three fouls in five minutes. – 7:18 PM
Preseason finale things: Embiid picked up two fouls in two minutes, only to be outdone by Plumlee’s three fouls in five minutes. – 7:18 PM
In the wake of the video of his jumper in the park going viral — even Ben Simmons had to chuckle when asked how he blocks out all the noise that seems to find him.
A couple of his famous teammates have offered some advice as well. – 7:18 PM
A couple of his famous teammates have offered some advice as well. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:18 PM
In the wake of the video of his jumper in the park going viral — even Ben Simmons had to chuckle when asked how he blocks out all the noise that seems to find him.
A couple of his famous teammates have offered some advice as well. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:18 PM
At least for parts of this one at Fiserv Forum, this one could be a fun watch.
Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Bobby Portis Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez start for the #Bucks while Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale& Nic Claxton start for the #Nets. – 7:08 PM
I’ve been really enjoying @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Friday: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/g2ld9xaau3 – 6:56 PM
I’ve been really enjoying @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Friday: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/g2ld9xaau3 – 6:56 PM
Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in for the #Nets – 6:27 PM
Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in for the #Nets pic.twitter.com/PjxYsF9EPU – 6:27 PM
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:26 PM
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:26 PM
Joel Embiid back tonight for the Sixers in their
Joel Embiid back tonight for the Sixers in their preseason finale vs. Charlotte pic.twitter.com/AKg4G9vCtM – 6:22 PM
Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell are both expected to play tonight vs. Charlotte after missing Monday’s preseason game in Cleveland. – 5:26 PM
Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell are both expected to play tonight vs. Charlotte after missing Monday’s preseason game in Cleveland. – 5:26 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will play tonight in the Sixers’ preseason finale. Plan is for him to go through the first half, maybe even into the third quarter. – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will play tonight in the Sixers’ preseason finale. Plan is for him to go through the first half, maybe even into the third quarter. – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid will play in tonight’s preseason finale. Says he’ll likely look to play his starters into the second half. – 5:18 PM
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid will play in tonight’s preseason finale. Says he’ll likely look to play his starters into the second half. – 5:18 PM
Joel Embiid will play tonight, per Doc Rivers.
Rivers said he’d like to play Embiid a little into the third quarter. – 5:18 PM
Joel Embiid will play tonight, per Doc Rivers.
Rivers said he’d like to play Embiid a little into the third quarter. – 5:18 PM
Embiid is going to play tonight, potentially into the second half depending on how Charlotte rotates their guys, Doc Rivers says – 5:18 PM
Embiid is going to play tonight, potentially into the second half depending on how Charlotte rotates their guys, Doc Rivers says – 5:18 PM
Hadn’t even realized that Knicks-Grizzlies, not Pelicans-Nets, is ESPN’s opening game on Oct. 19.
Grizzlies are fun and Nets were a question mark when schedules were made, but Zion (and Ben Simmons) returning still seems like the obvious national game of interest. – 11:56 AM
Hadn’t even realized that Knicks-Grizzlies, not Pelicans-Nets, is ESPN’s opening game on Oct. 19.
Grizzlies are fun and Nets were a question mark when schedules were made, but Zion (and Ben Simmons) returning still seems like the obvious national game of interest. – 11:56 AM
Sixers’ preseason finale is on deck tonight. De’Anthony Melton working here w/Spencer Rivers after shootaround.
Joel Embiid shooting FTs w/Sam Cassell and James Harden looking on. pic.twitter.com/hkQxhcCbFM – 11:13 AM
Sixers’ preseason finale is on deck tonight. De’Anthony Melton working here w/Spencer Rivers after shootaround.
Joel Embiid shooting FTs w/Sam Cassell and James Harden looking on. pic.twitter.com/hkQxhcCbFM – 11:13 AM
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
by @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/phila… – 11:02 AM
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
by @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/phila… – 11:02 AM
76ers coach Doc Rivers on the Embiid/Harden partnership. Full audio on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/r7aoijx2ET pic.twitter.com/9U33xwFN9P – 10:01 AM
76ers coach Doc Rivers on the Embiid/Harden partnership. Full audio on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/r7aoijx2ET pic.twitter.com/9U33xwFN9P – 10:01 AM
#ICYMI #Sixers reserve center Montrezl Harrell reveals to the @PhillyInquirer how he suffered a injured rib muscle that sidelined him Monday.
Montrezl Harrell sits out of Sixers’ preseason game against Cavaliers, joining Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer – 10:23 PM
#ICYMI #Sixers reserve center Montrezl Harrell reveals to the @PhillyInquirer how he suffered a injured rib muscle that sidelined him Monday.
Montrezl Harrell sits out of Sixers’ preseason game against Cavaliers, joining Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer – 10:23 PM
Both Kevin Durant and Steve Nash acknowledged the need to be patient as Ben Simmons makes his return.
But both were firm in their message regarding the mentality Simmons needs to bring to the court. Latest from Nets practice today. clutchpoints.com/who-gives-a-s-… – 8:12 PM
Both Kevin Durant and Steve Nash acknowledged the need to be patient as Ben Simmons makes his return.
But both were firm in their message regarding the mentality Simmons needs to bring to the court. Latest from Nets practice today. clutchpoints.com/who-gives-a-s-… – 8:12 PM
Steve Nash had this to say about Ben Simmons’ progression back to full time play.
More info: https://t.co/eIaaAHy5VS pic.twitter.com/SpV4sOXzbP – 4:32 PM
Steve Nash had this to say about Ben Simmons’ progression back to full time play.
More info: https://t.co/eIaaAHy5VS pic.twitter.com/SpV4sOXzbP – 4:32 PM
After almost a year and a half away from the game, Steve Nash knows that Ben Simmons is “not going to be at his best” early in the season —but as they have from the beginning, the Nets continue to stand behind Simmons and hope he will find his rhythm early espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:25 PM
After almost a year and a half away from the game, Steve Nash knows that Ben Simmons is “not going to be at his best” early in the season —but as they have from the beginning, the Nets continue to stand behind Simmons and hope he will find his rhythm early espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:25 PM
You guys had a lot of success when you were there. How would you describe that relationship now? Ben Simmons: I don’t think there was really a relationship there. Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it’s never personal. I don’t have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we’ve got our personal lives. And work is basketball, so in that moment, my goal is to win and I got to win with Jo. He’s a great player, we just didn’t get it done. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid announced the launch of his new philanthropic platform, “In Memory of Arthur” (IMOA) today. Embiid, Under Armour, and the IMOA Initiative has pledged to grant $1 Million to a group of locally-led nonprofit organizations, over the next three years #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / October 13, 2022
Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid is pledging $1 million to local non-profits in honor of his late brother, Arthur. pic.twitter.com/hcCINffhU7 -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / October 13, 2022
To this point — I’ve never been in an arena where the whole place is chanting “F— Ben Simmons!” [March 10 at 76ers]. What was that like? Ben Simmons: That’s when I didn’t play, right? When I was hurt. I don’t really know how I felt, because I don’t take it personally. Why not? Ben Simmons: Because I don’t know them. They don’t know me. They know the basketball side of me, but that’s not who I am as a person. And that’s the competitive nature of being in a hostile place like Philadelphia, you know? I was drafted there, it ended in a way where not everyone was happy about it, but that’s basketball, right? And it’s Philly. (chuckles) Like I don’t know if that’s happening in Indiana or anything like that. That’s Philly. That’s Philly for you. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
Are you looking forward to that game [against the 76ers on Nov. 22]? Ben Simmons: F—, I can’t wait to go there, yeah. But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation. So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. Kev has, Ky has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
