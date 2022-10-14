Ben Simmons on playing vs. Sixers on Nov. 22: 'F*ck, I can't wait to go there'

Are you looking forward to that game [against the 76ers on Nov. 22]? Ben Simmons: F—, I can’t wait to go there, yeah. But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation. So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. Kev has, Ky has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: ‘I can’t wait to go there’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/ben… – 4:32 PM
Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: ‘I can’t wait to go there’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/ben… – 4:32 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
As he gets ready for his first season in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons spoke with @Nick Friedell about his doubters, his mental health and more: https://t.co/9MNBHkFZlC pic.twitter.com/CufANN9o7O – 2:38 PM
As he gets ready for his first season in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons spoke with @Nick Friedell about his doubters, his mental health and more: https://t.co/9MNBHkFZlC pic.twitter.com/CufANN9o7O – 2:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons says he doesn’t talk to Joel Embiid: We never really spoke sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 2:27 PM
Ben Simmons says he doesn’t talk to Joel Embiid: We never really spoke sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 2:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons says he never really had a relationship with Joel Embiid: ‘I don’t talk to Jo’
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:46 PM
Ben Simmons says he never really had a relationship with Joel Embiid: ‘I don’t talk to Jo’
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons looks and sounds like he’s in a good place. As his comeback season gets rolling, he sat down to discuss a variety of different topics including: KD/Kyrie, his relationship with Embiid — and how much he’s looking forward to his Philly return. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:17 AM
Ben Simmons looks and sounds like he’s in a good place. As his comeback season gets rolling, he sat down to discuss a variety of different topics including: KD/Kyrie, his relationship with Embiid — and how much he’s looking forward to his Philly return. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:17 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From yesterday, the Nets mailbag on Ben Simmons, season expectations, thesis statements and more: theathletic.com/3685998/2022/1… – 10:39 AM
From yesterday, the Nets mailbag on Ben Simmons, season expectations, thesis statements and more: theathletic.com/3685998/2022/1… – 10:39 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Ben Simmons to @Nick Friedell on his relationship with Joel Embiid:
“I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke…I don’t think there was really a relationship there.”
Good Q+A here: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:21 AM
Ben Simmons to @Nick Friedell on his relationship with Joel Embiid:
“I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke…I don’t think there was really a relationship there.”
Good Q+A here: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:21 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons gets aggressive, the Kokoskov effect, and much more.
Some observations and positive developments from Brooklyn’s dominant win over Milwaukee.
My latest for @Clutch Points. clutchpoints.com/nets-film-stud… – 3:51 PM
Ben Simmons gets aggressive, the Kokoskov effect, and much more.
Some observations and positive developments from Brooklyn’s dominant win over Milwaukee.
My latest for @Clutch Points. clutchpoints.com/nets-film-stud… – 3:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Nets mailbag is up. From early thoughts on Ben Simmons to practice in the park all the way down to thesis statements: theathletic.com/3685998/2022/1… – 11:14 AM
The Nets mailbag is up. From early thoughts on Ben Simmons to practice in the park all the way down to thesis statements: theathletic.com/3685998/2022/1… – 11:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons in preseason:
5.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.3 APG
1.3 SPG
Leading the Nets in RPG and SPG. pic.twitter.com/YBLLsxacT5 – 8:30 AM
Ben Simmons in preseason:
5.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.3 APG
1.3 SPG
Leading the Nets in RPG and SPG. pic.twitter.com/YBLLsxacT5 – 8:30 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Ben Simmons looked like himself tonight. The Bucks looked kinda jetlagged from Abu Dhabi. Those two things are related, but I’m still trying to figure out how related. – 11:24 PM
Ben Simmons looked like himself tonight. The Bucks looked kinda jetlagged from Abu Dhabi. Those two things are related, but I’m still trying to figure out how related. – 11:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons tonight:
7 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
2 STL
In 28 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cQKEKQaKU1 – 10:02 PM
Ben Simmons tonight:
7 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
2 STL
In 28 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cQKEKQaKU1 – 10:02 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Ben Simmons has looked superb tonight in Milwaukee. Defence, facilitating, looking to score when going down hill and not shying away from contact. Flanked by KD and Kyrie, he’s going to be a handful and no, he doesn’t need to shoot the three to be incredibly impactful in BKN. – 9:10 PM
Ben Simmons has looked superb tonight in Milwaukee. Defence, facilitating, looking to score when going down hill and not shying away from contact. Flanked by KD and Kyrie, he’s going to be a handful and no, he doesn’t need to shoot the three to be incredibly impactful in BKN. – 9:10 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Ben Simmons screens and short rolls with the right-handed lob. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. pic.twitter.com/ecuj9oZxf3 – 8:13 PM
Ben Simmons screens and short rolls with the right-handed lob. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. pic.twitter.com/ecuj9oZxf3 – 8:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead 33-25 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .682 and hold the #Bucks to .385. Nic Claxton has nine points, Ben Simmons six points, six assists and solid defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 8:08 PM
#Nets lead 33-25 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .682 and hold the #Bucks to .385. Nic Claxton has nine points, Ben Simmons six points, six assists and solid defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 8:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons just rattled off his best sequence as a Net. He played the entire first quarter — scored 6 points, had 6 assists and 3 rebounds — and he was active on both ends of the floor. – 8:07 PM
Ben Simmons just rattled off his best sequence as a Net. He played the entire first quarter — scored 6 points, had 6 assists and 3 rebounds — and he was active on both ends of the floor. – 8:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Former Grizzlies legend Yuta Watanabe out here raining fire and all anyone wants to talk about is Ben Simmons. – 8:07 PM
Former Grizzlies legend Yuta Watanabe out here raining fire and all anyone wants to talk about is Ben Simmons. – 8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Ben Simmons sets a hard screen on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but is then whistled for a transition foul.
#Bucks and #Nets are tied 11-11 w/ 7:30 to go in the first quarter. – 7:48 PM
Ben Simmons sets a hard screen on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but is then whistled for a transition foul.
#Bucks and #Nets are tied 11-11 w/ 7:30 to go in the first quarter. – 7:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
In the wake of the video of his jumper in the park going viral — even Ben Simmons had to chuckle when asked how he blocks out all the noise that seems to find him.
A couple of his famous teammates have offered some advice as well. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:18 PM
In the wake of the video of his jumper in the park going viral — even Ben Simmons had to chuckle when asked how he blocks out all the noise that seems to find him.
A couple of his famous teammates have offered some advice as well. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
At least for parts of this one at Fiserv Forum, this one could be a fun watch.
Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Bobby Portis Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez start for the #Bucks while Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale& Nic Claxton start for the #Nets. – 7:08 PM
At least for parts of this one at Fiserv Forum, this one could be a fun watch.
Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Bobby Portis Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez start for the #Bucks while Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale& Nic Claxton start for the #Nets. – 7:08 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
I’ve been really enjoying @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Friday: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/g2ld9xaau3 – 6:56 PM
I’ve been really enjoying @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Friday: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/g2ld9xaau3 – 6:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in for the #Nets pic.twitter.com/PjxYsF9EPU – 6:27 PM
Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in for the #Nets pic.twitter.com/PjxYsF9EPU – 6:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hadn’t even realized that Knicks-Grizzlies, not Pelicans-Nets, is ESPN’s opening game on Oct. 19.
Grizzlies are fun and Nets were a question mark when schedules were made, but Zion (and Ben Simmons) returning still seems like the obvious national game of interest. – 11:56 AM
Hadn’t even realized that Knicks-Grizzlies, not Pelicans-Nets, is ESPN’s opening game on Oct. 19.
Grizzlies are fun and Nets were a question mark when schedules were made, but Zion (and Ben Simmons) returning still seems like the obvious national game of interest. – 11:56 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Both Kevin Durant and Steve Nash acknowledged the need to be patient as Ben Simmons makes his return.
But both were firm in their message regarding the mentality Simmons needs to bring to the court. Latest from Nets practice today. clutchpoints.com/who-gives-a-s-… – 8:12 PM
Both Kevin Durant and Steve Nash acknowledged the need to be patient as Ben Simmons makes his return.
But both were firm in their message regarding the mentality Simmons needs to bring to the court. Latest from Nets practice today. clutchpoints.com/who-gives-a-s-… – 8:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Nash had this to say about Ben Simmons’ progression back to full time play.
More info: https://t.co/eIaaAHy5VS pic.twitter.com/SpV4sOXzbP – 4:32 PM
Steve Nash had this to say about Ben Simmons’ progression back to full time play.
More info: https://t.co/eIaaAHy5VS pic.twitter.com/SpV4sOXzbP – 4:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After almost a year and a half away from the game, Steve Nash knows that Ben Simmons is “not going to be at his best” early in the season —but as they have from the beginning, the Nets continue to stand behind Simmons and hope he will find his rhythm early espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:25 PM
After almost a year and a half away from the game, Steve Nash knows that Ben Simmons is “not going to be at his best” early in the season —but as they have from the beginning, the Nets continue to stand behind Simmons and hope he will find his rhythm early espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:25 PM
More on this storyline
You spent so much time in Philadelphia; do you think there’s ever a point where that relationship will smooth itself out? Ben Simmons: Who knows? I can’t predict the future. I would have never told myself this would have gone this way at the start of my career. Who knows if in four or five years I end up going back? I don’t know. It could be a whole different situation, but for now I don’t want to make my mind up and say it’s not possible for anything to change. While we’re on this topic — have you talked to Joel Embiid yet? Ben Simmons: I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
You guys had a lot of success when you were there. How would you describe that relationship now? Ben Simmons: I don’t think there was really a relationship there. Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it’s never personal. I don’t have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we’ve got our personal lives. And work is basketball, so in that moment, my goal is to win and I got to win with Jo. He’s a great player, we just didn’t get it done. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
To this point — I’ve never been in an arena where the whole place is chanting “F— Ben Simmons!” [March 10 at 76ers]. What was that like? Ben Simmons: That’s when I didn’t play, right? When I was hurt. I don’t really know how I felt, because I don’t take it personally. Why not? Ben Simmons: Because I don’t know them. They don’t know me. They know the basketball side of me, but that’s not who I am as a person. And that’s the competitive nature of being in a hostile place like Philadelphia, you know? I was drafted there, it ended in a way where not everyone was happy about it, but that’s basketball, right? And it’s Philly. (chuckles) Like I don’t know if that’s happening in Indiana or anything like that. That’s Philly. That’s Philly for you. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.