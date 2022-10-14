Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to two-way contract sportando.basketball/en/bulls-sign-… – 4:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kostas is back in the NBA! Kostas Antetokounmpo signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls. His hard work paid off during the summer.
Kostas returned to the NBA and he gonna play next to Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic at Bulls. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jXbrvjUn5W – 4:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Kostas Antetokounmpo gets a two-way contract at Chicago #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I may have missed it while doing school pickup, but for the Bulls to sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to a Two-Way deal, they would have had to have waived either Malcolm Hill or Justin Lewis from their Two-Way deal. – 4:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Make that three of the Antetokounmpo Brothers in the Central Division: Chicago says it has completed the signing of Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn pic.twitter.com/zDLtvDyGbV – 4:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls announce they have signed forward Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. – 4:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls have signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract.
Sat down with him for this Q&A earlier in camp. nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Former Dominican HS star Kostas Antetokounmpo checks in with 4:44 to go in the game for the #Bulls – and immediately scores off an offensive rebound. – 10:07 PM
Antetokounmpo, 24, will join University of Illinois product Malcolm Hill as the second Bulls’ two-way player. Justin Lewis, previously signed to a two-way contract before needing surgery in August to repair a significant ACL injury in his right knee, will remain around the team to rehabilitate his injury, according to a team spokesperson. -via NBC Sports / October 14, 2022
“I had the chance to watch him in play in 2021, a year ago, for the first time because my little brother, Kostas, played for ASVEL and they were teammates. And he’s incredible, man,” Antetokounmpo said while shaking his head. “I believe in 2045, everybody [in the NBA] is going to look like Victor! But his skills, the way he can shoot the ball, the way he can move, he’s extremely fast for his size, he can block shots, he can be a threat on the defensive end — he’s unbelievable. I believe it’s only a matter of time until he’s in the league. For him, the key is just to keep getting better, keep staying humble and stay healthy. With a body like that and a skill set like that, as long as he stays healthy, he’s going to keep improving. And keep enjoying the game as much as he can. -via basketballnews.com / October 6, 2022
Shams Charania: Free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a two-way spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Antetokounmpo spent three seasons with the Lakers and Mavericks and played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 18, 2022
