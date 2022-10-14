Cavaliers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) play against the Orlando Magic (1-1) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 34, Orlando Magic 44 (Q2 06:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I’ve only seen five-plus quarters of Magic preseason ball but they haven’t been Ass in any of them. This is an improvement over last season, when they were predominantly Ass. – 7:49 PM
I’ve only seen five-plus quarters of Magic preseason ball but they haven’t been Ass in any of them. This is an improvement over last season, when they were predominantly Ass. – 7:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs decision on the 15th spot will be interesting. There had been a preference to keep the spot open. Historically it’s something they’ve liked to do. But Mamadi Diakite has played well in preseason. Active. Energetic. Productive. Intriguing. – 7:48 PM
#Cavs decision on the 15th spot will be interesting. There had been a preference to keep the spot open. Historically it’s something they’ve liked to do. But Mamadi Diakite has played well in preseason. Active. Energetic. Productive. Intriguing. – 7:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
boogie, man
that’s tuff @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/bzHaZIZtXQ – 7:44 PM
boogie, man
that’s tuff @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/bzHaZIZtXQ – 7:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 26, Cavs 25.
Some sloppiness for Orlando (5 turnovers, 6 fouls) but they’re overcoming it.
Cole Anthony: 8 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 6 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:42 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 26, Cavs 25.
Some sloppiness for Orlando (5 turnovers, 6 fouls) but they’re overcoming it.
Cole Anthony: 8 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 6 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 26, Cleveland 25
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff pic.twitter.com/8bULSZ3Bgb – 7:39 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 26, Cleveland 25
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff pic.twitter.com/8bULSZ3Bgb – 7:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 26, Cavaliers 25
Anthony: 8 points
Carter: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Osman: 8 points
E. Mobley: 5 points – 7:39 PM
End of 1Q | Magic 26, Cavaliers 25
Anthony: 8 points
Carter: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Osman: 8 points
E. Mobley: 5 points – 7:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
count itttt
bol bol finishes through contact pic.twitter.com/mZoDFzF9IJ – 7:39 PM
count itttt
bol bol finishes through contact pic.twitter.com/mZoDFzF9IJ – 7:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sorry not sorry.
@Robin Lopez | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yFSWQ3nxlY – 7:36 PM
Sorry not sorry.
@Robin Lopez | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yFSWQ3nxlY – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Brothers Evan and Isaiah Mobley are sharing the court together for the first time tonight in Orlando. – 7:36 PM
Brothers Evan and Isaiah Mobley are sharing the court together for the first time tonight in Orlando. – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo to dell 😈
@Paolo Banchero 🤝 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/AjgNd9ZhQi – 7:35 PM
paolo to dell 😈
@Paolo Banchero 🤝 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/AjgNd9ZhQi – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
float game
point franz » @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/eqxLM0THYY – 7:25 PM
float game
point franz » @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/eqxLM0THYY – 7:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Robin Lopez checked in and blocked Wendell Carter Jr. and immediately smiled over at the Magic bench. Carter laughed it off, too. – 7:21 PM
Robin Lopez checked in and blocked Wendell Carter Jr. and immediately smiled over at the Magic bench. Carter laughed it off, too. – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Franz being able to do as much as he can off the bounce completely changes things for the Magic. Makes building out everything else that much easier when you have a wing who can score, handle and pass. It’ll be messy at times, but that’s what the development years are for. – 7:21 PM
Franz being able to do as much as he can off the bounce completely changes things for the Magic. Makes building out everything else that much easier when you have a wing who can score, handle and pass. It’ll be messy at times, but that’s what the development years are for. – 7:21 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
David Steele: “Not sure how that was a foul on Wendell Carter Jr.”
Jeff Turner: “Hit him in the elbow with his face?”
Steele: “I hate when that happens.” – 7:19 PM
David Steele: “Not sure how that was a foul on Wendell Carter Jr.”
Jeff Turner: “Hit him in the elbow with his face?”
Steele: “I hate when that happens.” – 7:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero gets called for his second foul less than 2 minutes into the game.
Jamahl Mosley’s keeping him in. – 7:16 PM
Paolo Banchero gets called for his second foul less than 2 minutes into the game.
Jamahl Mosley’s keeping him in. – 7:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Garland or Mitchell tonight, so it’s great to see Mobley looking for his shot early. Man, Cleveland got a good one in him. He’s gonna end up being great. – 7:15 PM
No Garland or Mitchell tonight, so it’s great to see Mobley looking for his shot early. Man, Cleveland got a good one in him. He’s gonna end up being great. – 7:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Cavaliers and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/dsNiFfMb0v – 7:11 PM
The Cavaliers and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/dsNiFfMb0v – 7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Former Magic center Robin Lopez and his hook shot are back in Orlando pic.twitter.com/pJLTN22kyn – 6:22 PM
Former Magic center Robin Lopez and his hook shot are back in Orlando pic.twitter.com/pJLTN22kyn – 6:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hey Magic Fans!
The Orlando Magic Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and MORE! 🪄
🔊 https://t.co/Nw7ex1nVqm
@Orlando Magic | @NBA pic.twitter.com/J7l9YB25cJ – 6:19 PM
Hey Magic Fans!
The Orlando Magic Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and MORE! 🪄
🔊 https://t.co/Nw7ex1nVqm
@Orlando Magic | @NBA pic.twitter.com/J7l9YB25cJ – 6:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Evan Mobley warming up prior to facing the Magic pic.twitter.com/yE1AayqKkt – 5:55 PM
Evan Mobley warming up prior to facing the Magic pic.twitter.com/yE1AayqKkt – 5:55 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup for their final preseason game in Orlando: Raul Neto, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Evan Mobley – 5:51 PM
#Cavs starting lineup for their final preseason game in Orlando: Raul Neto, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Evan Mobley – 5:51 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Chuma Okeke warming up prior to facing the Cavaliers tonight at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/yuppzPJ8Nq – 5:49 PM
Chuma Okeke warming up prior to facing the Cavaliers tonight at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/yuppzPJ8Nq – 5:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First five for the preseason finale!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RtDf0sOGco – 5:44 PM
First five for the preseason finale!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RtDf0sOGco – 5:44 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Cavaliers have used big lineups in the past like the Magic will tonight. J.B. Bickerstaff jokingly told @Khobi Price that Jamahl Mosley stole the idea from them 😂 – 5:34 PM
The Cavaliers have used big lineups in the past like the Magic will tonight. J.B. Bickerstaff jokingly told @Khobi Price that Jamahl Mosley stole the idea from them 😂 – 5:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In the building.
📺 #CavsMagic tips at 7PM ET on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VfxRVvrIcf – 5:28 PM
In the building.
📺 #CavsMagic tips at 7PM ET on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VfxRVvrIcf – 5:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with #Cavs Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen not playing tonight in Orlando, Cleveland will not have Kevin Love or Dean Wade. Sources say neither made the trip. – 5:27 PM
Along with #Cavs Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen not playing tonight in Orlando, Cleveland will not have Kevin Love or Dean Wade. Sources say neither made the trip. – 5:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five vs cleveland
🪄 @Cole Anthony
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr.
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba – 5:27 PM
first five vs cleveland
🪄 @Cole Anthony
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr.
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba – 5:27 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Series 1-1 back in the land 👀👀 tomorrow gonna be litttt‼️‼️‼️ @CleGuardians – 5:22 PM
Series 1-1 back in the land 👀👀 tomorrow gonna be litttt‼️‼️‼️ @CleGuardians – 5:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
PRESEASON GAME 5 vs CLEVELAND
5️⃣F: @Paolo Banchero
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
1️⃣1️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
2️⃣2️⃣G: @Franz Wagner
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic
📲Bally Sports app; Bally Sports+
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff – 5:20 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
PRESEASON GAME 5 vs CLEVELAND
5️⃣F: @Paolo Banchero
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
1️⃣1️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
2️⃣2️⃣G: @Franz Wagner
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic
📲Bally Sports app; Bally Sports+
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff – 5:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando Magic starters tonight:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Cole Anthony
Go BIG or go home! – 5:20 PM
Orlando Magic starters tonight:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Cole Anthony
Go BIG or go home! – 5:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba tonight versus the Cavaliers. – 5:16 PM
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba tonight versus the Cavaliers. – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba tonight against the @Cavs. – 5:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba tonight against the @Cavs. – 5:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 PM
Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He has an opportunity to be extremely special.”
@Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley is impressed with Paolo Banchero’s selflessness and confidence.
@Rick Kamla | @ReggieTheus | @NBA |@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/afUrvELZFZ – 4:30 PM
“He has an opportunity to be extremely special.”
@Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley is impressed with Paolo Banchero’s selflessness and confidence.
@Rick Kamla | @ReggieTheus | @NBA |@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/afUrvELZFZ – 4:30 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This is the single most positive Orlando Magic conversation in 12 years. pic.twitter.com/TcBxZAImiz – 3:12 PM
This is the single most positive Orlando Magic conversation in 12 years. pic.twitter.com/TcBxZAImiz – 3:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We’re in single digits 👀
Our home opener is in @Dylan Windler days!
🎟️ w/ NO FEES: https://t.co/uwMkJQfeHg pic.twitter.com/SGz667I8ba – 2:36 PM
We’re in single digits 👀
Our home opener is in @Dylan Windler days!
🎟️ w/ NO FEES: https://t.co/uwMkJQfeHg pic.twitter.com/SGz667I8ba – 2:36 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Orlando has had three rebuilds in a decade—but @Bill Simmons, @Ryen Russillo, and @HousefromDC all agree the Magic are a lock to bet the over. pic.twitter.com/WzMnj9cbTh – 2:03 PM
Orlando has had three rebuilds in a decade—but @Bill Simmons, @Ryen Russillo, and @HousefromDC all agree the Magic are a lock to bet the over. pic.twitter.com/WzMnj9cbTh – 2:03 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.