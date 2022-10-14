Celtics vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (2-1) play against the Toronto Raptors (2-2) at Bell Centre
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Boston Celtics 25, Toronto Raptors 20 (Q1 04:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
During that last timeout Horford was holding court while sitting on the bench and absolutely teaching a lesson to the young guys about something. Had their full attention. – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Loud applause for Khem Birch chasing down a near Al Horford interception of Fred VanVleet’s outlet pass and finishing at the rim. – 7:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
If the C’s are going to stick with this starting lineup, then this stretch of Tatum crashing the boards and starting the break has to be how it goes all season. Could open him up for a lot of trailing 3’s – 7:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White being a knockdown shooter all the sudden is pretty hilarious – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wrote about Derrick White’s improved shot earlier in camp at @BostonSportsBSJ. Drilled a pair of left corner threes to open tonight’s game #celtics: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/29/nba… – 7:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics might have to be more situational in the regular season with their starting lineups. The rebounding is rough right now and there’s no real rim protection with Horford being pulled away – 7:48 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Dang!! Both @Michael Grange and I agree but the noise @BellCentre for @Toronto Raptors vs. @Boston Celtics is playoff level #NBAPreseason #rtz – 7:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Preseason, regular season, postseason… O.G. Anunoby sure likes playing the Celtics. – 7:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics attacking well. Loved the way Tatum attacked on his drive. North/south drives, playing through contact, attack the front of the rim…. exactly what you want to see from him – 7:45 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I kind of thought the crowd would be 50 pct Raps, 25 pct Celtics, 25 pct indifferent. But this has a Raptors playoff game feel. Good atmosphere for the Cs regulars to get work in. – 7:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet, Barnes, Precious, OG and Birch start. Siakam is out (rest) vs. Celtics. – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Raptors get a pair of first possession oREB and turn it into Anunoby points. Rebounding still the biggest challenge for these #Celtics starters who look like they’ll start the year together minus Rob. – 7:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Celtics Mfiondu Kabengele and the Raptors Christian Koloko addressed the crowd in French before the game. Everyone was very pleased. – 7:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The wifi here isn’t so good, so yes, the Raptors starters are VanVleet, Barnes, OG, Achiuwa and local favourite Khem Birch. Pascal Siakam was a late scratch for rest, and Gary Trent is nursing hip injury suffered vs. the Bulls. – 7:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Best seats we’ll get all year. #Celtics #Raptors pic.twitter.com/19qFzadSlO – 7:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
We’re live bottom of the hour. Celtics-Raptors… pic.twitter.com/5XTaun8axG – 7:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And now Pascal Siakam gets a rest night, the Raptors say, and the starters shall be
VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa, Birch – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla said tonight would be roughly like a regular season game with playing time and rotations.
That has me thinking we may see Derrick White as parting of the starting group for a while with Robert Williams out. – 7:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Khem Birch
Precious Achiuwa
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 6:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent (IT band tightness) and Pascal Siakam (rest) won’t play tonight in addition to previously mentioned Otto Porter, Malachi Flynn and Chris Boucher. Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch start with VanVleet, Barnes and Anunoby – 6:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Montreal native Khem Birch gets the start in his hometown. The Raptors will go with VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa and Birch in their preseason finale vs Boston, with Siakam resting and Trent/Porter/Boucher/Flynn out. – 6:34 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Montreal native Khem Birch joins VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa in the starting five in Montreal as Raps take on Celtics. – 6:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
For tonight, Raptors will start
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Precious Achiuwa
Khem Birch – 6:32 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors resting Pascal Siakam in Montreal tonight, they say. Gary Trent out too (IT band) along with Boucher, Porter and the rest. – 6:29 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So add Gary Trent Jr with a hip issue to those not playing tonight in Montreal. He joins Otto Porter Jr, Chris Boucher and Malachi Flynn. Raps will also rest Pascal Siakam which likely means Precious Achiuwa and one one other will join starters. – 6:29 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Joe Mazzulla said the Celtics will mostly treat tonight’s game like a regular season game in terms of playing time, rotations, etc. – 6:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“As close to a regular season game as possible”
Joe Mazzulla on the plan for tonight’s pre-season finale.
Luke Kornet is available.
Gary Trent Jr, Otto Porter and Chris Boucher out for Toronto.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla says #Celtics will go close to regular season approach in terms of minutes.
Joe Mazzulla says #Celtics will go close to regular season approach in terms of minutes.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Noah Vonleh joins us pregame to discuss his approach heading into our last preseason game tonight. pic.twitter.com/qCvB1GD314 – 6:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I thought it would be a great fit for me because I wanted to win right now.”
@Malcolm Brogdon tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what the process was like this summer for him to join the @Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/GRuCgZOM8P – 6:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nick Nurse wasn’t aware of Toronto’s pursuit of Brogdon that the guard mentioned on SIRIUS. Nurse woke up one day and thought “that’s a good addition” for Boston. – 5:59 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Two sprinters to Quebec
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. bumped his hip vs. Bulls and has been out of practice. He won’t play vs. Celtics, though there was hope he’d be ready vs. Boston. – 5:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Add Gary Trent Jr to the list of non-participants tonight for the Raptors in Montreal. Took a knock on his hip last game, Nick Nurse just told us – 5:55 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
No Boucher, Trent Jr. or Porter Jr. tonight for the @Toronto Raptors vs. @Celtics per Coach Nurse #rtz – 5:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says Otto Porter jr. (hamstring) hasn’t played in weeks, so certainly doesn’t seem all that close to a return (my inference) and Boucher (hamstring) is out for ‘a couple of weeks.’ – 5:54 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. will miss tonight’s game due to right IT band tightness – 5:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. will miss tonight’s preseason finale vs Boston with knee tightness. Porter, Flynn and Boucher remain out as well. – 5:53 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Raptors Lookahead w/ @Imman_Adan
Scottie (6:25)
OG (10:25)
Siakam (15:49)
Precious (22:01)
Half-court O (34:56)
Rotation, W-L, MORE (45:33)
🎧 https://t.co/fZZYaXiWIG
🍎 https://t.co/1PrkxycWsj
✳️ https://t.co/lJRUzk42F1
📺 https://t.co/KbDXYYE9Y1 pic.twitter.com/xjjQV2iobC – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luke Kornet in and out of some warmup sets. He hoped to play tonight. Joe Mazzulla speaking @ 6. pic.twitter.com/tjXXsvQAgv – 5:28 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Thank you Montreal 🔥
Today was fun can’t wait to play ce soir! pic.twitter.com/XPWZMqXx3h – 4:20 PM
Thank you Montreal 🔥
Michael Cooper @ShowtimeCooper
Bob Ryan All Time Lakers and Celtics Rosters – Part 2 showtime.libsyn.com/bob-ryan-all-t… – 3:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Congrats Justin!
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If you want to be the best, this is the perfect place to be.”
Jayson Tatum is looking for the Celtics to make another run at it this year
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine | @Jayson Tatum | @Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/gazlmQiiqQ – 1:54 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Un œuvre d’art
Come find us for some @Gary Trent Jr. drip💧 pic.twitter.com/HbuFhUE6Ic – 1:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Malcolm Brogdon revealed to @Sirius XM NBA that he had the option of going to the Celtics or Raptors this summer via trade. The veteran guard explained why he picked Boston: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Yalda BEEN waiting for this🔥
Félicitations! pic.twitter.com/Ojzmb4PHzd – 1:24 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Prochaine arrêt 📍
Next person here gets a Pascal jersey❗️ pic.twitter.com/391a4ZdJqn – 1:21 PM
