Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench: It's not a demotion, it's a realignment

The Los Angeles Lakers will bring Russell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team, sources told ESPN on Friday. Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook discussed the possibility of him serving as a sixth man throughout the offseason, and sources said the two discussed it again Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022