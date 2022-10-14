Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench: It's not a demotion, it's a realignment

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So there’s a chance that on Thursday, the backup point guards in Clippers-Lakers are John Wall and Russell Westbrook. – 8:49 PM
So there’s a chance that on Thursday, the backup point guards in Clippers-Lakers are John Wall and Russell Westbrook. – 8:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham on Russ moving to the bench, at least in the short term: “It’s not a demotion, it’s a re-alignment.”
Wants Westbrook to have catch-and-shoot players and runners around him on second unit to try and optimize him and the group. – 8:42 PM
Ham on Russ moving to the bench, at least in the short term: “It’s not a demotion, it’s a re-alignment.”
Wants Westbrook to have catch-and-shoot players and runners around him on second unit to try and optimize him and the group. – 8:42 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight: “It’s not a demotion; it’s a realignment.” – 8:39 PM
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight: “It’s not a demotion; it’s a realignment.” – 8:39 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers ready to engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades sportando.basketball/en/lakers-read… – 3:56 PM
Lakers ready to engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades sportando.basketball/en/lakers-read… – 3:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Beyond Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight in SAC, more lineup news: Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) did not make the trip, per the team. Dennis Schroder (thumb) is out, per sources. Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson are expected to play, per Darvin Ham. – 3:20 PM
Beyond Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight in SAC, more lineup news: Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) did not make the trip, per the team. Dennis Schroder (thumb) is out, per sources. Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson are expected to play, per Darvin Ham. – 3:20 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. A look at star power in Golden State, Darvin Ham’s moves in LA & what’s going on in Minnesota as the season nears (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps) spoti.fi/3T3Zmke – 1:51 PM
New podcast. A look at star power in Golden State, Darvin Ham’s moves in LA & what’s going on in Minnesota as the season nears (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps) spoti.fi/3T3Zmke – 1:51 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod is up! The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers before opening night.
Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he once obliterated Steve Nash.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/BIDsIOuxW8 – 1:41 PM
Crossover pod is up! The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers before opening night.
Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he once obliterated Steve Nash.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/BIDsIOuxW8 – 1:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Russell Westbrook to come off the bench tonight in Lakers’ preseason finale latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:12 PM
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Russell Westbrook to come off the bench tonight in Lakers’ preseason finale latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:12 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Westbrook in “These seven minutes in each half belong to me and only me” mode is the greatest gift the Lakers ever could have given to us. – 12:33 PM
Westbrook in “These seven minutes in each half belong to me and only me” mode is the greatest gift the Lakers ever could have given to us. – 12:33 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 AM
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook to come off bench in preseason finale nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/rus… – 11:39 AM
Russell Westbrook to come off bench in preseason finale nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/rus… – 11:39 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Russell Westbrook coming off bench in final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. es.pn/3EEJZKU – 11:35 AM
ESPN story on Russell Westbrook coming off bench in final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. es.pn/3EEJZKU – 11:35 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the team’s final preseason game tonight against the Kings, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin. pic.twitter.com/542mwlCiWa – 11:11 AM
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the team’s final preseason game tonight against the Kings, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin. pic.twitter.com/542mwlCiWa – 11:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1,004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/CZPGFwR16y – 11:07 AM
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1,004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/CZPGFwR16y – 11:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Russell Westbrook hasn’t come off the bench since 2008. pic.twitter.com/cIVanjWkWK – 10:50 AM
Fun fact: Russell Westbrook hasn’t come off the bench since 2008. pic.twitter.com/cIVanjWkWK – 10:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Mcten: The Lakers are planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the final preseason game vs. Kings tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring possibility of Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they’ll try it tonight. – 10:45 AM
ESPN reporting with @Mcten: The Lakers are planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the final preseason game vs. Kings tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring possibility of Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they’ll try it tonight. – 10:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
ICYMI: Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos from LAL’s loss to MIN that depicted him as a intentionally distant teammate were misleading. “You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. … I know I’m a genuine team player.” es.pn/3CqRy5a – 10:26 AM
ICYMI: Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos from LAL’s loss to MIN that depicted him as a intentionally distant teammate were misleading. “You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. … I know I’m a genuine team player.” es.pn/3CqRy5a – 10:26 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russell Westbrook offered some context to the videos circulating online that some have speculated to be indicative of, well, something: ocregister.com/2022/10/13/lak… – 9:15 PM
Russell Westbrook offered some context to the videos circulating online that some have speculated to be indicative of, well, something: ocregister.com/2022/10/13/lak… – 9:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says both Lonnie Walker and Juan Toscano-Anderson went through practice today and he anticipates they will be available in Friday’s preseason finale. – 4:53 PM
Darvin Ham says both Lonnie Walker and Juan Toscano-Anderson went through practice today and he anticipates they will be available in Friday’s preseason finale. – 4:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Lonnie Walker IV (left last night’s game with an ankle injury) felt great and went through practice with “no problem.”
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back bruise suffered at GSW, did not play vs. Minnesota) is also good to go.
Both will play tomorrow. – 4:50 PM
Darvin Ham said Lonnie Walker IV (left last night’s game with an ankle injury) felt great and went through practice with “no problem.”
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back bruise suffered at GSW, did not play vs. Minnesota) is also good to go.
Both will play tomorrow. – 4:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham when asked about using five different starting lineups through five preseason games replied with a knowing chuckle, “there will be a No. 6 tomorrow.” He explained that this is the time to work on combinations that he will have to lean on when games really count. – 4:50 PM
Darvin Ham when asked about using five different starting lineups through five preseason games replied with a knowing chuckle, “there will be a No. 6 tomorrow.” He explained that this is the time to work on combinations that he will have to lean on when games really count. – 4:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said there was no contact in practice today, just sharpening up the concepts offensively and defensively ahead of the preseason finale tomorrow.
“Great energy in the building, a lot of chirping … and it was a good day. Spirits were very high.” – 4:48 PM
Darvin Ham said there was no contact in practice today, just sharpening up the concepts offensively and defensively ahead of the preseason finale tomorrow.
“Great energy in the building, a lot of chirping … and it was a good day. Spirits were very high.” – 4:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Takeaways from the preseason loss to Minnesota about LeBron, AD, Walker, Darvin Ham’s rotation, Schröder, Russ, huddles and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=uZ71sv… – 4:00 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Takeaways from the preseason loss to Minnesota about LeBron, AD, Walker, Darvin Ham’s rotation, Schröder, Russ, huddles and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=uZ71sv… – 4:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When @Jovan Buha and I were discussing Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham
I remember suggesting AD at 4 = Ham assistant coaching Giannis, AD at 5 = Ham assistant coaching Al Horford
I don’t have AD questions. But like his whole career, it’s who is around him 🤷🏾♂️ – 1:24 PM
When @Jovan Buha and I were discussing Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham
I remember suggesting AD at 4 = Ham assistant coaching Giannis, AD at 5 = Ham assistant coaching Al Horford
I don’t have AD questions. But like his whole career, it’s who is around him 🤷🏾♂️ – 1:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Has Darvin Ham got Davis, LeBron, Lakers leaning into small ball? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/has… – 12:44 PM
Has Darvin Ham got Davis, LeBron, Lakers leaning into small ball? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/has… – 12:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked about playing PF vs C, Davis said his focus is on winning basketball games, and that he trusts that Darvin Ham will put him in the best spot.
Added: in today’s game, most of the fives that have the ball – he mentioned Jokic and Embiid – are on the perimeter a lot anyways. – 1:32 AM
Asked about playing PF vs C, Davis said his focus is on winning basketball games, and that he trusts that Darvin Ham will put him in the best spot.
Added: in today’s game, most of the fives that have the ball – he mentioned Jokic and Embiid – are on the perimeter a lot anyways. – 1:32 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said initial indications on Lonnie Walker IV’s sprained ankle are that it’s “mild.”
Walker IV told Ham that he was fine; but he’ll be re-evaluated in the morning.
It’s the same ankle that bothered Walker IV early in training camp. – 12:56 AM
Darvin Ham said initial indications on Lonnie Walker IV’s sprained ankle are that it’s “mild.”
Walker IV told Ham that he was fine; but he’ll be re-evaluated in the morning.
It’s the same ankle that bothered Walker IV early in training camp. – 12:56 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says he felt the team’s vibe was off at halftime due to their poor first-half shooting, but he was proud of how the team responded in the second half — especially the younger players. – 12:55 AM
Darvin Ham says he felt the team’s vibe was off at halftime due to their poor first-half shooting, but he was proud of how the team responded in the second half — especially the younger players. – 12:55 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham terms it a “mild” left ankle sprain for Lonnie Walker. A source familiar with the injury told ESPN that Walker is not experiencing any swelling or overt pain. Walker will be re-evaluated on Thursday, Ham said. – 12:55 AM
Darvin Ham terms it a “mild” left ankle sprain for Lonnie Walker. A source familiar with the injury told ESPN that Walker is not experiencing any swelling or overt pain. Walker will be re-evaluated on Thursday, Ham said. – 12:55 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mildly sprained left ankle for Lonnie Walker IV and will be re-evaluated Thursday, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said – 12:54 AM
Mildly sprained left ankle for Lonnie Walker IV and will be re-evaluated Thursday, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said – 12:54 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Lonnie Walker IV has a “mildly” sprained left ankle and he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 12:53 AM
Darvin Ham says Lonnie Walker IV has a “mildly” sprained left ankle and he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 12:53 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Wolves 87, Lakers 80
The biggest concern for LA is Lonnie Walker IV’s ankle sprain. He was playing well before the injury. Darvin Ham said pregame that he was only going to play his normal rotation through the first three quarters. That means they’re likely done. – 12:04 AM
Third quarter: Wolves 87, Lakers 80
The biggest concern for LA is Lonnie Walker IV’s ankle sprain. He was playing well before the injury. Darvin Ham said pregame that he was only going to play his normal rotation through the first three quarters. That means they’re likely done. – 12:04 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he’s going to find ways to use players in different roles, depending upon how they’re playing, and perhaps extend the rotation where needed. But ultimately:
“We want to do what’s best for the Lakers, not so much the back of the jersey.” – 8:27 PM
Darvin Ham said he’s going to find ways to use players in different roles, depending upon how they’re playing, and perhaps extend the rotation where needed. But ultimately:
“We want to do what’s best for the Lakers, not so much the back of the jersey.” – 8:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Dennis Schröder will be available to play tonight vs Minnesota – 8:26 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Dennis Schröder will be available to play tonight vs Minnesota – 8:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will start LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Lonnie Walker tonight vs. MIN and Darvin Ham says he will use a regular season type rotation through the first three quarters. – 8:16 PM
The Lakers will start LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Lonnie Walker tonight vs. MIN and Darvin Ham says he will use a regular season type rotation through the first three quarters. – 8:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight:
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:16 PM
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight:
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares his starters vs T-Wolves: Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, LeBron and AD – 8:16 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares his starters vs T-Wolves: Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, LeBron and AD – 8:16 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on trying Westbrook off the bench: “He’s been a pro. He totally understood. He said ‘Yeah coach, whatever you need me to do.’ For him to trust us and what we’re trying to take some notes on – him being in that part of the rotation – my hat’s off to him. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 14, 2022
Mike Trudell: Ham added: “The door isn’t closed on Russ starting – we need to explore it further. We’re not at the finish line, we’re at the starting blocks.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 14, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will bring Russell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team, sources told ESPN on Friday. Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook discussed the possibility of him serving as a sixth man throughout the offseason, and sources said the two discussed it again Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
The Rally: “The Lakers do have some worry that this could be a long-term injury for him.” NBA Insider @Shams Charania reports on Dennis Schroder’s finger injury and the latest on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench. -via Twitter / October 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.