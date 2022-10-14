Draymond Green to Lakers rumblings a smokescreen?

Michael Scotto: There have been rumors out there circulating about Draymond Green and the Los Angeles Lakers. Obviously, he has a relationship with LeBron James. Some in the Warriors’ organization I’ve spoken to aren’t concerned about it. There’s a belief from some around the league it could be a negotiating tactic to get more money in extension talks with the Warriors, and maybe LeBron is trying to weaken the competition in the West. The Lakers have always been connected to star players like Draymond and Kyrie Irving, looking ahead to next summer’s offseason.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors’ Draymond Green is back at practice: Not going to continue to hold on to the past sportando.basketball/en/warriors-dr… – 3:25 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
New Dubs Talk podcast with @Monte Poole!
-No suspension for Draymond, right call by the organization?
-Hear from Steph on extending his prime and the advice he got from Tom Brady
-Hear from Wiggins about his defensive aspirations
🎧: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 10:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 10:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Draymond Green returns to the Warriors, vows team won’t “hold onto the past”espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green might never reclaim his title as a locker-room leader. The good news for the Warriors? They have Kevon Looney. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green returns to Warriors ready to chase another title mercurynews.com/2022/10/13/dra… – 8:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
‘Great to have Draymond back’: Green returns to Warriors practice, will start Friday
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Draymond Green insisted Warriors’ camaraderie hasn’t been shaken by punch to Jordan Poole.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong this year. I’ve been proving them wrong my whole life,” Draymond Green said. – 6:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We both know how to play basketball. That is the most important thing for us,” Draymond Green said about himself and Jordan Poole. – 6:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Draymond Green on his future with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/J5OfYqwtD1 – 6:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “I don’t like to let contract drama linger, especially when it involves me.”
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green on his future with teammate Jordan Poole: ‘Jordan’s a professional and I’m a professional . . . we’re going to do what it takes to win.’ – 6:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
I asked Draymond Green about rebuilding trust w/ his team. He said the world “trust” isn’t the most fitting word. Instead, he says it’s about making sure the camaraderie is there.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Making sure our team camaraderie is right is important,” Draymond Green said. – 6:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Draymond Green says that he “had some long days” during his layoff and had a “great practice” today. “We had our conversations of what we’re going to do moving forward and we are going to do that,” Green said. – 6:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green on the time he spent away from the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/GzYOyrcJpA – 6:13 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both play – and start – tomorrow’s final preseason game. This means Jordan Poole will move to the bench.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says “there is literally nothing to report” in regards to Draymond Green’s reintegration with the team. He says today felt like a normal, heavy workload day. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play tomorrow in the Warriors’ preseason finale. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney next to them in the starting lineup. Jordan Poole off the bench. – 4:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole will return to the bench. – 4:37 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Warriors enabling Draymond Green? Should Dak and Mac Jones be guaranteed their starting jobs back? #Postseason updates & more! Guests: @GregJennings @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD is confident that Draymond’s punch isn’t going to derail the Warriors — but he also understands that it’s “not the same situation,” that he and Draymond dealt with back in 2018. He’s hoping his old team can find a way to move forward. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Why the Warriors owe everything to Jordan Poole for the way he’s handling this Draymond Green-inspired “crisis,” at @TheAthletic
He’s the only reason their title defense isn’t in tatters right now.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
🚨🚨🚨 New Episode!! 🚨🚨🚨
First show at Hollinger & Duncan’s new home in the Dunc’d on network: Talking Draymond, top-5 defenses, preseason win-loss picks, and more!
We’re keeping the introductory sign-up rate going for just a couple days longer
Draymond Green: I’m not one to let conversations about my future or what I’m gonna do next year or what someone else is gonna– I don’t get off into that. I don’t like to let contract drama linger. Especially when it’s involving me. Quite frankly, what other people do with their contracts or– if you’re going to let a contract situation linger, then you better be damn sure that you’re willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering that it can have on the team. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 14, 2022
Anthony Slater: A suspension was bantered around plenty the day of and in the aftermath when the video came out. There were more people in the organization who hadn’t even actually seen the punch yet. It was discussed. In some people’s opinion in the organization he kind of was (suspended). He missed two games and a week of camp. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
95.7 The Game: Draymond on the notion he needs to rebuild trust with his teammates: “When I hear the word trust, I’m not sure that’s the most fitting word of what people are trying to say. … What does that truly mean? I don’t quite know.” -via Twitter / October 14, 2022
