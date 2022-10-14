Hawks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Year two Trey Murphy is gonna be fun. – 8:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Trey Murphy showing he can do more than just shoot 3s and he flushes a dunk on the fastbreak – 8:28 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram looks ready for the regular season. – 8:24 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

De'Andre Hunter picks up his 3rd foul w/ 7:07 left in 1Q and the Hawks send in Justin Holiday in his place. – 8:23 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A finish at the rim, hit a middy baseline, drills a 3 and now a middy from the free throw line.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A finish at the rim, hit a middy baseline, drills a 3 and now a middy from the free throw line.

I'd say Brandon Ingram is in midseason form just 4 minutes into preseason action. – 8:22 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram giving the Hawks buckets and I don't think he's broke a sweat. – 8:22 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I think Brandon Ingram is really good at basketball – 8:22 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans gonna try and play so fast this year and I am here for it – 8:19 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Brandon Ingram looking straight out of the ABA in 70s is badass – 8:15 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Man, doing special Pelicans studio show prior to tip would have been such a good move – 8:13 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta is set to square off against New Orleans tonight at 8 p.m. ET for its final match of the 2022 preseason.

Following tonight, the Hawks will open their regular season slate of games on 10/19 against the Rockets at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta is set to square off against New Orleans tonight at 8 p.m. ET for its final match of the 2022 preseason.

Following tonight, the Hawks will open their regular season slate of games on 10/19 against the Rockets at State Farm Arena. – 8:04 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks starters for tonight’s game against the Pelicans are:

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks starters for tonight's game against the Pelicans are:

Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De'Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Onyeka Okongwu will start for Clint Capela. – 7:49 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are all available tonight vs. Hawks in Birmingham – 7:39 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pop the champagne Brandon Ingram is starting! – 7:18 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas

BI is back. – 7:15 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Brandon Ingram

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:15 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram is out warming up for tonight's game. He's expected to make his preseason debut tonight. – 7:09 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Clint Capela (thumb) will not play tonight against the Pelicans. Nate McMillan's said there's no concern about Capela's thumb going into the regular season. – 6:40 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram should be able to play tonight but final decision will be made after he warms up. – 6:19 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

