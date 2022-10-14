Hawks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“YES SIR!”
CJ on the steal,
Trey with the strong finish! pic.twitter.com/PyJEDssH6Q – 8:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trey Murphy showing he can do more than just shoot 3s and he flushes a dunk on the fastbreak – 8:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter picks up his 3rd foul w/ 7:07 left in 1Q and the Hawks send in Justin Holiday in his place. – 8:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A finish at the rim, hit a middy baseline, drills a 3 and now a middy from the free throw line.
I’d say Brandon Ingram is in midseason form just 4 minutes into preseason action. – 8:22 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram giving the Hawks buckets and I don’t think he’s broke a sweat. – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Alabama alum right at home!
📺: @FOX8NOLA
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/BGPgS3jJao – 8:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. starts us off!!
📺: @FOX8NOLA
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UCEOYQLKHN – 8:16 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Man, doing special Pelicans studio show prior to tip would have been such a good move – 8:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
tune in! 🏀
📺: @FOX8NOLA
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/080RA1BOjd – 8:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta is set to square off against New Orleans tonight at 8 p.m. ET for its final match of the 2022 preseason.
Following tonight, the Hawks will open their regular season slate of games on 10/19 against the Rockets at State Farm Arena.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters for tonight’s game against the Pelicans are:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are all available tonight vs. Hawks in Birmingham – 7:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
BI is back. pic.twitter.com/LYTp7sLMrY – 7:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
final preseason first five 🖐
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/tgZvNnyOAj – 7:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is out warming up for tonight’s game. He’s expected to make his preseason debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/8EXfVHfeM7 – 7:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Two old friends: @Zion Williamson and Bryson Bishop (@B_P_B_2) met up before tonight’s game 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZIml9zfQzB – 7:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young and John Collins warming up before tonight’s Hawks-Pelicans preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/pEvr4KyQZm – 6:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Appreciate all the love in Birmingham 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/syg51X68hi – 6:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela (thumb) will not play tonight against the Pelicans. Nate McMillan’s said there’s no concern about Capela’s thumb going into the regular season. – 6:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram should be able to play tonight but final decision will be made after he warms up. – 6:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Oh new @LockedOnNetwork swag? Awesome! This’ll get worn a lot once it actually cools off in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/QKQdbJ3RsH – 6:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s #Pelicans preseason finale on FOX-8 is presented by @PrimeVideo!
Watch our @Saints this Thursday on @NFLonPrime!
#TNFonPrime 🏜| #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/attsNFjQGf – 5:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting ready ready 🤌
🏀: vs Atlanta
🕖: 7pm CT
📺: WVUE – FOX8
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/i626gHOxjf – 5:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr., Daishen Nix, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews all out for the Rockets in Indianapolis. Stephen Silas does not expect them to practice on Sunday but hopeful they’ll be available to play on Wednesday in Atlanta. – 5:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Joe Cardosi & Jim Eichenhofer are joined by our friend @Will Guillory from @TheAthletic to talk some Herb Jones and what we’ve seen from the Pelicans in the preseason!
🔊 @SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
On Friday’s @PodcastPelicans we tracked down our guy @Will Guillory of The Athletic as he began his journey to Birmingham on a “writer road trip.” Will discussed the excitement level for the 2022-23 Pels, as well as Herb Jones and Zion Williamson: https://t.co/mO2LgmY5iV pic.twitter.com/OO74wHXwrw – 3:37 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Christian Clark!
🏀 Zion Williamson is legitimately happy
🏀 Will we see the starting 5 tonight in Birmingham?
🏀 Dyson Daniels will be getting minutes this season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/SlkVaekSTt – 3:30 PM
