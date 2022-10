Hornets signing Theo Maledon to two-way contract

Someone should claim Theo Maledon off waivers. There’s a player in there.Spurs make sense, because they have very, very little at point guard right now. – 10:39 PM

It appears that both Moe Harkless and Theo Maledon have cleared waivers and are now unrestricted free agents.Houston has dead money cap hits for Harkless ($4,564,980) and Maledon ($1,900,000) for this season.Rockets lead the NBA with over $52M in dead money this season. – 6:29 PM

