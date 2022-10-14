Hornets signing Theo Maledon to two-way contract

Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets are signing former Thunder guard Theo Maledon on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hornets to sign Theo Maledon to two-way contract sportando.basketball/en/hornets-to-…1:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Charlotte Hornets are signing former Thunder guard Theo Maledon on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It appears that both Moe Harkless and Theo Maledon have cleared waivers and are now unrestricted free agents.
Houston has dead money cap hits for Harkless ($4,564,980) and Maledon ($1,900,000) for this season.
Rockets lead the NBA with over $52M in dead money this season. – 6:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Someone should claim Theo Maledon off waivers. There’s a player in there.
Spurs make sense, because they have very, very little at point guard right now. – 10:39 PM

Rod Boone: #Hornets are signing Theo Maledon to a two-way deal, league sources confirm. Move can’t become official until roster moves are made because they currently have 20 players under contract. Maledon was released by Houston earlier this week. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 14, 2022
Kelly Iko: Rockets waiving G Theo Maledon, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @KellyIko / October 11, 2022

