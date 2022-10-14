John Wall on returning to Washington: ‘Hopefully I'll get that big stand ovation that I think I deserve’

John Wall on returning to DC since he was traded: ‘I never had the opportunity to be back and play in front of fans. So hopefully I’ll get that big stand ovation that I think I deserve. My ultimate goal was trying to bring the championship. Everything I gave to that city, like playing through my injuries, giving back to the community… I felt it like a second home to me.’
John Wall @JohnWall
“And no I’m not through with it
In fact I’m just previewing it.” pic.twitter.com/oPhsdsPMS3 – 11:03 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about when he thinks he will decide who will start between Reggie Jackson and John Wall and whether that could happen this weekend, Ty Lue says he thought he knew who’d he go with but now he’s more unsure after this game. Lue was upset with how the Clippers came out tonight – 1:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I would not be surprised if John Wall is the second unit point to begin the season.
– They’re already going to load manage one starter. Two might be disruptive
– Wall would get to go against backup PGs.
– Also would have P’n’R Zubac cycling back in with those units
We’ll see – 11:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Your LAC second unit tonight:
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Moses Brown
Luke Kennard
John Wall – 11:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall checks in for the Clippers to huge applause. No other subs, so Ty Lue will give Wall some time to run with the starters after Jackson earned the start. – 10:58 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall enters the game at the 5-minute mark of the first quarter. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This time last year in Ontario, Clippers held out Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr.
All of those guys are here tonight. Plus newcomers like Norman Powell and John Wall. – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before tonight’s game against Denver.
Kawhi Leonard won’t play as a rest night. John Wall will play. – 8:51 PM
Q. The Houston experience was just crazy. Like what the hell is going on down there? John Wall: I couldn’t believe it. Q. They traded for you and didn’t even want you… John Wall: It was interesting because I think when they traded for me I think they thought James Harden was gonna stay and then when I got there he wanted to leave. -via YouTube / October 14, 2022
Farbod Esnaashari: Ty Lue on who’s starting between Reggie Jackson & John Wall: “I thought I knew, but I don’t know now.” -via Twitter @Farbod_E / October 14, 2022
Stephen Curry ($93.1 million), Kevin Durant ($91 million), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($86.5 million) and Russell Westbrook ($72.1 million) fill out the top five behind James. Curry has the NBA’s highest salary for the sixth straight season at $48.1 million. Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo is the only player in the top 10 under the age of 32. Los Angeles’ two clubs, Lakers and Clippers, each landed three players among the top 15 earners, although the Houston Rockets are paying 86% of John Wall’s $47.4 million salary this season after a buyout. -via Sportico / October 13, 2022
