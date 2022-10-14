John Wall: 'When the Rockets traded for me I think they thought James Harden was gonna stay'

Q. The Houston experience was just crazy. Like what the hell is going on down there? John Wall: I couldn’t believe it. Q. They traded for you and didn’t even want you… John Wall: It was interesting because I think when they traded for me I think they thought James Harden was gonna stay and then when I got there he wanted to leave.
Source: YouTube
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ championship window, James Harden’s role and comments youtu.be/RPN4dj4o6bA via @YouTube – 1:07 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Wrote about this in my game column last night, but didn’t get a chance to do the film on it til now.
Another Sixers Spain PnR. Back screen for Embiid comes from Maxey. Harden reverses the ball back to Maxey at the top for an entry to Embiid at the elbow. pic.twitter.com/0t8MkHfliz – 7:16 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is ready to continue to grow with James Harden on the offensive end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/13/joe… via @SixersWire – 3:28 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
“And no I’m not through with it
In fact I’m just previewing it.” pic.twitter.com/oPhsdsPMS3 – 11:03 AM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Excellent job my Richards in a deep drop situation. Uses his length to perfection and forces Harden into tough floater. pic.twitter.com/nGMkEuFiI1 – 9:13 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
There are three tiers of NBA stars 🏀⭐️ in terms of endorsement earnings 💵💵💵:
• LeBron at ~$75M
• Steph/KD/Giannis at ~$45M
• Russ/Klay/Dame/Harden at ~$20M
Full top 15 highest-paid NBA players list: https://t.co/E71Vd55t6B pic.twitter.com/CZM36SfIis – 9:00 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Through the preseason,
Maxey: 17.3 pts; 50% on 2s, 56% on 3s, 12 FTA, 67% TS, 63% eFG
Harden: 12.3 pts, 2.8:1 AST-TO, 7 FTA, 29% on 2s, 47% on 3s, 53% TS, 48% eFG
Small sample. Maxey can bring that 2p% up a bit, but overall very good. Harden trended better over final 2 games. – 8:31 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about when he thinks he will decide who will start between Reggie Jackson and John Wall and whether that could happen this weekend, Ty Lue says he thought he knew who’d he go with but now he’s more unsure after this game. Lue was upset with how the Clippers came out tonight – 1:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I would not be surprised if John Wall is the second unit point to begin the season.
– They’re already going to load manage one starter. Two might be disruptive
– Wall would get to go against backup PGs.
– Also would have P’n’R Zubac cycling back in with those units
We’ll see – 11:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Your LAC second unit tonight:
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Moses Brown
Luke Kennard
John Wall – 11:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall checks in for the Clippers to huge applause. No other subs, so Ty Lue will give Wall some time to run with the starters after Jackson earned the start. – 10:58 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall enters the game at the 5-minute mark of the first quarter. – 10:58 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers evaluates the play of James Harden following his 1st preseason with the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/doc… via @SixersWire – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This time last year in Ontario, Clippers held out Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr.
All of those guys are here tonight. Plus newcomers like Norman Powell and John Wall. – 10:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says their intent going into this year is to stagger pairs from their group of four (Embiid, Harris, Harden, Maxey) in the starting lineup. Says they have an idea of where they’ll start with those lineups but where they end up is something that will have to be learned – 9:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says this will be more of a stagger group between Embiid, Harden, Maxey and Harris, with the goal to keep two of them on the court as much as possible. Doesn’t anticipate this being a situation where he tries to have the starters minutes tied to each other. – 9:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A nugget worth noting out of this timeout:
James Harden leading his own huddle with the group taking the floor (Milton, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Niang, Reed) after the main huddle.
A nugget worth noting out of this timeout:
James Harden leading his own huddle with the group taking the floor (Milton, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Niang, Reed) after the main huddle.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before tonight’s game against Denver.
Kawhi Leonard won’t play as a rest night. John Wall will play. – 8:51 PM
Ty Lue is here before tonight’s game against Denver.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Feels like Harden has more catch and shoot threes today than he totaled the last few years 🤣 – 8:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail, 52-46, at halftime in the preseason finale.
Embiid: 13 PTS / 3 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 2 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 2 STL
Harrell: 8 PTS / 3 REB – 8:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has pretty severely shaken some Hornets in isolation tonight. It’s been well-timed bursts combined with extremely sharp ball-handling. Maybe the most success he’s had creating space this preseason. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers and Hornets tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Harden with 8 points on 3-of-7 from floor. Harrell was the first big off the bench and made two quick buckets playing off Harden. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harrell is the first big man off the bench tonight. Niang is also in there with Harden, Melton and Harris. – 7:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Been a nice first quarter for Harden. Knocked in 2 of his 3 threes (one was a heave), hit a stepback in the midrange. Has looked comfortable navigating actions and turning on the jets when he sees creases in the defense. – 7:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:26 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
James Harden is a craftsman. Behind-the-back dribble into a stepback corner 3. pic.twitter.com/9ZTphHkGXl – 6:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden believes he isn’t getting enough credit for taking his pay cut, but Tobias Harris is here to let him know the team certainly appreciates him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/tob… via @SixersWire – 1:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers’ preseason finale is on deck tonight. De’Anthony Melton working here w/Spencer Rivers after shootaround.
Joel Embiid shooting FTs w/Sam Cassell and James Harden looking on. pic.twitter.com/hkQxhcCbFM – 11:13 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
by @therealmikekb
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
76ers coach Doc Rivers on the Embiid/Harden partnership. Full audio on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/r7aoijx2ET pic.twitter.com/9U33xwFN9P – 10:01 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
James Harden has his sights on a championship!
Justin Termine believes this could be Harden’s best chance.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
James Harden once gave Lil Baby $100,000 for a birthday gift. Two years later, Lil Baby gave James $250k for his birthday. This summer, Harden gave the Sixers $14 million. ‘The money will always come back,’ he told @The Athletic theathletic.com/3678794/2022/1… – 3:04 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
In 2018-19, James Harden won the scoring title averaging 36.1 PPG. His usage rate was an astounding 40.5.
Now, in Philly, his usage rate is trending way, way down.
Harden’s USG Rate in PHI
’22 Reg Season: 24.7
’22 Postseason: 23.7
’23 Preseason: 21.7
(data via @RealGM) – 10:52 AM
James Harden, speaking inside the visitor’s locker room in Cleveland after a preseason win over the Cavaliers, said his new contract — which he can opt out of next summer in search of a bigger payday from the Sixers, or another club — was “the right decision not only for myself, but our organization, giving us a really good chance of putting the right pieces together.” “You do things, handle business on the court and off the court, and the money will always come back,” Harden said. “So, I’m fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am, and I’ll just continue to be me.” -via The Athletic / October 11, 2022
“Nope, but guess what? I don’t care,” Harden said when asked, shaking his head for emphasis. “There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court.” -via The Athletic / October 11, 2022
What Philadelphia is asking of Harden is somewhat complicated. In that viral video of coach Doc Rivers and Harden talking at an early practice during training camp, Rivers told him he needed to get Embiid established and also find the room to dominate on his own — which in Houston meant numerous possessions of pounding the ball until he could get a 3-point look and/or draw contact. “That’s what we’re going through right now,” said Harden, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes against Cleveland. Embiid, a healthy scratch, didn’t make the trip. “The world knows how dominant Joel is, how versatile Joel is, and I’m playing with a sense of not even scoring but making guys better, making guys’ jobs a lot easier. That’s what I’m here for, whether it’s Joel or Tyrese or Tobias or anybody on our team.” -via The Athletic / October 11, 2022
John Wall on returning to DC since he was traded: ‘I never had the opportunity to be back and play in front of fans. So hopefully I’ll get that big stand ovation that I think I deserve. My ultimate goal was trying to bring the championship. Everything I gave to that city, like playing through my injuries, giving back to the community… I felt it like a second home to me.’ -via YouTube / October 14, 2022
Farbod Esnaashari: Ty Lue on who’s starting between Reggie Jackson & John Wall: “I thought I knew, but I don’t know now.” -via Twitter @Farbod_E / October 14, 2022
Stephen Curry ($93.1 million), Kevin Durant ($91 million), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($86.5 million) and Russell Westbrook ($72.1 million) fill out the top five behind James. Curry has the NBA’s highest salary for the sixth straight season at $48.1 million. Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo is the only player in the top 10 under the age of 32. Los Angeles’ two clubs, Lakers and Clippers, each landed three players among the top 15 earners, although the Houston Rockets are paying 86% of John Wall’s $47.4 million salary this season after a buyout. -via Sportico / October 13, 2022
