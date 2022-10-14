Klay Thompson, Warriors in 'wait-and-see mode' on extension?

Anthony Slater on Klay Thompson: He’s extension-eligible now too. He’s the fourth of these really big pillars that could’ve come calling for a contract. That hasn’t really happened. There’s been no buzz about that. He’s on a big deal around $41 million this year. He’s in a wait-and-see mode. He wants to see if he can play himself into another big deal. The training staff has told him typically year two off an Achilles or ACL is the better season than year one. He had a good Finals. He defended better than he had in the playoffs. The shot is still there. He can’t defend Ja Morant like he did when he was 28. The lateral quickness has been sapped by the injuries. He’s a local legend. This fan base does not want to see Klay Thompson wear another jersey. They’re so far away from him being a free agent, and so many decisions have to happen with Poole, Wiggins, and Draymond. I think they’re in wait-and-see mode. What will Klay look like two years from now? I don’t think anybody knows. He wants to prove he’s somewhere near where he would be.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both play – and start – tomorrow’s final preseason game. This means Jordan Poole will move to the bench.
Kerr expects Thompson to play around 15-18 minutes. – 4:40 PM
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both play – and start – tomorrow’s final preseason game. This means Jordan Poole will move to the bench.
Kerr expects Thompson to play around 15-18 minutes. – 4:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play tomorrow in the Warriors’ preseason finale. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney next to them in the starting lineup. Jordan Poole off the bench. – 4:38 PM
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play tomorrow in the Warriors’ preseason finale. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney next to them in the starting lineup. Jordan Poole off the bench. – 4:38 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
There are three tiers of NBA stars 🏀⭐️ in terms of endorsement earnings 💵💵💵:
• LeBron at ~$75M
• Steph/KD/Giannis at ~$45M
• Russ/Klay/Dame/Harden at ~$20M
Full top 15 highest-paid NBA players list: https://t.co/E71Vd55t6B pic.twitter.com/CZM36SfIis – 9:00 AM
There are three tiers of NBA stars 🏀⭐️ in terms of endorsement earnings 💵💵💵:
• LeBron at ~$75M
• Steph/KD/Giannis at ~$45M
• Russ/Klay/Dame/Harden at ~$20M
Full top 15 highest-paid NBA players list: https://t.co/E71Vd55t6B pic.twitter.com/CZM36SfIis – 9:00 AM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors ever faced. I guess Durant getting hurt in the Finals and Klay getting hurt twice rank second and third. 🙄 – 10:28 AM
Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors ever faced. I guess Durant getting hurt in the Finals and Klay getting hurt twice rank second and third. 🙄 – 10:28 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Warriors, without Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Green, are up 60-41 on the Blazers and shooting 57.9% from the field. In the second quarter. – 10:58 PM
The Warriors, without Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Green, are up 60-41 on the Blazers and shooting 57.9% from the field. In the second quarter. – 10:58 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors: Andre Iguodala out for start of season, Klay Thompson could play Friday mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:33 PM
Warriors: Andre Iguodala out for start of season, Klay Thompson could play Friday mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Some notes from Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors targeting Friday for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut
• Starters will rest on Tuesday night
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
https://t.co/aVVlmr98Dk pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT – 10:01 PM
Some notes from Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors targeting Friday for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut
• Starters will rest on Tuesday night
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
https://t.co/aVVlmr98Dk pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT – 10:01 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
30 seconds of straight makes by Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/4yxbZYSrXb – 9:22 PM
30 seconds of straight makes by Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/4yxbZYSrXb – 9:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will not play tonight.
He did scrimmage earlier today, and Steve Kerr says he’s hopeful Thompson will play in their final preseason game Friday. – 8:16 PM
Klay Thompson will not play tonight.
He did scrimmage earlier today, and Steve Kerr says he’s hopeful Thompson will play in their final preseason game Friday. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson scrimmaged earlier today. The Warriors are hopeful he will make his preseason debut on Friday and be ready for the season opener vs Lakers next week. – 8:16 PM
Klay Thompson scrimmaged earlier today. The Warriors are hopeful he will make his preseason debut on Friday and be ready for the season opener vs Lakers next week. – 8:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay will not play tonight. He did scrimmage a bit today with a goal of playing on Friday. – 8:16 PM
Klay will not play tonight. He did scrimmage a bit today with a goal of playing on Friday. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson did get some scrimmaging in today.
He’s not available tonight. The hope is he plays Friday in the Warriors’ final preseason game – 8:16 PM
Klay Thompson did get some scrimmaging in today.
He’s not available tonight. The hope is he plays Friday in the Warriors’ final preseason game – 8:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. Nuggets – 8:16 PM
No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. Nuggets – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
No Klay Thompson tonight. Warriors hopeful he’ll play tomorrow. He got some scrimmage in today, Kerr said. – 8:15 PM
No Klay Thompson tonight. Warriors hopeful he’ll play tomorrow. He got some scrimmage in today, Kerr said. – 8:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are hoping Klay Thompson will play on Friday, Steve Kerr says. – 8:15 PM
Warriors are hoping Klay Thompson will play on Friday, Steve Kerr says. – 8:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I let it drive me.”
Klay Thompson tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how not making the NBA’s Top 75 motivates him
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBOQs0b pic.twitter.com/ykUo45b86X – 5:11 PM
“I let it drive me.”
Klay Thompson tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how not making the NBA’s Top 75 motivates him
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBOQs0b pic.twitter.com/ykUo45b86X – 5:11 PM
More on this storyline
CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole will return to the bench. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 13, 2022
Monte Poole: Klay Thompson returns tomorrow vs Nuggets. Expected to play 15-18 minutes in preseason debut for Warriors -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / October 13, 2022
“I’m told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night and the hanging of the Warriors’ 2022 championship banner,” Woj said. “They simply weren’t gonna measure that as a one-out-of-82-game suspension. That if this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there’d probably be a suspension. If the Warriors weren’t defending champions and were just playing an ordinary opening night, there might very well be a suspension. “But simply, Golden State did not want to punish Draymond Green in a way that he would miss opening night where he’d get his fourth ring with the Warriors, and see his fourth banner during his tenure with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry brought to the rafters.” -via Clutch Points / October 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.