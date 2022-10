Lakers to start engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades

This would be the Lakers’ sixth preseason lineup in six preseason games, something that Ham said Thursday would be by design. “It’s different combinations of seeing different guys play together,” Ham said. “You have to prepare yourself. You got to get out in front of the fact that there’s going to be injuries. We don’t want them to happen. We don’t want them to happen to any of our guys, let alone our main guys. You just have to prepare yourself and be at the forefront of that by plugging in different lineups, different players and different positions so that when that day comes you feel a little bit more prepared.” -via ESPN / October 14, 2022