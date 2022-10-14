Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench for final preseason game

The Los Angeles Lakers will bring Russell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team, sources told ESPN on Friday. Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook discussed the possibility of him serving as a sixth man throughout the offseason, and sources said the two discussed it again Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod is up! The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers before opening night.
Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he once obliterated Steve Nash.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/BIDsIOuxW8 – 1:41 PM
Crossover pod is up! The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers before opening night.
Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he once obliterated Steve Nash.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/BIDsIOuxW8 – 1:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Russell Westbrook to come off the bench tonight in Lakers’ preseason finale latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:12 PM
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Russell Westbrook to come off the bench tonight in Lakers’ preseason finale latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:12 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Westbrook in “These seven minutes in each half belong to me and only me” mode is the greatest gift the Lakers ever could have given to us. – 12:33 PM
Westbrook in “These seven minutes in each half belong to me and only me” mode is the greatest gift the Lakers ever could have given to us. – 12:33 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 AM
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook to come off bench in preseason finale nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/rus… – 11:39 AM
Russell Westbrook to come off bench in preseason finale nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/rus… – 11:39 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Russell Westbrook coming off bench in final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. es.pn/3EEJZKU – 11:35 AM
ESPN story on Russell Westbrook coming off bench in final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. es.pn/3EEJZKU – 11:35 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the team’s final preseason game tonight against the Kings, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin. pic.twitter.com/542mwlCiWa – 11:11 AM
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the team’s final preseason game tonight against the Kings, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin. pic.twitter.com/542mwlCiWa – 11:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1,004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/CZPGFwR16y – 11:07 AM
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1,004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/CZPGFwR16y – 11:07 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Mcten: The Lakers are planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the final preseason game vs. Kings tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring possibility of Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they’ll try it tonight. – 10:45 AM
ESPN reporting with @Mcten: The Lakers are planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the final preseason game vs. Kings tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring possibility of Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they’ll try it tonight. – 10:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
ICYMI: Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos from LAL’s loss to MIN that depicted him as a intentionally distant teammate were misleading. “You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. … I know I’m a genuine team player.” es.pn/3CqRy5a – 10:26 AM
ICYMI: Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos from LAL’s loss to MIN that depicted him as a intentionally distant teammate were misleading. “You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. … I know I’m a genuine team player.” es.pn/3CqRy5a – 10:26 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russell Westbrook offered some context to the videos circulating online that some have speculated to be indicative of, well, something: ocregister.com/2022/10/13/lak… – 9:15 PM
Russell Westbrook offered some context to the videos circulating online that some have speculated to be indicative of, well, something: ocregister.com/2022/10/13/lak… – 9:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
PG showing his support for former teammate Russell Westbrook 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nDE6Xgrz10 – 7:40 PM
PG showing his support for former teammate Russell Westbrook 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nDE6Xgrz10 – 7:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook brushes off video of him outside Lakers huddles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/rus… – 6:38 PM
Russell Westbrook brushes off video of him outside Lakers huddles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/rus… – 6:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Wobvestigation: The Russell Westbrook/Pat Bev Huddle + Viral Player Introduction Video
📺 https://t.co/7Q7il0sC8d pic.twitter.com/yXCeZrEzYt – 5:09 PM
Wobvestigation: The Russell Westbrook/Pat Bev Huddle + Viral Player Introduction Video
📺 https://t.co/7Q7il0sC8d pic.twitter.com/yXCeZrEzYt – 5:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook explained his view of the videos of him and his Lakers teammates that went viral from Wednesday’s preseason loss today at practice. pic.twitter.com/I0sV212MS1 – 4:47 PM
Russell Westbrook explained his view of the videos of him and his Lakers teammates that went viral from Wednesday’s preseason loss today at practice. pic.twitter.com/I0sV212MS1 – 4:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook on all the huddle speculation: pic.twitter.com/kx4cd50pPB – 4:26 PM
Russell Westbrook on all the huddle speculation: pic.twitter.com/kx4cd50pPB – 4:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
in re: to that Westbrook/Pat Bev vid going viral, here’s the camera angle from Spectrum Sportsnet which shows what Russ was doing when Pat tried to huddle up. pic.twitter.com/GKnrD4KMLw – 1:27 PM
in re: to that Westbrook/Pat Bev vid going viral, here’s the camera angle from Spectrum Sportsnet which shows what Russ was doing when Pat tried to huddle up. pic.twitter.com/GKnrD4KMLw – 1:27 PM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Fun fact: Russell Westbrook hasn’t come off the bench since 2008. pic.twitter.com/cIVanjWkWK -via Twitter @statmuse / October 14, 2022
This would be the Lakers’ sixth preseason lineup in six preseason games, something that Ham said Thursday would be by design. “It’s different combinations of seeing different guys play together,” Ham said. “You have to prepare yourself. You got to get out in front of the fact that there’s going to be injuries. We don’t want them to happen. We don’t want them to happen to any of our guys, let alone our main guys. You just have to prepare yourself and be at the forefront of that by plugging in different lineups, different players and different positions so that when that day comes you feel a little bit more prepared.” -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
Anthony Slater: Especially with what went on this week, you start to look at the future of Draymond and what options he feels like he might have outside of the Warriors. You mentioned one in the Lakers. He has a deep history now with Klutch (Sports). Rich Paul is his agent. The Lakers, with Russell Westbrook coming off the books, should be able to create enough cap room to give him a reasonable deal he’d like. They have to be considered a threat in this situation. From a basketball fit, and Draymond is a basketball junkie, Anthony Davis, LeBron and Draymond would have spacing issues. To me, a type like Kyrie Irving, a scoring guard who could shoot it and fill it up, makes more basketball sense. If Draymond’s looking for a way to his next big contract and doesn’t feel it’s coming from the Warriors – I’m not saying that’s the case at this point – but I think both sides are looking around right now because of everything going on. If the Lakers are the only option, maybe it’s something explored. I think we’re far away from that. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.