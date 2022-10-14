Magic, Spurs could be options for Jordan Poole if he hits free agency

Anthony Slater: I think it (the extension) gets done. I think there are dangers out there for the Warriors that he could get a max offer sheet, which starts around $33.5 million or so. The Orlando Magic, for example, need a lead guard. They should have a bunch of cap room. If they believe they can pry Poole away, wouldn’t you want to pair him as a pick-and-roll partner with Paolo Banchero? I think the Spurs are another team who’s rebuilding where Poole is so appealing compared to Green, Kyrie, or some of the other free agents out there. For a young team with cap space that wants to build, Poole fits an age curve.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 10:01 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Draymond Green insisted Warriors’ camaraderie hasn’t been shaken by punch to Jordan Poole.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We both know how to play basketball. That is the most important thing for us,” Draymond Green said about himself and Jordan Poole. – 6:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Green on his relationship with Jordan Poole: “As far as us moving forward, Jordan is a professional and I’m a professional. We have a job to do … we’re going to do just that.” – 6:23 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green on his future with teammate Jordan Poole: ‘Jordan’s a professional and I’m a professional . . . we’re going to do what it takes to win.’ – 6:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both play – and start – tomorrow’s final preseason game. This means Jordan Poole will move to the bench.
Kerr expects Thompson to play around 15-18 minutes. – 4:40 PM
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both play – and start – tomorrow’s final preseason game. This means Jordan Poole will move to the bench.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play tomorrow in the Warriors’ preseason finale. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney next to them in the starting lineup. Jordan Poole off the bench. – 4:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole will return to the bench. – 4:37 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Why the Warriors owe everything to Jordan Poole for the way he’s handling this Draymond Green-inspired “crisis,” at @TheAthletic
He’s the only reason their title defense isn’t in tatters right now.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 8:03 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Dilemma shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What’s the best course of action for Jordan Poole following the Draymond punch?
Sean Highkin @highkin
New @RoseGardenReprt podcast: I give some thoughts on Blazers’ underwhelming preseason showing and talk to @Madeline Kenney about how Gary Payton II will fit in Portland, Draymond/Poole and more https://t.co/ep8bINBRyo
Apple: https://t.co/MSMTJitCsL
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
All signs continue to point to the NBA leaving all Draymond Green discipline to the Warriors, who elected to fine but not suspend Green for punching teammate Jordan Poole.
The NBA’s general policy: Teams should handle practice matters.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Kerr addressed the decision to fine Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/ODHidwL48B – 1:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green will be fined, but not suspended for his fight with Jordan Poole at practice. Green is expected to return to the team on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/ste… – 10:00 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Cade Cunningham on the rising Pistons, then @Jamal Collier on expectations for Detroit this season and beyond. Finally @Marc J. Spears and @kendra__andrews from the Bay on all things Draymond/Poole:
Apple: apple.co/3RSAMBy
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Steve Kerr Could Play Vital Role In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Reconciliation ibtimes.com/steve-kerr-cou… – 8:17 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If Draymond Green continues his pattern of abusive behavior towards teammates, referees, and opponents, the Warriors and Steve Kerr have no one to blame but themselves. This Jordan Poole incident gave them their best chance to stop enabling Green and they took the easy way out – 7:47 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
For the “workplace violence” crowd, Draymond punching Poole in a basketball practice isn’t the same as Bob from accounting throwing a haymaker at Phil from sales in the conference room. – 7:12 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole put on a show against the Lakers in the preseason, scoring 25 points in 23 minutes. Here’s a look at all the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/hig… – 4:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors fine — not suspend — Draymond Green for punching Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/war… – 2:40 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Draymond Green will return to basketball activities following the fallout from punching Jordan Poole espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:47 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“We know he’s ready to move forward. We know he’s willing to get back on the floor with Draymond.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry organized conversations amongst the team and facilitated the healing process with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and other players. Curry’s leadership continues to shine & assuming the Warriors move past this, he’ll be a big reason why. #dubnation – 1:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite 49 combined points from Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, it wasn’t enough against the Lakers on Sunday night in the preseason. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/war… – 1:01 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said how Jordan Poole has responded to this situation is a reason they are moving forward this way.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is “cool, not much fazes him. And I think that’s part of why we’re going the way we’re going,” Kerr said. “We know he’s fine… he’s willing to get back on” the floor with Draymond and get back to work. – 12:49 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond and Jordan Poole had a long conversation before the Warriors’ decision was made. That was the biggest factor and what matters most – 12:49 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on how Jordan Poole has handled this whole situation: “He’s an incredibly mature young guy.” – 12:48 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green recently met and had a “great discussion that will help [the team] move forward,” Kerr said. – 12:47 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green and Jordan Poole sat down for an important conversation in the last few days that has helped the Warriors push forward with Draymond back pic.twitter.com/ZBvYk1zqfJ – 12:46 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr said Steph Curry has been working hard behind the scenes and Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion that will help the team move forward.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Head Coach Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion in the last few days that will help the team move forward. He says talking with Poole was a big factor in determining next steps. #dubnation – 12:45 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a conversation. – 12:45 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says that Jordan Poole was involved in the conversations with both Kerr and the front office about Green’s return.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended for his attack on Jordan Poole. He will rejoin the team Thursday and play in Golden State’s final preseason game Friday. – 12:43 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Warriors, without Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Green, are up 60-41 on the Blazers and shooting 57.9% from the field. In the second quarter. – 10:58 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole, James Wiseman show budding chemistry in preseason mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will all rest tonight.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are giving Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney the night off vs Blazers. Steve Kerr likes to give his vets a preseason game of rest. They scrimmaged earlier today. – 8:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Jordan Poole rookie extension
The projected 💰and why waiting until next offseason is not beneficial to Golden St.
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Fallout for the Warriors after the Draymond-Poole video leaked
💯 Raja on being a young player brushing up against a vet
💯 What this situation means for the Warriors
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Cade Cunningham on the young Pistons chasing the Bad Boys legacy. Then @Jamal Collier + I break down DET’s outlook. Finally @Marc J. Spears + @kendra__andrews bring intel galore on Draymond/Poole/GSW
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Warriors Curry, Thompson Poole avg 64.4 ppg regular season, 63.4 playoffs. 2021-22 #NBA champs.
#Celtics Tatum, Brown, Smart 62.6 regular season, 64.1 playoffs.
#Suns Booker, Ayton, Paul 58.7 regular season/playoffs.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole finished a smooth bucket against the Lakers in the preseason, Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/kev… – 1:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There is under a week (10/17) for players from the 2019 NBA Draft to sign rookie scale extensions.
Some names to keep an eye on this week:
J. Poole GSW
C. Johnson PHX
G. Williams BOS
D. Hunter ATL
B. Clarke MEM
K. Porter Jr. HOU
M. Thybulle PHI
PJ Washington CHA
