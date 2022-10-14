Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) play against the Utah Jazz (2-2) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 86, Utah Jazz 81 (Q4 10:05)
David Locke @DLocke09
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Mavs 82, Jazz 79. Christian Wood’s personal 8-0 run swung the momentum to Dallas. Markkanen 19/9 for the Jazz, Doncic 24/5a/3r for Mavs. – 10:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks lead 82-79 after three quarters. Shooting picked up a tick in the third. That might be it for the starters, but we shall see. – 10:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka right now looking at the Jazz like the dude who plays way too hard at lifetime fitness – 10:48 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Luka looks so confused as to why the Jazz are trying so hard hahah – 10:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Things we love to see ➡️ @Dorian Finney-Smith corner 3⃣
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks and Jazz are tied at 70 midway through the third quarter. Both teams appear to be in vintage end-of-preseason form. – 10:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
stats are still down, but Lauri has a bunch of points, it feels like!
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Olynyk has a beef there. Wood drove into him, leaned his shoulder and Kelly pulled the chair – 10:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley is the best player on the @Utah Jazz roster.
Showing you how much of a back seat he’s taken for the last few years because he’s so dynamic with the ball in his hands.
He could still really help a contender this year. – 10:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Vanderbilt fouls Luka, crowd boos, Luka laughs at crowd for booing. – 10:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
almost faked out the cameraman 👀
#TakeNote
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to be in Phoenix for the Suns’ season-opening tilt against the Dallas Mavericks on 10/19, sources tell ESPN. – 10:24 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We have a close one in Utah.
We have a close one in Utah.
@Lexus | #MFFL
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs up 54-53 at halftime. Wayward 3pt shooting (6-24) the big story. And just about all of those shots are the wide open shots they want. Doncic with 17 on 7-12 FG. Hardaway with 9. – 10:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Mavs 54, Jazz 53. Utah had a shot at a fast-break bucket in the final seconds, but the ball wound up in Vando’s hands, so …
Markkanen 9p/7r; Gay 9p; Sexton 5a. Mavs 6-24 from 3. – 10:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
First half in Utah ends with a flurry of malfunctions but the Mavericks go to the locker room up 54-53. Luka has 17 points. Mavs shot just 6-of-24 from 3-point range. – 10:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s the details of the Dirk Nowitzki statue unveiling, released earlier today by the Mavericks.
mavs.com/dirks-statue/ – 10:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen was right to be upset about that foul call, as Christian Wood simply slipped on the court. Still no challenge calls from Will Hardy yet. – 10:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen has had a very good first half. Also think collin sexton has looked a lot more comfortable running offense than earlier in the preseason – 9:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
If preseason attendance is any indication of how fans are going to show up for a Jazz team that is not going to be a winning team, I’m really impressed. Very good sign. – 9:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavericks’ defense has been astonishingly bad to this point. Jazz are on a 10-2 run and now lead 44-38 with 5:46 left til halftime. – 9:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen has been very active tonight — tip-in bucket gets him up to 9p and 6r. – 9:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz gotta remind Lauri Markkanen he can’t try as hard in the regular season as he is tonight. – 9:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd said the first three and a half quarters would be regular rotation. Expect to see McKinley Wright IV come in and run the team for the final six minutes. Misunderstood his quote from the pregame news conference. – 9:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ochai Agbaji checking in at the 10:50 mark 2Q (maybe only because NAW has 3 fouls already, but still!). – 9:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks indeed are treating this like a regular-season game. Jason Kidd has stuck to a nine-man rotation through a quarter and a couple of minutes. The starters, plus Hardaway, Wood, Kleber and Green. No sign of Powell or Ntilikina. – 9:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Mavs 27, Jazz 26. Utah players are trying to be good teammates and pass the ball, but forcing it on the interior led to, like, 3 straight turnovers late. Dallas could blow this open if/when they start hitting open 3s (2-12 so far). – 9:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the mavericks 27-26 at the end of the first quarter. Not a bad 12 minutes from Utah. – 9:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Has Utah’s defense been good? Or is Dallas just missing wide open looks? – 9:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavs 13, Jazz 8 at the 6:56 mark of the 1Q. Jazz with 2 turnovers and shooting 3 for 9. Also, not much paint protection. Other than that … – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Every Jarred Vanderbilt touch on offense is a cliffhanger event — what will happen next?! – 9:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First five of the final preseason game 5️⃣
✨ @Lauri Markkanen ✨
✨ @Kelly Olynyk ✨
✨ @Jarred Vanderbilt ✨
✨ @Jordan Clarkson ✨
✨ @Mike Conley ✨
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank – 8:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said pregame the Mavs will play 9-10 rotation players for about 3 quarters tonight.
Will that include Jaden Hardy in the regular season?
“Right now, he’s just on the outside looking in on the rotation, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get a chance to play.” – 8:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd said pregame that McKinley Wright IV will get a longer look tonight in meaningful minutes: “We’re going to take a look at him at the 6-minute mark and see how he does in handling the game situation, no matter if we’re up or down. We want to take another look at him.” – 8:40 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs wrap up the preseason in Utah tonight. 8p on BSSW. @Devin Harris in for Harp tonight and joins me on the telecast. Jason Kidd said of this dress rehearsal game, “We’ll go with three to three and a half quarters of playing the nine to ten man rotation and see where we are.” – 8:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have used Rudy Gobert as a screener in pick and roll a shockingly low amount in preseason.
Finch has talked about wanting to use Gobert in DHOs and in post ups more than he did in Utah — and they definitely are. But come regular season, feels like that has to change. – 8:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Utah Jazz Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
🔊 https://t.co/MXWSBpPFTU
@Utah Jazz | @NBA | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PLGWc2Li0y – 8:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Utah starters: Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk, Clarkson, Conley.
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
nothing matcha, what’s up with you? 🍵
nothing matcha, what's up with you? 🍵
#VivintCam | @VivintHome
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters for preseason finale vs. Jazz tonight are their starters.
Literally.
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee. – 8:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy, on Malik Beasley’s injury: “His ankle is day-to-day. I would hope that he’s ready for the start of the regular season. But you know, with ankles, it’s a day-to-day process how he responds to the treatment and the rehab workouts that he’s doing.” – 7:43 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Pre Season game #4 tonight for Utah Jazz v. Dallas Mavericks. Should be a really good one. Both coaches say they will play regular rotation for most of the night to get ready for regular season. Game on 97.5 FM and @ATTSportsNetRM – 7:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Me, hanging with Stockton and Malone. In a couple hours, Mavericks finish the preseason against the Jazz. I’ll have all the news and notes live for you right here. pic.twitter.com/yUT28fh2ru – 6:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
👀 IT’S GAME DAY 👀
👀 IT'S GAME DAY 👀
@Reggie Bullock | #MFFL
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will miss tonight’s preseason game in Utah. – 5:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks to unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/mav… – 5:37 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Time for The TribUte newsletter.
One sure sign USC-Utah is a big one: Utah has given out more media credentials than normal, and will seat more media than normal in Rice-Eccles press box.
About that, including a trip down (my career) memory lane. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 4:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Yesterday the Jazz hosted an All-Female Basketball Clinic as part of the @jrnba Week and Her Time to Play initiatives.
Collin Sexton joined our Jazz Youth coaching staff for a day full of skills and drills at the new Utah Jazz Shoot 360 presented by Visionary Homes.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/R9FBwW4ey1 – 4:08 PM
Yesterday the Jazz hosted an All-Female Basketball Clinic as part of the @jrnba Week and Her Time to Play initiatives.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
