Mavericks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

October 14, 2022- by

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $166,685,064 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $146,470,678 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
New for @ESPNAusNZ: Dallas Mavericks forward Josh Green discusses the ups and downs of his short NBA career. Particularly, being sat during the postseason.
“It motivated me to make sure I’m not in that situation again.”
pic.twitter.com/Hghnq24AXp4:28 AM

