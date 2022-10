NBA GM pegs James Wiseman as top breakout candidate

But perhaps the biggest story of their preseason trip was the quiet return of the Warriors’ 21-year-old 7-foot-3 center, a man already more maligned for what and who he isn’t than what he still could be. Back in the arena, as Wiseman gets closer and closer to the bus, he can’t stop talking about what he had just accomplished: He had played in his first NBA game in a year and a half. He scored 20 points — 10 of them on dunks, one of which was over Kristaps Porzingis. “I finally caught a body,” he says, his smile widening. It was 18 months in the making . -via ESPN / October 11, 2022