NBA GM pegs James Wiseman as top breakout candidate

Michael Scotto: One general manager told HoopsHype that James Wiseman is his top breakout candidate for the upcoming season. The general manager told me, “We just saw the best of him in Japan. They’ll feature him in ways that’ll make his life easy.”
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Moses Moody, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman helped the Warriors roll Trail Blazers in the preseason, 131-98. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/war… – 1:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman dropped 18 points with seven boards in the Warriors’ blowout win over the Trail Blazers in the preseason. Here’s a look at the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/hig… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Moses Moody, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman helped the Warriors roll Trail Blazers in the preseason, 131-98. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman dropped 18 points with seven boards in the Warriors’ blowout win over the Trail Blazers in the preseason. Here’s a look at the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/hig… – 5:21 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Moses Moody, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman helped the Warriors roll Trail Blazers in the preseason, 131-98. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/11/war… – 1:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Wrap up of another eventful day around the Warriors
*Draymond Green is returning
*James Wiseman looks good
*The backups just crushed the Blazers theathletic.com/3682327/2022/1… – 3:05 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Game stats of Warriors under 22yrs old:
Kuminga – 10pts, 3reb, 1ast, +31
Wiseman – 18pts, 7reb, 2ast, 1blk, +26
Moody – 20pts, 3reb, 2ast, 2stl, 1blk, +18
Baldwin Jr. – 6pts, 3reb, 1stl, +5
Rollins – 12pts, 5ast, 2stl, +15
Quinones (2-way) – 7pts, 1reb, 2ast, 1stl, +1
#dubnation – 1:53 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Wiseman in 18 minutes:
18 PTS
7 REB
6-8 FG
+26. pic.twitter.com/hng97OMump – 12:08 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors second/third units crushing the Blazers 103-71 (no Lillard) through three quarters.
*James Wiseman: 18 pts, 7 rebs in 18 mins
*Moses Moody: 20 points, three 3s
*JaMychal Green: 20 points, four 3s
*Donte DiVincenzo: 10 assists, started at PG – 12:02 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Golden State outscored Portland 35-15 in the third.
Warriors lead 103-71 heading into the fourth. Moses Moody and JaMychal Green each have 20 points, James Wiseman with 18. DiVincenzo with 10 assists, 7 rebounds. – 12:02 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman at halftime: 12 points, 4/4 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block.
Warriors lead the Blazers 68-56. – 11:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steve Kerr is preseason mad after Jusuf Nurkic escaped a flagrant foul review for an elbow, after Wiseman was assessed one for elbowing Nurkic earlier in the quarter. – 11:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Wiseman’s high elbow scrapes the nose Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic, who drops like a sack from a rooftop. Foul. Reviewed. Upgraded to flagrant. – 11:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiseman just got called for arguably the most BS flagrant foul I’ve seen. Jusuf Nurkić flopped, no doubt about it. – 11:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors big man James Wiseman 10 minutes into the game: 12 points, 4-4 FG, 4-4 FT, 4 rebounds. – 10:58 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole, James Wiseman show budding chemistry in preseason mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
James Wiseman looks significantly improved as a finisher this preseason. His touch on shortrange shots looks a lot better. – 10:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors starters tonight: Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, J Green, James Wiseman – 8:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will all rest tonight.
Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman will start. – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Blazers:
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman
Usual starters will rest. – 8:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s starters:
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman
Vets getting the night off. – 8:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Music, therapy and days on the Bay: How James Wiseman worked his way back after 18 tumultuous months.
New feature for ESPN: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:32 PM
More on this storyline
But perhaps the biggest story of their preseason trip was the quiet return of the Warriors’ 21-year-old 7-foot-3 center, a man already more maligned for what and who he isn’t than what he still could be. Back in the arena, as Wiseman gets closer and closer to the bus, he can’t stop talking about what he had just accomplished: He had played in his first NBA game in a year and a half. He scored 20 points — 10 of them on dunks, one of which was over Kristaps Porzingis. “I finally caught a body,” he says, his smile widening. It was 18 months in the making. -via ESPN / October 11, 2022
His comfort level shows in knowing where he needs to be on the court, understanding spacing and not overcomplicating his game. That’s the key for Wiseman to have a successful season, Kerr and Milojevic say. But they also know he will make mistakes. Wiseman knows that, too. “The lesson is patience,” Kerr says. “And patience has to come in the midst of a profession where there’s very little allowed by fans and media. You have to ignore the noise and help the player through the noise. What a novel concept — the combination of patience and work ethic.” -via ESPN / October 11, 2022
