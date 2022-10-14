Nets vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 5, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (Q1 10:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
24 minutes until the regular season. pic.twitter.com/gSwEjzhCwR – 9:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this post belongs to Rudy. 💪 pic.twitter.com/duHAsN2vb1 – 9:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Nets lead by 16 at halftime. Wolves are a work in progress. Luckily for them lot of tank teams and home games early in the schedule to get their feet under them. – 9:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A lot of smiles on the floor right now for the Nets. They are rolling offensively. KD and Kyrie each have 17 points at halftime. The ball is moving the way Nash wants — and they’ve done it all with Simmons in foul trouble — and without Curry and Harris. – 9:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Biggest pop of the night: Gobert backs KD down and dunks.
Wolves 2-12 from 3 though. Still down double digits. – 9:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
rudy gobert just put kevin durant in the basket with a post-up. interesting. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Been saying it for a while, but I really don’t think people give KD enough credit for his passing ability. – 8:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons just picked up his fifth personal foul, and we’re not even to halftime yet. #Nets #Timberwolves – 8:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons just picked up his 5th foul in 11 minutes. Don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a preseason game. – 8:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Three straight plays from Ben Simmons lead to baskets:
– running hook shot
– halfcourt alley oop to Nic Claxton
– drive and kick to Kieff for corner 3 – 8:43 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons checking out late in the 1st quarter so he gets some time with the reserves early in the 2nd.
Nash had a similar rotation style with James Harden. – 8:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have used Rudy Gobert as a screener in pick and roll a shockingly low amount in preseason.
Finch has talked about wanting to use Gobert in DHOs and in post ups more than he did in Utah — and they definitely are. But come regular season, feels like that has to change. – 8:29 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Where is Jaden McDaniels going here? pic.twitter.com/a3GQIXVPTK – 8:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The ball is moving around nicely again for the Nets. You can see the chemistry developing a little more each night. Royce O’Neale has missed two open threes — but offensively, it remains scary to think how much space there will be when Harris and Curry are healthy. – 8:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Touchdown Nets. Ben to Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/q01PUSWuZO – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
FIrst point of the Gobert-Towns partnership comes 3:15 into the game and the crowd can finally sit – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
KAT “guarding” Ben Simmons early here in his first shift with Gobert. Don’t have to worry about closing out on him. – 8:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The plan is to keep one of Towns and Gobert on the floor at all times during the season but tonight, Finch wants them to play as many minutes together as possible, so no staggering them tonight. – 8:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets lineup for tonight’s preseason finale at Minnesota: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton for the third straight game. – 7:34 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Tonight’s starters vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves:
🔹 @Ben Simmons
🔹 @Kyrie Irving
🔹 @Kevin Durant
🔹 @Royce O’Neale
🔹 @Nic Claxton – 7:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected: KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons will each be around the 30-minute mark tonight against the Timberwolves per @Nick Friedell #Nets – 7:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
he cold. just like the weather. pic.twitter.com/DuezMdiFxF – 7:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
feels good to be back home. pic.twitter.com/2OOh0Lzt8x – 6:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said pregame that they will try to play KAT and Gobert together a lot tonight even though the plan during the season is to stagger those two. – 6:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
cause it get cold like Minnesota 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WyoJ5AwdO2 – 5:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
In more unsurprising Wolves news: the team will be exercising the 4th-year options for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Two building blocks poised for big seasons in Minnesota. – 4:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are waiving Donovan Williams. He’s another one I expect to see in LI. – 4:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: ‘I can’t wait to go there’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/ben… – 4:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have requested waivers on forward Donovan Williams, per team.
Williams more than likely heading to Long Island. – 4:30 PM
The Nets have requested waivers on forward Donovan Williams, per team.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves Preseason Stock Report Update canishoopus.com/2022/10/14/234… – 4:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“I don’t feel any pressure. Like I can’t wait to win games.” pic.twitter.com/ueluAEzTQm – 4:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
here’s a pic of Luka smiling for y’all.
HAPPY GAMEDAY 😊 pic.twitter.com/60AEAHCH42 – 2:47 PM
here’s a pic of Luka smiling for y’all.
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Had an enjoyable 30+ minute conversation about the #Timberwolves with @Brian Windhorst. He was here earlier this month to spend time with the Wolves and liked what he saw. Here’s a snippet of our chat, with all of it on a future ‘Scoop’ podcast: pic.twitter.com/Hn1kSfulod – 2:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
As he gets ready for his first season in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons spoke with @Nick Friedell about his doubters, his mental health and more: https://t.co/9MNBHkFZlC pic.twitter.com/CufANN9o7O – 2:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons says he doesn’t talk to Joel Embiid: We never really spoke sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 2:27 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
I’m excited to announce that I have joined the Iowa Wolves, G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, as a Basketball Operations Associate. I will be stepping away from covering the NBA, G League and basketball overseas. Thanks so much to everyone who has followed along! – 2:13 PM
