Nuggets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (2-2) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Denver Nuggets 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
I bet Donte DiVincenzo’s grandmother makes wonderful meatballs. – 10:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
One reason why Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants James Wiseman to focus on offense: He suspects the big man will find plenty of offense vs. most backup centers. – 10:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green just took a charge in the Nuggets’ last preseason game. Salute. – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Man, second unit offense doesn’t look smooth when it doesn’t have any other ballhandlers besides Bones. The Bruce effect. – 10:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christian Braun does just about everything defensively that you want on the wing. – 10:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG in HD ✨
@Aaron Gordon x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lkt5NfkPfu – 10:48 PM
AG in HD ✨
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s bench unit is gonna bring the pain this season. There were years that every Jokic minute on the bench were cause for concern. This year?
I expect Denver’s entire second unit should be able to hold their own, which means those first-team leads get to stay. – 10:45 PM
Denver’s bench unit is gonna bring the pain this season. There were years that every Jokic minute on the bench were cause for concern. This year?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bizzy from deep 🎯 >>>
@BizzyBones11 x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BypGqzleNw – 10:42 PM
Bizzy from deep 🎯 >>>
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiseman has altered two shots — one nice block and another when Reed tried to go high over him – 10:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bruce Brown and KCP are gonna need to get used to not getting whistles in their favor. Sorry guys – just something fun to overcome as a Nugget. – 10:38 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Going from defending Jokic to defending DeAndre Jordan is going to be quite the shift for a bunch of centers this season – 10:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeAndre Jordan, not Zeke Nnaji, off the bench for the second unit. Imagine we’ll see Zeke later tonight, but interesting nonetheless. – 10:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nikola Jokic is going with the “I don’t remember how to play basketball” approach to the first quarter, I see. Getting called for multiple (iffy) travels, weird defensive rotations, skipping open shots, not organizing the offense…
Get this man a game that counts immediately. – 10:35 PM
Nikola Jokic is going with the “I don’t remember how to play basketball” approach to the first quarter, I see. Getting called for multiple (iffy) travels, weird defensive rotations, skipping open shots, not organizing the offense…
Golden State Warriors @warriors
They didn’t see it coming
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/uJ7UzBalK0 – 10:34 PM
They didn’t see it coming
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I’m a big fan of that Nuggets lineup and I hope Malone finds ways to get minutes for it in the regular season. – 10:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Buy all the Bruce Brown stock that you can, especially if he’s going to play with Denver starters. He’s a perfect fit alongside Nikola Jokic. Another reason why the Nuggets need to stagger their rotation this season more than ever. – 10:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Did the NBA make a change to the traveling rules?
Jokic has already been called with a couple in this first quarter on moves he does OFTEN. – 10:32 PM
Did the NBA make a change to the traveling rules?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
My hot takes on the Nets preseason: Last two games looked better than the first. Going to take time for this team to look their best given their layoffs of Simmons, Curry & Harris. They have a tough stretch early. Let’s see what they got. TJ Warren waiting in the wings is scary. – 10:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Silverlining of no Jamal tonight: Nikola and MPJ are working a rather devastating two-man game. – 10:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Move out the way when AG takes off ✈️
@Aaron Gordon x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/SoPC5QZHN5 – 10:31 PM
Move out the way when AG takes off ✈️
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Kevon ➡️ Jordan ⬆️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/cJtH9PPJ45 – 10:30 PM
Kevon ➡️ Jordan ⬆️
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Like swallows returning to Capistrano, every year people somehow rediscover that Michael Porter Jr. can shoot the lights out. – 10:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole checks in with 6:06 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Draymond Green. – 10:26 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The thing that has stood out with this unique Nuggets lineup is how easily they generate the looks they want.
AG and MPJ are too big for defenders to switch off ball so you can create a lot of advantages off basic actions. – 10:26 PM
The thing that has stood out with this unique Nuggets lineup is how easily they generate the looks they want.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
More than a little disappointed Kerr did not use Draymond’s foul trouble to do an early Poole-for-Green substitution. – 10:24 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond picks up two fouls, both legit this time, in less than a minute – 10:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Things that make you go hmm: Jokic bypassing an open corner 3-pointer. – 10:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond called for blocking
He complains to ref Curtis Blair
Kerr challenges
Call overturned – 10:18 PM
Draymond called for blocking
He complains to ref Curtis Blair
Kerr challenges
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Steve Kerr challenging a foul called on Draymond Green within the opening minutes of a preseason game. – 10:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond Green was just ruled for a blocking foul 2 minutes into the first quarter and Steve Kerr immediately used his one challenge to review it. – 10:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond Green ruled for a blocking foul 2 minutes into the first quarter, Steve Kerr immediately uses his one challenge to review it. – 10:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon’s gotta get the “1-on-1 drive vs Draymond Green” play out of the repertoire. – 10:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson, making his preseason debut, splashes on Warriors first possession – 10:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
First bucket of the game? A Klay Thompson 3-pointer, assisted by Draymond Green. – 10:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
My girlfriend of like four years just found out I have neither read the Harry P*tter books nor seen the movies, so I’m more than ready for some preseason basketball. Nuggets at Warriors starts now. – 10:11 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Turn your TVs on mute and listen in on @AltitudeSR for the final preseason game! Nuggets vs Warriors live now! pic.twitter.com/UbEmJAivXr – 10:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ final tuneup gets Draymond Green, Klay Thompson back in action
https://t.co/pffbzCUjlA pic.twitter.com/HtnQkoY29E – 10:04 PM
Warriors’ final tuneup gets Draymond Green, Klay Thompson back in action
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Final tune-up.
Stream the game LIVE 👉 https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/JN2guQctdk – 9:49 PM
Final tune-up.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nice starting lineup matchup tonight to close the preseason. Warriors have their normal five together and the Nuggets going big and more defensive without Murray. Bruce Brown/KCP backcourt. pic.twitter.com/8IXYyaM5yq – 9:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report vs. Warriors:
Jamal Murray – Out
Collin Gillespie – Out – 9:35 PM
Injury Report vs. Warriors:
Jamal Murray – Out
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown gets the start again at PG for the #Nuggets. Joined by KCP, MPJ, AG and Joker vs. Golden State. – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/cBPJOhsKA6 – 9:30 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green is also playing basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/qtOh3cjjOS – 9:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A lot of smiles on the floor right now for the Nets. They are rolling offensively. KD and Kyrie each have 17 points at halftime. The ball is moving the way Nash wants — and they’ve done it all with Simmons in foul trouble — and without Curry and Harris. – 9:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson is playing basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/x64HGYMz42 – 9:07 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray will not play tonight.
Coach Malone said they are going to see how Jokić feels, but he thinks he’ll play.
Bones Hyland will play. – 8:41 PM
Jamal Murray will not play tonight.
Coach Malone said they are going to see how Jokić feels, but he thinks he’ll play.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jamal Murray will not play tonight for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is probable. Bones Hyland will play, as will Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan. – 8:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray (hamstring) won’t play tonight to close the preseason. – 8:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay’s preseason debut coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/xkFGVswREO – 8:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody is out tonight. Warriors calling it right calf soreness. Happened on one of his crashing drives the other night. Not considered serious. – 8:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will about 16-18 minutes through two spurts in the first half. The rest of the starters will play a near regular-season minutes. Draymond Green will see a few minutes less than the others. – 8:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Kerr: Moses Moody will sit tonight. R calf soreness. Not believed to be serious – 8:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Moses Moody is out tonight with right calf soreness. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Two Klay Thompson stints in his preseason debut tonight. Both in the first half. Should be around 16-18 minutes total. Rest of starters could get a near regular season minute total. Steve Kerr said they may close game if opportunity presents. – 8:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson is set to play 15-16 minutes tonight, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Two first-half stints. – 8:18 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The ball is moving around nicely again for the Nets. You can see the chemistry developing a little more each night. Royce O’Neale has missed two open threes — but offensively, it remains scary to think how much space there will be when Harris and Curry are healthy. – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson will play 15-16 minutes tonight and won’t play in the second half, Steve Kerr says. – 8:17 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Still appreciate when 21-year-old Carmelo Anthony was the face of the Denver Nuggets.
the face:😯 pic.twitter.com/q7StQPYaVA – 8:16 PM
Still appreciate when 21-year-old Carmelo Anthony was the face of the Denver Nuggets.
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeAndre Jordan has been through a lot of preseasons. Talked with him about how he’s meshing with the team and where the Nuggets are at
pic.twitter.com/TcNOK3cU8A – 8:11 PM
DeAndre Jordan has been through a lot of preseasons. Talked with him about how he’s meshing with the team and where the Nuggets are at
Golden State Warriors @warriors
✌️
@James Wiseman || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Mslsu9WIJv – 8:04 PM
✌️
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Good evening from #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/HP0kAcucQG – 7:59 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Class of 24 @tahaadpettiford shooting the lights out here including a Steph Curry esque 3 from near midcourt – 7:57 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Friday’s preseason contest between the Warriors and Nuggets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 7:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
About to go live on Part 2 of the Bold Predictions Game Theory episode, this time with @FearTheBrown.
Western Conference time. I’m talking Ja Morant, Denver and Portland. Come find out who Shamit is going to give some takes about.
https://t.co/2XlckGX0en pic.twitter.com/kXsEA0yOMF – 7:10 PM
About to go live on Part 2 of the Bold Predictions Game Theory episode, this time with @FearTheBrown.
Western Conference time. I’m talking Ja Morant, Denver and Portland. Come find out who Shamit is going to give some takes about.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Chatted with Aaron Gordon at shoot around the morning about the final Nuggets preseason game and how they’re approaching it, and what Denver has learned along the way. @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/alhhVTHpWL – 6:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says both Harris and Curry are progressing in their respective rehab programs. It sounds like Harris is a little closer to playing than Curry is right now. Nash said Curry still has some hurdles to clear — but has been getting some individual work in. – 6:39 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray said bet on this shot and missed the first, I said double or nothing and lost.
So here’s me doing 10 push-ups 😂 pic.twitter.com/NDQFMkXV8v – 6:06 PM
Jamal Murray said bet on this shot and missed the first, I said double or nothing and lost.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Should Jordan Poole get a big rookie extension? 🤔
@bobbymarks on the Warriors’ options ahead of the deadline (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/grk7XcrBkH pic.twitter.com/RctICFlkH8 – 5:02 PM
Should Jordan Poole get a big rookie extension? 🤔
