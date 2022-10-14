Nuggets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

October 14, 2022

By |

The Denver Nuggets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $82,430,972 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $66,338,152 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN2
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Warriors’ Draymond Green is back at practice: Not going to continue to hold on to the past sportando.basketball/en/warriors-dr…3:25 AM

