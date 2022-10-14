Otto Porter, Chris Boucher out for the start of the regular season?

Michael Grange: Nurse says Otto Porter jr. (hamstring) hasn’t played in weeks, so certainly doesn’t seem all that close to a return (my inference) and Boucher (hamstring) is out for ‘a couple of weeks.’
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent (IT band tightness) and Pascal Siakam (rest) won’t play tonight in addition to previously mentioned Otto Porter, Malachi Flynn and Chris Boucher. Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch start with VanVleet, Barnes and Anunoby – 6:41 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So add Gary Trent Jr with a hip issue to those not playing tonight in Montreal. He joins Otto Porter Jr, Chris Boucher and Malachi Flynn. Raps will also rest Pascal Siakam which likely means Precious Achiuwa and one one other will join starters. – 6:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“As close to a regular season game as possible”
Joe Mazzulla on the plan for tonight’s pre-season finale.
Luke Kornet is available.
Gary Trent Jr, Otto Porter and Chris Boucher out for Toronto.
C’s-Raptors in Montreal @NBCSBoston 7:30. – 6:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says Otto Porter jr. (hamstring) hasn’t played in weeks, so certainly doesn’t seem all that close to a return (my inference) and Boucher (hamstring) is out for ‘a couple of weeks.’ – 5:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The house that Joel Anthony and Chris Boucher and Khem Birch built … pic.twitter.com/EEnV7hcBPX – 9:26 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The top-3 dancers on the Raptors, according to Scottie Barnes:
1. himself
2. O.G. (“Even though he’s got awkward movements, at least he tries so I’ll give him an A for effort”)
3. Achiuwa (“Precious has some moves”)
Honourable mention: Chris Boucher (“Closing in at No. 3”) – 1:09 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Feel for Chris Boucher not even being able to make the trip to Montreal because of a non-covid illness, would’ve been a special homecoming after the season he had and well earned contract over the summer. – 12:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Chris Boucher will not travel to Montréal with a non-covid illness – 12:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’ll be a rather disappointing homecoming for Chris Boucher, who won’t play (hamstring) when Raptors are in Montreal on Friday,
I hope/presume they’ll let Chris address the crowd before the game and bask in an ovation
Otto Porter Jr also a no-go and Malachi Flynn is still out – 3:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse says Chris Boucher (hamstring) will be held out of the Raptors visit to Montreal Friday. Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) will also be out. – 1:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Sounds like Otto Porter Jr., Chris Boucher, and Malachi Flynn will be out for the preseason finale in Montréal. – 12:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With opening night a week away, Nick Nurse says that the hope/goal is to have Otto Porter Jr. and Chris Boucher back for the start of the season, but their status is still up in the air. Sounds like they’ll be held out the rest of camp with their hamstring injuries. – 12:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
JaMychal Green to the bench w/20 points in 20 minutes. 4-5 on 3s. 8 rebounds.
Looking like Otto Porter 2.0 – 11:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse anticipates Juancho Hernangomez being part of the rotation, especially early in the season with Porter and Boucher banged up. Nurse says they’ve been managing his minutes in preseason after his busy summer but need his shooting with the second unit. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 13, 2022
Eric Koreen: In a bummer, Chris Boucher will not play in Montreal on Friday because of a hamstring injury. Hope is that both he and Porter will be available for opening night, but that is not certain at all. -via Twitter @ekoreen / October 12, 2022
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors resting Fred VanVleet tonight vs. Houston in addition to the three injuries (Porter, Flynn, Champagnie) -via Twitter @WolstatSun / October 7, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Chris Boucher, who was already ruled out for tomorrow’s preseason game vs Boston with a hamstring injury, will no longer be travelling with the team to Montreal due to a non COVID illness. Bummer. He was looking forward to the homecoming. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 13, 2022
