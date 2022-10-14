Rockets to waive Derrick Favors?

Main Rumors

Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots.
The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots.

New #Rockets F/C Derrick Favors: "This is a young team. They play hard. It was a little bit unexpected for me, but I'm happy to be here. I think I can provide some good leadership..presence in the paint, toughness..I've been on young teams before. This is not my first rodeo."

