Rockets to waive Derrick Favors?

Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots. – 6:19 PM
The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots. – 6:19 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Berman: New #Rockets F/C Derrick Favors: “This is a young team. They play hard. It was a little bit unexpected for me, but I’m happy to be here. I think I can provide some good leadership..presence in the paint, toughness..I’ve been on young teams before. This is not my first rodeo.” pic.twitter.com/OL3QuJdqrZ -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / October 7, 2022
Jonathan Feigen: Theo Maledon was at Rockets shootaround. Derrick Favors and Moe Harkless not yet. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / October 2, 2022
JD Shaw: The Thunder have officially acquired Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba from the Rockets for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations. Oklahoma City also generated two trade exceptions. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.