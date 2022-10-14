Rockets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (2-1) play against the Indiana Pacers (1-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Houston Rockets 61, Indiana Pacers 53 (Q2 03:39)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun’s energy better than Monday. Got some early touches but also moved the ball more decisively. Hit the floor, too. – 7:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Good God.
I would send this first half of Eric Gordon to every playoff team in the league:
14 points
4-8 from the field
2-5 from 3-PT range
4-4 from the FT line
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 11-point lead down to four. As with the game in Miami, things have gotten rocky with the bench on the floor. Might not mean much with four regulars not playing but some second unit guys are. – 7:50 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Granting he’s not going against the Duncan-era Spurs tonight, Bennedict Mathurin’s ability to draw contact and get to the FT line is remarkable for a rookie. – 7:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Usman Garuba checks in. Would imagine that will not be uncommon if the second unit defense slips, even if the issue is not at his position. – 7:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
☝️ down
Rockets: 39
Pacers: 29
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green gets the steal and goes full court for the windmill dunk! pic.twitter.com/KOJkW0mdsj – 7:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 39, Pacers 29 after 1. Green with 15p, 2a in 10 minutes. Pacers shoot just 37.9 % but Rockets give up eight offensive rebounds, 10 second-chance points. – 7:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jalen Green wanted the poster but got the tough finish instead 😳 pic.twitter.com/xJYik8hU1r – 7:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun should attempt at least 3-4 threes per game this year.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As Rockets starting guards sit, Eric Gordon returns. Can’t judge too much about the rotation with four likely rotation guys out, but would think that would be the plan when everyone is back. – 7:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green goes for the poster and instead converts it into a TOUGH finish. pic.twitter.com/nxhFavsji9 – 7:30 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jalen Green looking unstoppable again. 15 points in eight minutes. – 7:26 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
What if Jalen Smith makes a big leap, which I think he might? Tyrese too. What if Duarte becomes a very solid two-way wing? Do they still trade Turner? Buddy and TJ, for sure, to make room for Benn and Nembhard. But Turner, in that scenario, I’m not so sure. – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando in, though not matched up with Jalen Smith. But I know we’ll be there soon. – 7:22 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
In the minutes I’ve seen, Jalen Green has looked *really* good offensively this preseason. Jumper looks so much stronger & speaking of strong… pic.twitter.com/2OuTpPn5cu – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets getting crushed on the boards, accounting for half the Pacers’ 16 points. Its a one-point game anyway because Jalen Green has nine points and an assist in 5 1/2 minutes. Probably help him keep his starting job. – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with a hang in the air bucket that is just this side of not possible. – 7:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Stream the game on https://t.co/VBY18eSOmU or in the Rockets app! pic.twitter.com/GvosOkVfU3 – 7:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Final preseason starting 5️⃣
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m not surprised at all the Rockets are keeping Boban.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots. – 6:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Houston:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sore lower back)
Daniel Theis – Out (rest)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets vs. Pacers could have been a good reunion game. Queen vs. Nix. Theis vs. Rockets. Cauley-Stein vs. Hield. Alas, Queen, Nix, Theis, Cauley-Stein all not playing. At least there is a visit to Terrapin station, Fernando vs. Smith. – 5:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr., Daishen Nix, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews all out for the Rockets in Indianapolis. Stephen Silas does not expect them to practice on Sunday but hopeful they’ll be available to play on Wednesday in Atlanta. – 5:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No Haliburton, Nesmith or Theis tonight vs Rockets in their preseason finale. Trevelin Queen will dress, but likely not play.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Dennis Rodman? Tari Eason’s best comparison hits closer to home for Rockets’ coach. ift.tt/AyLwp1E – 5:18 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Buddy Hield makes shooting look so easy in warmups. Getting work in with assistant coach Jenny Boucek. Pacers final preseason game tonight vs the Rockets at 7: pic.twitter.com/KT6eauZiM1 – 5:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will score the first basket of the second half in tonight’s game?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Wrapping up the preseason in Indianapolis!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 https://t.co/VBY18eSOmU or Rockets app
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dennis Rodman? Tari Eason’s best comparison hits closer to home for Rockets’ coach. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Opening night for the Pacers, Oct. 19 against the Wizards, will be a gold out.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Opening Week presented by @kroger is right around the corner!🏀
