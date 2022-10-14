Shaquille O’Neal thinks Penny Hardaway was better than Kyrie Irving

Shaquille O’Neal was recently asked if Hardaway was a better player than Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, and he quickly chose his former Orlando Magic teammate. Q:”Penny Hardaway or Kyrie Irving?” Shaq: “Penny Hardaway, stop it… stop it.”
Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons looks and sounds like he’s in a good place. As his comeback season gets rolling, he sat down to discuss a variety of different topics including: KD/Kyrie, his relationship with Embiid — and how much he’s looking forward to his Philly return. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:17 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets should work this DHO from Ben to KD/Kyrie all the time if defenders are going to sag off.
Nets should work this DHO from Ben to KD/Kyrie all the time if defenders are going to sag off.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brooklyn reserves giving back a lot of this lead against Giannis and a couple Bucks starters — but no matter how final score ends up, this was a good night for the Nets. KD/Kyrie/Simmons all played well. Claxton gave them a nice lift. The chemistry they’ve been seeking was there. – 9:54 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Ben Simmons has looked superb tonight in Milwaukee. Defence, facilitating, looking to score when going down hill and not shying away from contact. Flanked by KD and Kyrie, he’s going to be a handful and no, he doesn’t need to shoot the three to be incredibly impactful in BKN. – 9:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks open the second half with a turnover from Giannis Antetokounmpo, which results in a Kyrie Irving layup and then a missed 3 from Antetokounmpo that led to another transition bucket.
Bucks open the second half with a turnover from Giannis Antetokounmpo, which results in a Kyrie Irving layup and then a missed 3 from Antetokounmpo that led to another transition bucket.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets just capped off their best half of the preseason with a Royce O’Neale buzzer beater from about halfcourt. Simmons looked a lot more comfortable — Kyrie had 10 points and the Nets are looking a lot smoother on both ends than they did in the first two games. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nets lead the #Bucks 21-20 with 3:03 to go in the first quarter.
Durant and Irving have four points each, Simmons had four assists.
Brooklyn just 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Giannis almost threw down an alley-oop that wouldve broken the satellite signal, all because Kyrie remembered he couldnt take foul and had to let the fast break develop. Even if it didnt result in points, just wanted to say thank you for fixing this and letting them unleash hell. – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
At least for parts of this one at Fiserv Forum, this one could be a fun watch.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets vs the #Bucks. – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight vs. Milwaukee: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple pregame notes from Nash: Joe Harris (foot) is feeling better and progressing in the right direction. Nash is optimistic that he’ll be ready for the opener. As far as tonight goes, Nash said there’s a chance that KD, Kyrie, Simmons play a little more than 25 min. – 6:10 PM
Anthony Slater: Especially with what went on this week, you start to look at the future of Draymond and what options he feels like he might have outside of the Warriors. You mentioned one in the Lakers. He has a deep history now with Klutch (Sports). Rich Paul is his agent. The Lakers, with Russell Westbrook coming off the books, should be able to create enough cap room to give him a reasonable deal he’d like. They have to be considered a threat in this situation. From a basketball fit, and Draymond is a basketball junkie, Anthony Davis, LeBron and Draymond would have spacing issues. To me, a type like Kyrie Irving, a scoring guard who could shoot it and fill it up, makes more basketball sense. If Draymond’s looking for a way to his next big contract and doesn’t feel it’s coming from the Warriors – I’m not saying that’s the case at this point – but I think both sides are looking around right now because of everything going on. If the Lakers are the only option, maybe it’s something explored. I think we’re far away from that. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Stephen A. alleged that the clock is ticking on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s partnership in Brooklyn. “This is it. Barring a trade before the trading deadline, this is their last season together. Kyrie’s not re-signing in Brooklyn. Kyrie’s planning on going to Los Angeles. He’s trying to go to Los Angeles. That’s what he was trying to do over the summer. That’s what he’s trying to do now,” Smith told co-hosts Mike Greenberg, Michael Wilbon, and Jalen Rose. -via Clutch Points / October 13, 2022
However, Stephen A. Smith added that winning a championship will not dissuade Irving from his decision to pursue greener pastures in LA. “He knows he has to get through this season, whether they win or lose… Kyrie is pretty much gone,” Smith said, with the caveat that Irving could still return if the Nets break the bank for him. “Unless of course [Nets governor] Joe Tsai changes his mind and says okay, ‘here’s 250 million dollars over the next four years which we all sincerely doubt he would do.” -via Clutch Points / October 13, 2022
