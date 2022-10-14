Wizards vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (1-2) play against the New York Knicks (1-1) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Washington Wizards 19, New York Knicks 30 (Q2 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 minutes left of preseason.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Steve Popper @StevePopper
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Fred Katz @FredKatz
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Popper @StevePopper
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
