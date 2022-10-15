76ers, Matisse Thybulle discussing contract extension

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
With deadline looming, Philadelphia 76ers and representatives for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle have recently engaged in brief dicussions on a potential rookie-scale contract extension, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-matiss… – 6:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Postgame tonight, @Matisse Thybulle and @Furkan Korkmaz got shots up together. Furk was his friend’s rebounder. pic.twitter.com/xkASHh4KSL – 9:56 PM
More on this storyline
Lauren Rosen: Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on @Matisse Thybulle’s 3-5 3fg at Cleveland: “I’m super proud because he’s put the time in and put the work in, and having the mentality to let it fly. It’s real growth. He puts the time in. He’s confident. He lets it fly, & he was rewarded for that.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / October 12, 2022
Embiid on Thybulle “I’m so proud of him. So far, you can tell he’s put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. Obviously, he needs to keep going when it matters, but he’s made a lot of improvement and that’s what we want. That’s what we want from everybody on this team and he’s been doing an amazing job.” -via Sixers Wire / September 30, 2022
Lauren Rosen: Joel Embiid on @Matisse Thybulle’s growth in the offseason: “I’m so proud of [Matisse]. So far, you can tell he put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. He’s made a lot of improvement, and that’s what we want.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / September 29, 2022
