76ers, Matisse Thybulle discussing contract extension

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
With deadline looming, Philadelphia 76ers and representatives for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle have recently engaged in brief dicussions on a potential rookie-scale contract extension, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-matiss…6:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Postgame tonight, @Matisse Thybulle and @Furkan Korkmaz got shots up together. Furk was his friend’s rebounder. pic.twitter.com/xkASHh4KSL9:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed, Furkan Korkmaz, and Matisse Thybulle are getting set to check in here in the 4th quarter #Sixers8:52 PM

Lauren Rosen: Joel Embiid on @Matisse Thybulle’s growth in the offseason: “I’m so proud of [Matisse]. So far, you can tell he put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. He’s made a lot of improvement, and that’s what we want.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / September 29, 2022

